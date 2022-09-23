'I suddenly saw myself in textbooks!' | Bestselling author Kali Fajardo-Anstine shares inspiration for novel 'Woman of Light'

Read full article on original website
San Antonio's first all-women barbershop also takes pride in its Hispanic roots
SAN ANTONIO — In an industry dominated by men, one San Antonio barbershop is challenging the status quo. Prospect Parlor is the city's first all-female barbershop, and one with roots in Hispanic culture. "We want you to feel like you're in your friend or homie's garage just getting a...
San Antonio family created Fritos corn chip empire nearly a century ago
Is this why we love Frito pie?
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
KVUE
Things are taking off in Taylor!
TAYLOR, Texas — Everybody wants to be in Central Texas, including Hollywood. Taylor is considered a "Film Friendly City," meaning that it has made an interesting change to the landscape for those that live there. One thing is for certain: things are taking off in Taylor, Texas. "There's been...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
San Antonio Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas & more!
Pasta, pizza, and parmesan cheese are just a few things that come to mind when thinking of the best San Antonio Italian restaurants. While the city is known for its tacos and BBQ, Italian isn't that far off considering the rich flavors in the cuisine. If you find yourself...
YouTube star Joel Hansen will try to consume world's biggest biscuit sando at San Antonio restaurant
Northwest San Antonio spot Alamo Biscuit Co. will host the competitive eater as he attempts to finish a massive sandwich laden with meat, cheese and eggs.
San Antonio locals react with cartoons, memes of St. Mary's Strip situation
Chaos reigns in District 1.
KSAT 12
San Antonio named third best city in the US for tacos in 2022, study says
SAN ANTONIO – We may be on the heels of Austin, but San Antonio is still one of the best places in the US for tacos, according to a new study. Whether you’re an SA native or are just visiting, the Alamo City is a prime spot for all things tacos at all times of the day -- breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Traffic anchor Alanna Sarabia welcomes her first baby girl
SAN ANTONIO — Breaking baby news!. The newest KENS5 family member is here... Traffic anchor Alanna Sarabia and husband Jon welcomed their daughter, Dallas into the world, over the weekend. She is 6 pounds and 11 ounces of pure joy. Alanna joined KENS 5 as the afternoon and evening...
San Antonio's Emily Morgan named one of most haunted hotels in the nation
Built in 1924, the former Medical Arts Building once housed 50 hospital beds and featured a psychiatric ward.
WGMD Radio
Texas police chiefs decry surging violence: ‘There’s a lack of value for life… no fear of consequences’
A mix of surging crime rates, unprecedented officer attrition, and weak prosecution of violent crime have imperiled the largest police departments in Texas over the last few years, the police chiefs of Houston, San Antonio, and Austin said at the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday. “There’s a lack of value...
Spectacular fall weather locally as we track Hurricane Ian nearing Florida
A cold front leaves us with warm fall days, low humidity and cool mornings all week. -- David Yeomans
This restaurant has the best horchata in Texas, report says
Are you in the mood to try something new, or maybe if you've experienced the great taste the horchata has brought your tastebuds and want to try it somewhere else?
Report: This restaurant serves up the most delicious sandwiches in Texas
When it comes to the best, everyone has a go-to shop or restaurant for their favorite cuisines, but is your choice the top choice of the state you reside in?
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as the Scorpions rocked San Antonio — like a hurricane, of course
Even though the Scorpions became global hitmakers in the 1980s, San Antonio discovered the band early thanks to KISS-FM and its pioneering DJs, including the late Joe Anthony. Appropriately, the legendary German metal act dipped into its classic catalog for Saturday's show at Freeman Coliseum — including "Make It Real," "The Zoo" and "Coast to Coast" — while mixing in the monster hits and more recent material.
Woman shot and killed in back of SUV after argument at east-side bar
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman who was riding in the back of an SUV after an argument at an east-side bar. Police responded to the 800 block of Hammond Avenue off S. New Braunfels around 12:17 a.m. Monday for reports of a shooting in progress, saying they had a hard time locating the victim.
Man found shot in stomach on northeast side of town
SAN ANTONIO — Police found a man shot in the stomach on the northeast side of town early Monday morning. Officials responded to the 5100 block of Eisenhauer Rd around 1:20 a.m. for a shooting in progress. When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 20s with...
St. Philip's College serves up 5-star meal in student-run restaurant
It's one of the Eastside's best kept secrets.
Elon Musk's Boring Co. pledges to pay an additional $15 million for San Antonio hyperloop project
The Boring Co. estimates that the San Antonio hyperloop could have similar daily ridership to San Francisco's BART.
