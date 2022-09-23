Read full article on original website
Related
guitar.com
A guitar store in Canada is selling ten ultra-rare Pete Cornish pedals… for over £12,000
A Canadian guitar shop has listed a bundle of ten ultra-rare Pete Cornish guitar pedals for sale online, with an asking price of over £12,000. Listed on Reverb yesterday (25 September), Canadian guitar store Gear Garage has listed an exclusive range of guitar pedals by Pete Cornish for sale – including a Super Chorus, a TES delay and a P-1, the world’s first double isolated fuzz pedal.
Enter To Win This 1972 Chevy Chevelle SS Now
Driven only 33K miles, this Chevelle SS has been waiting for you for 50 years!. The old-school Chevelle is a forever reigning king when it comes to the muscle car era. When one thinks back to those golden days, it's a car that likely comes to mind first. Considered a powerhouse from the factory, here we have an incredible 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS that has strayed far from its factory roots. Better than ever, this new version would smoke the old one out of the water in regards to performance.
Guitar World Magazine
Captain Beefheart guitarist Jeff Cotton talks jamming with Frank Zappa and "the eight months of emotional trauma" that went into making Trout Mask Replica
The former Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band guitarist looks back at recording one of the greatest experimental rock records of all time – and reveals what prompted him to return with his first new album in over 50 years. The third studio offering from Captain Beefheart and His...
Super-Rare Chevelle LS6 Leads The Way At Mecum's Chicago Auction
The muscle car era peaked in 1970 and the car responsible was the 1970 LS6 Chevelle. With a massive 454-cid monster of an engine under the hood and the Z51 SS454 package, the LS6 Chevelle essentially threw the last punch in the muscle car fight. Although small brawls continued throughout the decade, none could come close to Chevy’s ultimate muscle car. Making 450-horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, the 454-cid LS6 engine was equipped with 4-bolt mains, an 11.25:1 compression ratio, a solid-lifter cam, rectangular-port heads and an aluminum intake.
IN THIS ARTICLE
George Harrison Said ‘When We Was Fab’ Uses Chords From 2 of His Beatles Songs
George Harrison revealed that you can hear chords from two of his Beatles songs in his 1987 song, 'When We Was Fab.'
NME
Editors – ‘EBM’ review: brooding bangers show flashes of their very best
It’s been a while since Editors released an album stuffed full of sky-scraping apocalyptic bangers. In the mid-noughties the Birmingham gloom rockers prolifically chucked out dark anthems (‘Munich’, ‘Blood’, ‘An End Has A Start’) just for fun, flying in the face of sneering accusations that they were just another Joy Division rip off. Even 2009’s divisive synth-noir shift – ‘In This Light And On This Evening’ – had its majestic moments.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dess Dior Drops Off "Raw" EP
Hoping to make an imprint this New Music Friday (September 23) is Dess Dior who is dropping off an EP. The St. Louis-born, Savannah-bred rapper has been easing her way into the femcee limelight in recent years, but Dess is no stranger to making music. When she was just a teen, Dess and her best friend Jayda Cheaves were testing out their skills by forming a group, and later, Dess's father encouraged her to take music more seriously.
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Procharged Chevelle SS Pushes 600-HP
One of the great things about newer restomods is that they make no bones about what they are to the general public. Some in the past have tried to conceal the car’s performance with stock-looking designs and keeping the original lighting. However, for the most part, the car’s we’ve seen from channels like Autotopia LA in the past few years are all proud of their mixture of modern and classic and wear it like a badge on their exteriors. This particular vehicle is a great example of what makes these incredible restomods so appealing to the newest generation of car enthusiasts.
