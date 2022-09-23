ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

'I suddenly saw myself in textbooks!' | Bestselling author Kali Fajardo-Anstine shares inspiration for novel 'Woman of Light'

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
San Marcos, TX
Entertainment
City
San Marcos, TX
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
KVUE

Things are taking off in Taylor!

TAYLOR, Texas — Everybody wants to be in Central Texas, including Hollywood. Taylor is considered a "Film Friendly City," meaning that it has made an interesting change to the landscape for those that live there. One thing is for certain: things are taking off in Taylor, Texas. "There's been...
TAYLOR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textbooks#Bestseller#Police Brutality#Texas State University#American#Remington#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
San Antonio Current

Everything we saw as the Scorpions rocked San Antonio — like a hurricane, of course

Even though the Scorpions became global hitmakers in the 1980s, San Antonio discovered the band early thanks to KISS-FM and its pioneering DJs, including the late Joe Anthony. Appropriately, the legendary German metal act dipped into its classic catalog for Saturday's show at Freeman Coliseum — including "Make It Real," "The Zoo" and "Coast to Coast" — while mixing in the monster hits and more recent material.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy