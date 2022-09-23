Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Ripa Announces New Co-Host
Drum roll, please. Kelly Ripa announced her new co-host on ‘Live With Kelly’ — and he’s no stranger to TV.
SFGate
Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pharoah Sanders, the influential tenor saxophonist revered in the jazz world for the spirituality of his work, has died, his record label announced. He was 81. Sanders, who launched his career playing alongside John Coltrane in the 1960s, died in Los Angeles early Saturday, said...
SFGate
Gorillaz Brought Out All the Guests at Star-Studded Inglewood Concert
Every Gorillaz concert is an all-star affair, but Friday’s show at the Forum was especially star-studded show as Beck, Tame Impala, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Del the Funky Homosapien and De La Soul all came out to perform with Damon Albarn’s cartoon band. Fresh off their standout Life Is...
SFGate
What Streaming Service Is Tops With Viewers? It All Depends On Your Age
What are people watching online these days and what streaming service are they using? Unsurprisingly, the answers vary depending on age. A new report from Variety VIP+ finds that viewers in the 15 to 29-year-old range prefer streaming content on YouTube, Netflix and TikTok, followed by Hulu. Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Nicki Minaj Rails Against YouTube After Platform Age-Restricts Her New Music Video
Nicki Minaj fired off at YouTube on Monday afternoon after the platform age-restricted her “Likkle Miss Remix” music video with dancehall artist Skeng, alleging that the company is “in bed” with rival artists’ camps. “Imagine this. They restricted my fucking video but have things a...
Which Halloween Horror Nights is better, Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Studios Orlando?
You really have to love horror to love it.
San Francisco's Portola Festival organizers respond to crowd control criticism
Viral video of festivalgoers climbing the fences became the weekend's biggest story.
SFGate
Korea’s CJ ENM Buys Stake in U.S. Tech Firm AmazeVR
South Korean entertainment leader CJ ENM has invested in U.S.-based virtual reality concert platform AmazeVR. The move is intended to enhance the group’s presence in the metaverse and expand opportunities for K-Pop and unscripted content. AmazeVR claims to be the first and only company using its exclusive and proprietary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adults Are Sharing The Now-Discontinued Foods From Childhood They Would Give Anything To Eat Again, And I Haven't Thought About Ritz Bitz S'mores In Sooo Long
"One of my earliest memories is when I was five years old, sharing one of these with my childhood best friend. I would do anything to find them again now."
The good, bad and very ugly of San Francisco’s Portola music festival
The music wasn't the issue.
Comments / 0