Personal Finance

Declined for a Credit Card? Credit Karma Might Owe You Cash

Being rejected may actually pay off. Some consumers who applied for credit cards because Credit Karma told them they were "preapproved" were rejected by the issuer. This behavior was called out by the FTC and Credit Karma agreed to a $3 million fine. These users may be eligible for reimbursement...
Credit Karma Paying $3 Million to Users Targeted by ‘Pre-Approved’ Cards

Have you ever been turned down for a credit card that Credit Karma claimed you were pre-approved for? If so, you’re far from the only one. Credit Karma is in legal trouble because it was pushing supposedly “pre-approved” credit cards on customers who then got rejected by credit card companies, hurting their credit scores, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC is ordering the popular credit monitoring service to pay $3 million to customers who were affected.
State
Texas State
What to Do if Your Credit-Card Debt Is Growing

Nearly half of cardholders say they don’t pay off their credit-card bills each month, according to a survey. With inflation roaring and pandemic assistance from the government now a relic of the past, more people are turning to credit cards to pay their bills. A total of 48% of...
I Need Advice — I Owe $15K In Credit Card Debt And I Have No Clue How To Pay It Off

"I've built up credit card debt, and the interest is suffocating me. I now only use my card in emergencies, but I have no clue how to pay it off. Sometimes I need to use it to get a haul of groceries to feed my family. It helps us in that moment, until the next bill shows up — leaving us drowning more than the last month no matter how much I cut back. I generally eat one meal a day to cut back even more. How can I solve this?"
IN THIS ARTICLE
I Need to Confiscate My Wife’s Credit Cards

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m 34, married with kids, and make a solid income (a little over $200,000). We live a great life with a nice house, a wonderful private school for the kids, and take multiple trips each year. In spite of this, I feel like I’m failing at managing our money. I can’t seem to keep our average checking account balance higher than $500 or make any significant impact on our growing credit card debt (total around $35,000).
TD Bank Savings Account Rates

TD Bank offers two savings account options to help grow your money. Savers can choose TD Simple Savings, the basic option, or TD Signature Savings, which comes with more perks and the potential to earn higher interest. Rates on TD Bank savings accounts start at 0.01% APY, or annual percentage...
Why a Savings Account Is the Wrong Choice for Your Retirement Savings

IRAs and 401(k)s are better options to save for retirement. Many seniors run into financial trouble when they enter retirement without much money in savings and realize their Social Security benefits won't pay enough to cover their living costs in full. That's why it's so important to start building a retirement nest egg from a young age -- ideally, as early as when you earn your first paycheck.
