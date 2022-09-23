Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening multiple new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersOcala, FL
Major supermarket chain opens new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClermont, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?Evie M.Florida State
Museum Day returns with FREE admission to the fabulous Appleton.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Henrietta Lerz
Henrietta Frances (Del Gobbo) Lerz, wife of Adolph (Al) Lerz died at home in The Villages FL on September 10, 2022. She was formerly from Waterbury CT. Preceding her in death were her mother and father, Henry and Helen (Hassinger) Del Gobbo, her sister Karen Del Gobbo Coscia (Nick) and her brother Dennis Del Gobbo.
villages-news.com
Elizabeth Gillick Yates
Our beloved Elizabeth “Betsy” Gillick Yates left this world suddenly and peacefully on September 21st at the age of 66 surrounded by family and friends. Betsy was born on November 9th, 1955 to Bill and Dorothy Gillick in Niagara Falls, New York. After graduating Lewiston-Porter Central High School and Keuka College, Betsy went on to a career in nursing before dedicating time raising her two boys, Chad and Hunter. Betsy spent her days gardening, volunteering, cooking, and spreading joy wherever she went.
villages-news.com
Robert and Helen Newberg
Robert (Bob) Arthur Newberg passed away July 28, 2022. His beloved wife Helen Ruth Newberg passed away August 27, 2022. They were married for 68 years. Both were born and raised in Chicago. They moved to Colorado in 1965 with their five children, settling in Arvada. In 2003, leaving the snow behind, they retired to The Villages, Florida. In December 2021 they moved to Houston, Texas where they both passed into eternal life.
villages-news.com
James ‘John’ Leduc
James ‘John’ Leduc, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, age 93, passed away 18 September 2022 in The Villages, Florida. John was a retired U.S. Army veteran who served honorably for 20 years with tours in Korea, Japan, Viet Nam and numerous stateside assignments. He is survived...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages hoping to win freedom after Margarita Republic arrest
A resident of The Villages is hoping to win his freedom after an arrest last month at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square. Robert Cory Watkins, 31, who lives at 1313 Lester Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages, has been lodged since Aug. 27 at the Lake County Jail following his arrest on charges of disorderly intoxication, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. Bond has been set at $6,500.
villages-news.com
Son sentenced in attack on elderly mother in The Villages
A son has been sentenced in an attack on his elderly mother in The Villages. Scott Robert Kerster, 46, also known as “Scott Fudge,” was sentenced last week in Marion County Court to 270 days in jail after pleading no contest to a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He is due for release in December from the Marion County Jail. He was given credit for time already served behind bars.
villages-news.com
The Villages is a business
No matter how much we would like to think otherwise, “The Villages” is a business corporation – a business, not our favorite old uncle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
South Sumter football mom previously ordered into anger management
A football mom arrested this past week after an alleged post-game attack at South Sumter High School previously had been ordered into anger management. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
villages-news.com
The Villages is not a resort for your grandchildren
In response a recent Letter to the Editor about rentals in The Villages – again this isn’t a RESORT for families. Your family needs to split their time visiting Grandma. We don’t need kids and other people taking advantage of our pleasures. The Villages are for us not your kids or grandkids. The “family” pool should be for us residents not kids also! This is “our” resort, not for kids.
villages-news.com
Man arrested after found hiding in bedroom at Lakeside Landings
A man was arrested after he was found hiding in a bedroom at a home from which he has been barred at Lakeside Landings. Gregory Douglas Whitten, 35, was arrested Saturday by Wildwood police after he defied a court order by returning to his girlfriend’s home at the development in Oxford. He had been arrested in July in connection with a violent incident in which he allegedly threatened to shoot his girlfriend’s dog, Gizmo.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested on DUI charge after found in car at Spanish Springs Town Square
A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after she was found slumped over in a car in a parking lot at Spanish Springs Town Square. Officers found 60-year-old Lori Jeanne Miller in a Toyota Camry in the wee hours Thursday morning when investigating a suspicious person report, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The car’s engine was running.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Villagers learned hard lessons when Hurricane Irma struck in 2017
Villagers learned plenty of hard lessons when Hurricane Irma struck in 2017. It was the last major hurricane to hit Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and prompted community development districts in The Villages to seek millions of dollars in reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. There were three very important...
villages-news.com
Job fair set next month at Lady Lake Public Library
Whether hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at a free job fair. The Town of Lady Lake will be hosting an area-wide pop-up job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Lady Lake Public Library.
villages-news.com
Sumter County commissioners approve emergency declaration ahead of Ian
The Sumter County Board of Commissioners approved a local declaration of emergency Monday at the Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza. The declaration came ahead of the anticipated arrival of Ian, which could develop into a major hurricane. Sumter County will have self-service sand and sandbags available at the...
villages-news.com
Sumter County officials advise Villagers to shelter in homes during hurricane
Sumter County emergency officials are advising Villagers to remain in their homes during Hurricane Ian. Officials said that the homes in the Sumter County portion of the The Villages have been constructed homes “above the 100-year floodplain,” and also have been built to standards to withstand the predicted winds of the storm.
villages-news.com
Shady AC repairman who ripped off elderly residents back behind bars
A shady air conditioning repairman has been jailed again for violating his probation. Christopher Michael Romanenko, 45, of Weirsdale, was being held without bond this weekend at the Lake County Jail on multiple violations of his probation. He had been arrested in 2016 on numerous counts of contracting without a...
villages-news.com
Release of accident report sheds light on traffic crash on County Road 466A
The release of an accident report is shedding light on a traffic crash which occurred last week on County Road 466A in Wildwood. Tatyana Nielia Register, 21, of Wildwood was transported by ambulance to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Emergency Room at Brownwood after her silver 2002 Honda Civic was pinned between a semi and another vehicle at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 on County Road 466A at Penrose Place at the entrance to Beaumont Development, according to an accident report from the Wildwood Police Department. She had been traveling east on County Road 466A and attempting to turn onto Penrose Place when she failed to yield to a white 2021 Subaru Forrester driven by 61-year-old Theodore Scott Lucas of The Villages.
villages-news.com
Sarasota woman refuses to provide breath sample during DUI arrest in Wildwood
A Sarasota woman refused to provide a breath sample during a drunk driving arrest in Wildwood. Ashley Nicole Axelson, 27, was at the wheel of a white Jeep utility vehicle shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 301 when she failed to maintain her lane, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, Axelson appeared to be confused and had trouble “finishing sentences,” the report said.
villages-news.com
State of Emergency for Ian now includes The Villages
Gov. Ron DeSantis has amended an executive order issued Friday and is now declaring a State of Emergency in all 67 counties in Florida – including The Villages. “I encourage all Floridians to continue to monitor the storm and listen to local officials,” the governor said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon.
Comments / 0