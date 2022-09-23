Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Korea’s CJ ENM Buys Stake in U.S. Tech Firm AmazeVR
South Korean entertainment leader CJ ENM has invested in U.S.-based virtual reality concert platform AmazeVR. The move is intended to enhance the group’s presence in the metaverse and expand opportunities for K-Pop and unscripted content. AmazeVR claims to be the first and only company using its exclusive and proprietary...
SFGate
As Cantonese language wanes, efforts grow to preserve it
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Three decades ago, finding opportunities to learn Cantonese in San Francisco wasn't hard. But today in the city that's drawn Cantonese speakers from South China for over 150 years, there's fear that political and social upheaval are diminishing a language that is a cultural touchstone.
SFGate
$10,000 for one Instagram post? How food influencers can make or break restaurants
LOS ANGELES — In more than 20 years at his family’s restaurant, Joel Gonzalez had never seen anything like it. Around 6 p.m. on March 25, 2021, he looked up to find a line stretching out the door of Mariscos Corona, the Van Nuys restaurant he runs with his sister. For the next two hours, the siblings did their best to manage the surge of customers eagerly requesting the restaurant’s signature dishes: aguachile-stuffed avocados and surf-and-turf burritos.
Comments / 0