news3lv.com
Pedestrian dead after crash on Flamingo Road near Eastern
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian is dead after a collision on a Las Vegas road Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The crash was reported around 1:28 p.m. on Flamingo Road at Burnham Avenue, just west of Eastern Avenue, said Officer Larry Hadfield with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Circumstances...
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Pecos and Tropicana
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist involved in a crash near Pecos and Tropicana is dead. At about 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a fatal crash. According to the press release, a man in a 2007 Mercury Milan was traveling...
news3lv.com
18-year-old killed in T-bone crash at North Las Vegas intersection
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 18-year-old is dead after a T-bone collision on a North Las Vegas street late Sunday night, according to police. The two-vehicle crash was reported around 11:24 p.m. at the T junction of N. 5th Street and San Miguel Avenue, Sgt. Jeff Wall with North Las Vegas Police said in an email.
news3lv.com
Man accused of threatening to blow up Las Vegas bank
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A California man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly threatened people at two Las Vegas banks, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police took Ashton Aspley, 24, of Palm Springs into custody on Saturday. According to the report, police responded to...
news3lv.com
Henderson Police identify officer who returned fire, killed suspect
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department has identified the officer who it says shot and killed a suspect after he himself was shot in the face Monday. Officer Glenn Morgan has been with the department since 2007, Henderson Police said in a news release. He is assigned to the Field Operations Bureau and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation into the shooting.
news3lv.com
Police: Two suspects wanted in critical hit and run crash near Flamingo, Sandhill
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help locating two suspects accused of stealing a car and critically injuring a motorcyclist before taking off. The incident happened on Friday, September 23, at around 4:35 a.m., near E. Flamingo Road...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police search for suspect wanted in multiple violent street robberies
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 27-year-old suspected wanted for multiple robberies back in June. According to police, Lamous Brown is wanted for a series of violent street robberies on June 2. Brown and co-conspirators Rhonda...
news3lv.com
Third suspect arrested in connection to deadly beating of 62-year-old man in Henderson
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The last of three suspects accused of beating a Henderson man to death last week has been arrested. The Henderson Police Department identified 43-year-old Andre Harris as the third suspect in the September 23 attack that killed a 62-year-old man. Harris was arrested on Tuesday,...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Two suspects in Summerlin shooting planned robbery, waited in bushes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The two suspects arrested in a shooting that left a teenage couple injured in Summerlin earlier this month allegedly plotted to rob someone and waited in bushes before opening fire, according to an arrest report. Malachi Garey, 20, and Elijah Warren, 19, were arrested for...
news3lv.com
Four teens carrying several firearms, drugs inside backpack arrested at fall festival
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Several teenagers are now in juvenile detention after an incident involving drugs and firearms at a fall festival over the weekend. The incident happened on Friday, September 23, at the Pahrump Fall Festival, which takes place about 65 miles west of Las Vegas. The Nye...
news3lv.com
1 October Memorial to be completed by 2024
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two acres of land being donated by MGM will eventually be the location for the 1 October Memorial. The location is significant because it is one of the places people ran to escape the gunfire. "We have a family member that lost her sister. We...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police respond to 6 overdose deaths in 36 hours
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded to six overdose deaths in a 36-hour span. LVMPD tweeted about the responses Monday night, saying at least four of the deaths were connected to fentanyl use. "Last month, our officers rushed in and saved three people on the...
news3lv.com
Harlo Steakhouse temporarily closed after small fire breaks out on rooftop
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harlo Steakhouse in Downtown Summerlin is temporarily closed after a small fire broke out on the building's roof Monday. The restaurant posted an update to its social media pages, apologizing to customers for any inconvenience. Members of the Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments...
news3lv.com
Authorities give high priority to recent attacks against homeless women
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Every case is important, certainly every homicide. But often times the suspect or motive is obvious. That wasn't the case during a recent string of attacks against homeless women near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway, where additional police resources made all the difference. Watch the video...
news3lv.com
US Marshals, Las Vegas police join search for convicted murderer who escaped prison
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they are helping with the search for an escaped inmate who was convicted in a deadly bombing 15 years ago. LVMPD tweeted Wednesday morning that they are assisting the U.S. Marshals Service in locating Porfirio Duarte-Herrera. Anyone who sees him...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas-Clark County Library District has events for teens this October
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From the popular Teen Anime Fest to "Teen-tober," the Library District has teens covered this October. Shana Harrington joined us to share all the details. Visit thelibrarydistrict.org to learn more and to find more events happening at your local library.
news3lv.com
City of Henderson breaks ground on new park with community garden
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Henderson celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest park on Wednesday. City leaders and other dignitaries put shovels into the ground for Drake Street Park, a 3.5-acre property that will also feature Henderson's first community garden. The park is located near Major Avenue...
news3lv.com
EMT recounts One October massacre as five-year anniversary approaches
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Glen Simpson has been an EMT in Southern Nevada since 2004. On October 1, 2017, he was the supervisor of 17 Community Ambulance personnel. They were assigned to work at the Route 91 Festival. Four others were there off-duty. And as Glen always did, they...
news3lv.com
Southwest flight attendants hold picket at Las Vegas airport over contract dispute
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Flight attendants for Southwest Airlines held what they called an informational picket at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday. The Transport Workers Union of America organized the picket, one of several held nationwide, over demands for a new contract after a chaotic two years in air travel.
news3lv.com
Victoria Seaman files lawsuit against Michele Fiore, Las Vegas over alleged assault
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman has filed a lawsuit alleging fellow council member Michele Fiore assaulted her, broke her finger and created a hostile work environment. A complaint was filed in Clark County District Court on Monday, naming Fiore and the city of Las...
