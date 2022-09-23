ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Pedestrian dead after crash on Flamingo Road near Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian is dead after a collision on a Las Vegas road Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The crash was reported around 1:28 p.m. on Flamingo Road at Burnham Avenue, just west of Eastern Avenue, said Officer Larry Hadfield with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Circumstances...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Pecos and Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist involved in a crash near Pecos and Tropicana is dead. At about 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a fatal crash. According to the press release, a man in a 2007 Mercury Milan was traveling...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

18-year-old killed in T-bone crash at North Las Vegas intersection

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 18-year-old is dead after a T-bone collision on a North Las Vegas street late Sunday night, according to police. The two-vehicle crash was reported around 11:24 p.m. at the T junction of N. 5th Street and San Miguel Avenue, Sgt. Jeff Wall with North Las Vegas Police said in an email.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man accused of threatening to blow up Las Vegas bank

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A California man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly threatened people at two Las Vegas banks, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police took Ashton Aspley, 24, of Palm Springs into custody on Saturday. According to the report, police responded to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
North Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
news3lv.com

Henderson Police identify officer who returned fire, killed suspect

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department has identified the officer who it says shot and killed a suspect after he himself was shot in the face Monday. Officer Glenn Morgan has been with the department since 2007, Henderson Police said in a news release. He is assigned to the Field Operations Bureau and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation into the shooting.
HENDERSON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Valley#Las Vegas Boulevard#Traffic Accident#Flamingo
news3lv.com

1 October Memorial to be completed by 2024

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two acres of land being donated by MGM will eventually be the location for the 1 October Memorial. The location is significant because it is one of the places people ran to escape the gunfire. "We have a family member that lost her sister. We...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police respond to 6 overdose deaths in 36 hours

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded to six overdose deaths in a 36-hour span. LVMPD tweeted about the responses Monday night, saying at least four of the deaths were connected to fentanyl use. "Last month, our officers rushed in and saved three people on the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
news3lv.com

Authorities give high priority to recent attacks against homeless women

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Every case is important, certainly every homicide. But often times the suspect or motive is obvious. That wasn't the case during a recent string of attacks against homeless women near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway, where additional police resources made all the difference. Watch the video...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Henderson breaks ground on new park with community garden

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Henderson celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest park on Wednesday. City leaders and other dignitaries put shovels into the ground for Drake Street Park, a 3.5-acre property that will also feature Henderson's first community garden. The park is located near Major Avenue...
HENDERSON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy