‘I’m a Hand and Wrist Surgeon, and These Are the Carpal Tunnel Braces I Recommend To Alleviate Wrist Pain’
With an uptick in work-from-home, computer-based jobs, it's no surprise that more and more people are experiencing pain of all kinds, especially when in comes to the wrist and hands. A major culprit for wrist and hand pain is carpal tunnel syndrome, which occurs when the median nerve is compressed. When this happens, you'll like experience numbness, a burning sensation, or tingly feeling in the thumb, index finger, middle finger, or ring finer.
Bearaby Just Launched the Cuddliest Body Pillow To Melt Away All Your Morning Aches and Pains
Much to the chagrin of my chiropractor, dermatologist, and Miguel, my deep tissue massage guy, I’m a stomach sleeper. I know, I know. I can’t help it! The life-long comfort of sleeping on my belly with one leg tucked up like a frog’s is slowly revealing its consequences though. My neck, hips, and back have all had it. And don’t even get me started on the idea that I’m inducing wrinkles by smushing my face into a pillow each night...
The 5 Plyometric Exercises That Can Help Make You a Faster Runner
If you're ready to pick up the pace on your runs, you have options. You could start incorporating more speed work into your weekly runs or master the way you breathe as the miles go by. Another great option? Adding plyometric exercises (aka jump-based training) to your running routine. "Plyometric...
Doing the World’s Greatest Stretch While Traveling Boosted My Energy and Blood Flow Post-Flight
While visiting New York City from Los Angeles for a week (so, adjusting to a three-hour time difference), I got out of bed my first morning and realized that my body needed something more than its usual caffeine buzz to get over the blahs of being slightly dehydrated and sleep deprived. Not like, go for a run recharged—too stressful. But rather like I wanted to inhabit my body and feel the space between my vertebra creak and click and lengthen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dealing With Dull, Dry Hair? Stylists Say a Scalp ‘Reset’ Is Key To Bringing Strands Back to Life
With so many great products on the market, it can be easy (and very tempting) to do all of the things to your hair on a regular basis. But while we all love our shampoos/conditioners/masks/treatments/styling products/dry shampoos, overdoing it on certain formulas can have some not-so-great consequences for the overall health and appearance of your hair.
What Your Score on the ‘Functional Movement Screen’ Test Actually Tells You About Your Fitness
Have you ever seen someone at your gym squatting or lunging with a marked rod, or stepping over a rope-like device as a trainer observes?. They were likely taking a Functional Movement Screen (FMS) test. It's one of the oldest and most popular systems for screening for injury risk and athletic performance, using tests of strength, mobility, and movement.
This 8-Minute Pilates Arm Workout Will Strengthen and Sculpt, No Weights Required
It's arm day, but your schedule is brimming with to-dos, and you're wondering how you can squeeze exercising into an already full schedule. The solution? An 8-minute Pilates arm workout. Below, Laura Wilson, founder of Pilates studio chain Natural Pilates, outlines a quickie upper-body workout that consists of eight moves...
