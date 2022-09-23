ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

‘I’m a Hand and Wrist Surgeon, and These Are the Carpal Tunnel Braces I Recommend To Alleviate Wrist Pain’

With an uptick in work-from-home, computer-based jobs, it's no surprise that more and more people are experiencing pain of all kinds, especially when in comes to the wrist and hands. A major culprit for wrist and hand pain is carpal tunnel syndrome, which occurs when the median nerve is compressed. When this happens, you'll like experience numbness, a burning sensation, or tingly feeling in the thumb, index finger, middle finger, or ring finer.
HEALTH
Bearaby Just Launched the Cuddliest Body Pillow To Melt Away All Your Morning Aches and Pains

Much to the chagrin of my chiropractor, dermatologist, and Miguel, my deep tissue massage guy, I’m a stomach sleeper. I know, I know. I can’t help it! The life-long comfort of sleeping on my belly with one leg tucked up like a frog’s is slowly revealing its consequences though. My neck, hips, and back have all had it. And don’t even get me started on the idea that I’m inducing wrinkles by smushing my face into a pillow each night...
HEALTH
The 5 Plyometric Exercises That Can Help Make You a Faster Runner

If you're ready to pick up the pace on your runs, you have options. You could start incorporating more speed work into your weekly runs or master the way you breathe as the miles go by. Another great option? Adding plyometric exercises (aka jump-based training) to your running routine. "Plyometric...
WORKOUTS
Doing the World’s Greatest Stretch While Traveling Boosted My Energy and Blood Flow Post-Flight

While visiting New York City from Los Angeles for a week (so, adjusting to a three-hour time difference), I got out of bed my first morning and realized that my body needed something more than its usual caffeine buzz to get over the blahs of being slightly dehydrated and sleep deprived. Not like, go for a run recharged—too stressful. But rather like I wanted to inhabit my body and feel the space between my vertebra creak and click and lengthen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dealing With Dull, Dry Hair? Stylists Say a Scalp ‘Reset’ Is Key To Bringing Strands Back to Life

With so many great products on the market, it can be easy (and very tempting) to do all of the things to your hair on a regular basis. But while we all love our shampoos/conditioners/masks/treatments/styling products/dry shampoos, overdoing it on certain formulas can have some not-so-great consequences for the overall health and appearance of your hair.
HAIR CARE
