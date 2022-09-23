Read full article on original website
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his North Texas home to avoid being served with subpoena, court record says
MCKINNEY, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home in a truck driven by his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, to avoid being served a subpoena Monday, according to an affidavit filed in federal court. Ernesto Martin Herrera, a...
Community bailout fund: Helping to end mass incarceration, one bailout at a time
“Our main mission is to end mass incarceration because no one should be sitting in jail simply because they can’t afford bail. That’s against our constitutional rights, and until the day that we’re free, no one’s free,” Texas Organizing Project’s Policy Coordinator Laquita Garcia said.
The Democratic candidate for Tarrant County Judge joins 'Inside Texas Politics'
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Many of us still haven’t gotten over the shock of our property tax bill, so figuring out how to lower them is a major priority for many a candidate running for office this November. Deborah Peoples, the Democratic candidate for Tarrant County Judge, says...
Gov. Greg Abbott asked donors to help pay for busing migrants. The response isn't covering the bills
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been railing against migrants coming to the border and blaming the federal government for not doing enough to stop them. But total contributions to the so-called "Border Transportation Funding" fall well short of the more than $12 million price tag to transport migrants to New York, Washington, D.C. and Chicago.
State sent financial aid to 1.1 million unemployed Texans. Now it wants that money back.
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from her job at a daycare in Harlingen. So she applied for unemployment. She was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months of the pandemic — or somewhere between 10 and 20 times the number in an average year.
To save water in Texas, these nonprofits are paying farmers to leave it in reservoirs
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As Texas faces an increasingly fraught environmental future from climate change, a new approach to conservation is growing. Drought conditions have created a two-pronged problem for Texas aquifers, natural bodies...
ERCOT interim CEO Brad Jones blames the grid's 2021 failures on organization's mixed-up priorities
DALLAS — It’s a job no one wanted: restoring reliability within the Texas electric grid. And yet Brad Jones still took the Governor’s call when it came, and he agreed to become the interim CEO of ERCOT back in April of 2021 -- a job he'll hold until October when his replacement Pablo Vegas takes over the helm.
New joint WFAA/Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation poll shows Texas Republicans leading every statewide race
TEXAS, USA — There’s an old adage that says the more things change, the more they stay the same. And according to our new poll, that applies to politics in Texas as well, as support for Republicans remains strong across the board heading into the November elections. "Texas...
State of Texas: Lawmaker aims to address ‘overload’ pushing Texas teachers to quit
A survey of more than 20,000 Texas teachers found “personal overload” was the number one issue cited by educators who recently quit or retired, according to the Texas Education Agency data released on Tuesday.
Texas Supreme Court: Texas law supersedes Islamic law
The Texas Supreme Court has sent a divorce case back to a Collin County court after ruling that a judge, not an Islamic Fiqh panel, should decide matters.
Who's winning, who's not? Texas poll reveals voter favorites heading into November election
HOUSTON — There’s an old adage that says the more things change, the more they stay the same. According to our new poll, that applies to politics in Texas as well, as support for Republicans remains strong across the board heading into the November elections. This is part...
Black Texas Family Says the State is Stealing Their Farmland and They’re Fighting to Keep It
Plans to expand U.S. Highway 183 come at a cost for these Black Texas farmers. One family is fighting to save their 73.3 acres of land, which was originally obtained by Daniel Alexander, a slave who was granted the land from his owners in 1847. Alexander trained African Americans to ride horses for work, competitions, and escaping slavery.
Texas police chiefs decry surging violence: ‘There’s a lack of value for life… no fear of consequences’
A mix of surging crime rates, unprecedented officer attrition, and weak prosecution of violent crime have imperiled the largest police departments in Texas over the last few years, the police chiefs of Houston, San Antonio, and Austin said at the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday. “There’s a lack of value...
A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.
TEXAS TRIBUNE – Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!” Franklin, whose left leg is […]
Republican Texas senator says he will support new rape exceptions for abortion
Republican state Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville said Friday that he’d support a change to Texas’ abortion laws to allow victims of rape to legally obtain the procedure.
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
'A very tough week for Florida' | National Weather Service team in Fort Worth monitoring threat of Hurricane Ian
FORT WORTH, Texas — Strong storm surges and super high winds have pounded parts of western Cuba. People in Florida used sandbags to prepare for the same impact from Hurricane Ian. The dangerous weather system is being closely watched by Brian Hoeth, who works in downtown Fort Worth. "I'm...
Study: Texas has more election deniers running for office than any other state
DALLAS — Texas has more 2020 election deniers running for US House or statewide office than any other state in the country, according to FiveThirtyEight, a political website. President Joe Biden won the 2020 election. More than 60 lawsuits tried to prove fraud and overturn the results, and none...
Tarrant County sends more kids to youth prisons than any other in Texas. Many blame this judge.
FORT WORTH — On a recent Wednesday, 10 boys and girls wearing olive drab jumpsuits sat in a jury box waiting to learn if they would have to remain in a Texas county’s juvenile jail. Detention is meant to be a last resort for children accused of criminal...
