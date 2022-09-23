Read full article on original website
Arlington Police Recruit Dies After Collapsing During Training Exercise
An Arlington police recruit died over the weekend after collapsing during training exercises Friday afternoon, the department says. "It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the Arlington Police Department announces the death of Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy," the department said in a statement Monday afternoon. Recruit Kennedy had...
Two-Year-Old Dead After Fatal Crash on Highway 121
A two-year-old girl has been killed in a car accident Saturday on Highway 121 in Bedford, police confirm to NBC 5. Two vehicles collided on Highway 121 where the driver of a Dodge truck crashed with a silver sedan. The young girl was in a car seat in the silver sedan and died due to the crash.
