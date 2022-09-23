Read full article on original website
Kan. Capitol plaque honors former U.S Senator Pat Roberts
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Friday unveiled the Walk of Honor plaque dedicated to former Senator Pat Roberts. The Walk of Honor is located within the sidewalks surrounding the Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center grounds. It features people who are major figures on a state and national level and have a significant connection to Kansas.
Moran's Service Academy Board meets with candidates at Cosmosphere
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — U.S. Senator Jerry Moran's Service Academy Selection Board met with Kansas high school students interested in being nominated by the Senator for a slot at one of the service academies on Saturday. The several dozen potential nominees help restore Moran's faith in the future of our country and of Kansas.
Kansas event for prison ministry is Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two Gospel Echoes Prison Ministry traveling teams are coming together Tuesday night at [email protected] for a Kansas fundraising banquet. "The Harvest Team, my wife and I direct," said Glendon Bender with the ministry. "We started with the ministry back in 1980. We've been to many, many prisons across the country. Our children traveled with us earlier on. They are off doing other ministry. The other team is Mercy Road team. Mercy Road Team is led by Jon and Karleen Sommers. They've been with the ministry 11 years this time around. Some of them have been around since they were children with other teams. They will be there. They have two children and another gentleman that's going to be with them and so there's going to be music."
Inmates: Medical care in Kansas prisons threatens their health
Inmate Terry Bowen barely copes with the pain from a variety of medical problems. Now he's on the verge of losing access to Tylenol — his over-the-counter pain reliever — at the Lansing Correctional Facility. So when the aches of his arthritis flare up, he'll just have to...
New memorial at Kansas Statehouse honors Gold Star families
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Friday honored Kansas Gold Star Families with the unveiling of the permanent monument on the grounds of the Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center. A Gold Star Family is the immediate family of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict. The monument honors the families of the more than 6,500 Kansas heroes.
Report: 'Unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. schools
WASHINGTON — More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, a new report issued Monday said.
Law enforcement officers take Jiu-Jitsu training
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thirty-eight law enforcement officers representing Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Washington, completed a one week intensive Gracie University Jiu-Jitsu instructor certification program at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC). “Our mission is to train and equip Kansas law enforcement officers with quality resources to handle potentially...
Gov. celebrates legacy of Amelia Earhart with statue unveiling
ATCHISON – Governor Laura Kelly Saturday joined the Amelia Earhart Foundation in honoring its namesake with a statue unveiling ceremony. The bronze statue, located at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, is the sister statue of the one that was installed in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol in July, according to a media release.
A move in Congress could cut off a hike in postal rates
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves wants to head off an increase in postal rates. Graves, a Republican, co-sponsors legislation that would direct the Postal Regulatory Commission to rethink the authority it gave the United States Postal Service to raise rates. “Americans are paying more for...
Numbers for State Fair continue to show strength as they come in
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz told Hutch Post in an email Friday that concert ticket revenue was up 56% for the just finished fair from 2021 numbers. He also is pleased with the hospitality the fair is able to show to those performers when they are here.
Murder charge filed after care-facility residents freeze to death
Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been allowed to keep her nursing license.
Coast Guard spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard ship on routine patrol in the Bering Sea came across a guided missile cruiser from China, officials said Monday. But it turned out the cruiser wasn’t alone as it sailed about 86 miles north of Alaska’s Kiska Island, on Sept. 19.
