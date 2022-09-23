Staffing shortages at CT's psychiatric hospital for children leave many in need of care, others in limbo

Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Deadline for essential worker pay program is Oct. 1
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The deadline for essential pay is almost here. This Saturday, private sector employees who had to work during the pandemic must get their applications in before midnight. The response to this program has been overwhelming. To date, officials said more than 300,000 people have registered, but...
Register Citizen
Despite loss and job cuts, Yale New Haven Health still eyes three new hospitals — 'at this point'
NEW HAVEN — Yale New Haven Health System's plan to buy three new hospitals in Waterbury, Vernon and Manchester wasn't impacted by an anticipated $300 million loss, an expected $250 million budget deficit and 155 job cuts "at this point." Senior Vice President Vin Petrini said the health system's...
CT bus fares have been free since April 1. Ridership is now exceeding pre-COVID totals.
Connecticut began a fare-free bus program for riders on April 1 — along with the state's gas tax holiday. Here's what the numbers show.
Register Citizen
COVID-19 booster shot in CT: Who is eligible? Do I need it?
Nearly 43,000 CT residents got the new COVID-19 vaccine booster last week. The state is now on its second week of distributing the new bivalent boosters. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Aug. 31 that the new COVID-19 vaccine booster would be rolled out to the public. States are expected to slowly start receiving the new booster.
ctexaminer.com
Expanded Student Loan Cancellation for Public Service Workers Set to Expire Oct. 31
A federal student loan forgiveness waiver for public service workers — including teachers, nurses, workers at nonprofits, and state and municipal employees — is expiring on Oct. 31. The program, which has no income limit and no cap on the amount of debt that can be forgiven, has...
Register Citizen
Months after deadline, over 50 CT towns still haven't submitted affordable housing plans
More than three and a half months after the deadline for Connecticut towns and cities to submit affordable housing plans to the state, over 50 still have not done so, according to a list maintained by the Office of Policy Management. The plans, required under a 2017 state law, were...
trumbulltimes.com
New Milford High School to reopen three classrooms that faced the worst damage from July fire
NEW MILFORD — More than two months since the fire broke out on the New Milford High School roof, the three classrooms that sustained the most damage from the blaze are expected to reopen by the end of the week. Among the damages, the fire caused flooding that led...
Connecticut fixed a beauty industry problem that did not exist
Despite the evidence, Connecticut brought back licensing for manicurists following a 40-year reprieve that started in 1980.
NewsTimes
Connecticut schools reporting four times more COVID cases this year
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There are nearly four times as many COVID cases among students this year than the same time last year, a review of state data shows, and though the state is logging a decrease in cases overall, hospitalizations are about on par with last year.
Register Citizen
Over 154K CT essential workers seek COVID bonuses, which drastically cut how much is received
With just over one week left to apply for the state’s coronavirus pandemic bonus program for essential, private-sector workers, demand has far outstripped the resources Gov. Ned Lamont and legislators reserved for the program. Through midday Thursday, more than 313,000 individuals had requested applications through the online Premium Pay...
New Britain Herald
Inmate in federal prison used cell phone to help traffic narcotics from Mexico that were distributed through New Britain, Hartford
An inmate incarcerated in federal custody since 2007 has been sentenced to additional prison time for arranging drug deals between Mexico and Connecticut – where the drugs were then distributed from Hartford and New Britain. Felix Cancel, Jr., 49, was sentenced to nine years in prison in a hearing...
Register Citizen
Here are the new CT laws going into effect October 1 – from dating apps to tethering dogs
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Among the more than 70 new state laws that take effect on October 1, is a requirement that police notify the families of deceased people within 24 hours of their identification, or risk their jobs. The law was approved...
Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law
In August of 2022, a 14-year-old Black football player from Enfield High School was going door to door in town selling raffle tickets to support his team. When he ventured onto the property of one home in the largely white town, a woman began screaming at him to get off her property and her son […] The post Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Cheap Lighters Will Disappear Across Connecticut on October 1
There are a few new laws taking effect on October 1, 2022. One that speaks to me is CT PA 22-12, which is an Act concerning counterfeit and unsafe lighters in Connecticut. Yay, I'll never have to eat the .99 cents I drop on a "Bik" lighter from the Handy Stop on Highland Ave in Waterbury again. Boo, I won't be able to buy the cool Ronnie James Dio lighter I saw at the CT Horror Fest? How did this Act come about? Has there been a lot of explosive cheap lighter accidents? Has our lust for fire pits and S'mores created an underground hazardous fire pit lighter market?
Register Citizen
Prior to CT conversion, M&T customer deposits had dropped by $4 billion
Prior to its switchover of People's United accounts that prompted complaints and scrutiny, M&T Bank saw Connecticut deposits drop at a larger number of People's United Bank branches than those where M&T recorded gains. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. tallies bank deposits annually based on totals each June. In its...
Over 154k CT private sector essential workers seek COVID bonuses
Soaring demand for the COVID bonuses for essential private-sector workers could cut them from a promoted $1,000 to $200 or less.
trumbulltimes.com
John Breunig (opinion): The threat to CT teachers. ‘These kinds of things hurt our profession more than parents realize’
There’s something different about being a school teacher in 2022. I can’t quite put my finger on the right answer, but leaders of the state teachers union are offering multiple choices. Hopefully, there won’t be a test. The fresh challenge is about something more than getting back...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport officials, former councilwoman sued by family of murdered man
BRIDGEPORT – The family of a young city man, who died two years ago after being shot in a Barnum Avenue club, claims a former councilwoman and a number of city officials are responsible for the man’s death. In a lawsuit filed in Superior Court, the family of...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Can Connecticut Preserve America’s Largest Wildlife Refuge?
Rarely, we have the remote chance of seeing the Northern Lights if there is a geomagnetic storm when there are no clouds and we are in a part of the state that is free of light pollution, whereas in Alaska, you can stand in a gravel driveway north of Fairbanks at 3 in the morning and take in the dazzling performance of undulating emerald and amethyst ribbons overhead, as if you were just going outside to listen to the crickets. This might seem to be the beginning and end of any relationship between these two distant places, and the distance is notable.
CT business industry survey shows a shortage in labor workforce
(WTNH) – A big economic summit was held in Hartford on Friday. The Connecticut Business and Industry Association dropped results from a new survey that shows a majority of businesses can’t find workers. The survey shows one-third say the state is too expensive. So, what are the two men vying to be the next governor […]
