HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two Gospel Echoes Prison Ministry traveling teams are coming together Tuesday night at [email protected] for a Kansas fundraising banquet. "The Harvest Team, my wife and I direct," said Glendon Bender with the ministry. "We started with the ministry back in 1980. We've been to many, many prisons across the country. Our children traveled with us earlier on. They are off doing other ministry. The other team is Mercy Road team. Mercy Road Team is led by Jon and Karleen Sommers. They've been with the ministry 11 years this time around. Some of them have been around since they were children with other teams. They will be there. They have two children and another gentleman that's going to be with them and so there's going to be music."

KANSAS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO