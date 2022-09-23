ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Hutch Post

Kan. Capitol plaque honors former U.S Senator Pat Roberts

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Friday unveiled the Walk of Honor plaque dedicated to former Senator Pat Roberts. The Walk of Honor is located within the sidewalks surrounding the Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center grounds. It features people who are major figures on a state and national level and have a significant connection to Kansas.
Moran's Service Academy Board meets with candidates at Cosmosphere

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — U.S. Senator Jerry Moran's Service Academy Selection Board met with Kansas high school students interested in being nominated by the Senator for a slot at one of the service academies on Saturday. The several dozen potential nominees help restore Moran's faith in the future of our country and of Kansas.
Kansas event for prison ministry is Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two Gospel Echoes Prison Ministry traveling teams are coming together Tuesday night at [email protected] for a Kansas fundraising banquet. "The Harvest Team, my wife and I direct," said Glendon Bender with the ministry. "We started with the ministry back in 1980. We've been to many, many prisons across the country. Our children traveled with us earlier on. They are off doing other ministry. The other team is Mercy Road team. Mercy Road Team is led by Jon and Karleen Sommers. They've been with the ministry 11 years this time around. Some of them have been around since they were children with other teams. They will be there. They have two children and another gentleman that's going to be with them and so there's going to be music."
New memorial at Kansas Statehouse honors Gold Star families

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Friday honored Kansas Gold Star Families with the unveiling of the permanent monument on the grounds of the Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center. A Gold Star Family is the immediate family of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict. The monument honors the families of the more than 6,500 Kansas heroes.
Law enforcement officers take Jiu-Jitsu training

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thirty-eight law enforcement officers representing Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Washington, completed a one week intensive Gracie University Jiu-Jitsu instructor certification program at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC). “Our mission is to train and equip Kansas law enforcement officers with quality resources to handle potentially...
Gov. celebrates legacy of Amelia Earhart with statue unveiling

ATCHISON – Governor Laura Kelly Saturday joined the Amelia Earhart Foundation in honoring its namesake with a statue unveiling ceremony. The bronze statue, located at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, is the sister statue of the one that was installed in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol in July, according to a media release.
A move in Congress could cut off a hike in postal rates

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves wants to head off an increase in postal rates. Graves, a Republican, co-sponsors legislation that would direct the Postal Regulatory Commission to rethink the authority it gave the United States Postal Service to raise rates. “Americans are paying more for...
Murder charge filed after care-facility residents freeze to death

Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been allowed to keep her nursing license.
