Pelicans 2022-2023 Season Preview: Devonte' Graham Building Foundation Of Success

By Terry Kimble
 3 days ago

Pelicans' Devonte' Graham will look to improve on last year's success.

Devonte' Graham has improved his game year after year in the NBA. He will look to do the same thing in his second year with the Pelicans. Graham finished last season starting a career-high 63 games while averaging nearly 12 points and 4 assists. With the addition of CJ McCollum around midseason, those starts will not continue for Graham but he will be a great insurance policy off the bench for New Orleans.

Regardless of any role adjustments, the Pelicans will look for him to knock down open shots. He was successful doing so last year as he was second on the team in 3-point percentage (minimum 60 attempts) at 34%. It is something that Willie Green can lean on while sorting out rotations. If not, Graham might not get off the bench.

Going by career averages, the spacing Graham can provide will prove pivotal once Zion Williamson returns. Williamson will naturally draw a crowd in the paint and Graham can make defenses pay for the double-team by hitting open three-pointers. Last season proved he can make open shots when called upon. Advanced NBA statistics showed Graham's three-point percentage jumped to 42.1% on shots where defenders were at least 6 feet away.

An underrated part of his game may be his defense. Looking at the raw numbers may not tell the complete story as his defensive rating is low at 116.0. However, the stats also show he plays passing lanes well, averaging 1.6 deflections per game. That's the same amount as Kevin Durant, DeMar Derozan, and Jayson Tatum. That quick instinct for the ball allowed Graham to average just under one steal per game last year, third-best on the team.

We also know that Graham has a flair for dramatics. None was more dramatic than his game-winner in OKC which won NBA.com's Buzzer Beater of the Year award . He also hit a game-winner in Utah to give the Pelicans a last-second victory versus the Jazz. Being willing and able to step up when your number is called as Graham has done can be inspiring for other teammates to do the same.

Graham will also be able to provide a sense of veteran leadership off the bench as there will be a slew of younger players vying for minutes. Players like Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy III, Dyson Daniels, and Kira Lewis Jr. will all be fighting for significant playing time this season off the bench. Graham certainly had his ups and downs earlier in his NBA career with playing time, so he will be able to guide the younger players through confidence issues if they see their minutes decreasing.

That role will be significant on the team. Whether contributing on the court or off of it, Graham will play a key role in keeping a steady bench unit. His play has not gone unnoticed as Kevin Durant recently praised Graham's play on former Pelicans JJ Reddick's 'Old Man and The Three Podcast .' Graham's continued success will build a great foundation for the Pelicans and his teammates.

In-depth coverage of the New Orleans Pelicans