Coyote V8 Fans Will Love Ford Performance's Newest Part
The Ford Performance parts catalog is an impressive one and boasts just about every component you can think of for your restomod or any other aftermarket project. For instance, while the manual gearbox continues to fall out of favor, you can get yourself a five-speed manual Tremec gearbox from Ford. Those with a bit more cash to burn can even drop almost $30,000 on the 760-horsepower supercharged V8 engine found in the soon-to-be-gone Ford Mustang GT500.
hotnewhiphop.com
A$AP Rocky Treats Himself To $322K Custom "GRIM" Belt: Photos
A$AP Rocky has a lot on his plate right now, from raising his first son with girlfriend Rihanna to dealing with the aftermath of his feud with A$AP Relli that led to him being hit with criminal charges recently. While all of that can certainly take a toll on a man, the New York-born recording artist isn't letting the drama get him down – or keep him from treating himself to some seriously crazy custom jewelry from celebrity specialist Alex Moss.
Sonics In The Soul is the sound of Buzzcocks rebooted and reinvigorated
Mancunian punk legends Buzzcocks keep the flag flying on riotous 10th album Sonics In The Soul
MotorAuthority
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias brings a 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS to Jay Leno's Garage
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias—a.k.a. Fluffy—went to a Las Vegas Barrett-Jackson auction hoping to sell cars, but ended up buying this 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS396 and sending it straight to Jay Leno's Garage without even driving it. As he explains in the episode, Iglesias sold two cars at the auction...
Grammy-Winning Singer Arooj Aftab Plays Breathtaking Set in Met Museum’s Temple of Dendur: Concert Review
The Temple of Dendur in the Egyptian art wing of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art is one of the most unique and visually arresting places in a city filled with them, containing the 2,000-year-old Temple itself along with other sculptures and pieces of art, a large reflecting pool and a giant, 60-foot-tall floor-to-ceiling window that extends the entire length of the hall and overlooks Central Park. It also may be the most unique and visually arresting music venue in the city. Over the years the room has hosted concerts by everyone from Interpol to the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, but...
Pharoah Sanders, Boundary-Pushing Jazz Saxophonist, Dies at 81
Pharoah Sanders, an American jazz saxophonist whose career sprawled across six decades, has died at the age of 81. His death was confirmed to Variety by a representative for his label, Luaka Bop. “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away,” the label’s statement reads. “He died...
George Harrison Said Delaney and Bonnie and Indian Sitar Music Influenced His Slide Guitar Style
George Harrison said the duo, Delaney and Bonnie, as well as Indian sitar music, influenced his slide guitar playing.
George Harrison Said EMI Got ‘Funny’ When Artists Worked Together, so They Used Pseudonyms
George Harrison said EMI got 'funny' when artists worked together. So, they used pseudonyms. George recorded under many false names.
Twin Turbo MK1 GT40 Will Spin You Out
This is the perfect combination of modern and classic performance. The Ford GT has been an American icon for decades because of its wild performance and incredible styling which made it a fierce competitor on the racing track. Originally sporting a massive V8, the platform eventually evolved into a weird V6 powered supercar but still pretty much stayed true to its original goal. Recently custom made GT builds have been popping up left and right showcasing the owner’s ingenuity and dedication to their trade. This particular car is a great example of how to build a proper FordGT in a modern way while still keeping what made the original awesome.
Marc Anthony partners with a beloved watch brand in a dedicated timepiece and jewelry collection
Marc Anthony is making sure we keep track of the time with style! Bulova, a New York City-based watch brand with over 147 years of uninterrupted history, and the iconic singer, songwriter, and actor partner in an exclusive relationship celebrating their iconic Bold at Heart spirits. Among many...
hiphop-n-more.com
Moneybagg Yo Releases New Single ‘Blow’: Listen
Moneybagg Yo has released a new single called ‘Blow’ which arrives on his birthday today (Sept. 22). The song is taken off his upcoming new album, the follow up to the very successful A Gangsta’s Pain which spawned multiple hits. “The vibe… it was just a party, birthday club vibe. I made it probably a month ago but then I was making it intentionally for my birthday, you know what I’m saying? Just trying to put out a birthday song, do a record,” the Memphis rapper told Zane Lowe on Apple Music.
Comments / 0