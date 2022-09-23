Read full article on original website
Netflix is building its own internal video game studio in Finland
Netflix has announced that it is building an in-house mobile games studio for Netflix Games in Helsinki, Finland. Amir Rahimi, Netflix’s VP of Games Studios, said in a press release Monday that Finland is the perfect place for Netflix Games to call home, as it is the birthplace of “some of the best game talent in the world,” such as Angry Birds creator Rovio and Next Games. Netflix acquired the latter studio earlier this year.
James Cameron’s sci-fi epic Avatar returns to theaters, but has its magic faded?
There were plenty of reasons to wonder, in the autumn of 2009, if James Cameron had finally flown too close to the sun, burning a big budget on a boondoggle. Nearly a dozen years after emerging from a troubled production with the biggest movie of all time, the disaster-weepie phenomenon Titanic, the blockbuster maestro had once more secured enormous investment in pursuit of a bank-busting special-effects spectacle to rule them all. Except this time, the movie in question looked, from a distance, like the height of overreaching silliness: A sci-fi fantasy about a species of lithe, ocean-blue, vaguely feline aliens, prancing through a tropical paradise. The first trailer prompted chortles. Cameron, however, would have the last laugh.
Unannounced game Silent Hill: The Short Message rated in Korea
A new rating from the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has appeared for Silent Hill: The Short Message. Spotted by Gematsu, the game is published by UNIANA, which publishes many of Konami’s games in South Korea. However, platforms were not specified in the rating. Silent Hill: The Short Message was included in a group of ratings that also contains the free-to-play game eFootball 2023, published by UNIANA.
Developer says it can turn your AMD 6800 XT into an Nvidia 3090 Ti
Do you want to turn your AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU into Nvidia’s flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti? Well, that might actually be impossible, but a developer claims that this new third-party tool will effectively do just that. Through clever voltage and frequency modifications, the developer was able...
The classic Macintosh was just redesigned by AI — and it’s beautiful
Many artists love to design alternate versions of original Apple products, including the first Macintosh computer. Most recently, app developer Steve Troughton-Smith made his own renditions of the classic Macintosh using the Stable Diffusion artwork generator. Stable Diffusion is an AI-based image generator that uses text to develop art that...
HBO’s The Last of Us trailer gives a first look at its game-accurate world
HBO released the first full trailer for The Last of Us, its upcoming TV series based on the hit video game franchise. The clip gives fans their first look at the extremely game-accurate world presented in this upcoming HBO series. Save who you can save. The @HBO Original series #TheLastOfUs...
