bethesdamagazine.com

Chevy Chase hotel mogul Stewart Bainum Jr. plunges into the local news business

The view of the Inner Harbor is spectacular from the Fells Point conference room in the fourth-floor offices of The Baltimore Banner, the news nonprofit that Stewart Bainum Jr. hopes will shift the very foundation of how local journalism is conducted and consumed in this country. But Bainum, the Montgomery County hotel magnate and philanthropist who founded the enterprise and has committed to bankrolling it to the tune of $50 million, isn’t gazing out the window and admiring the gleaming National Aquarium or the iconic Domino Sugars sign in the distance. Rather, he’s looking inward, contemplating a future for his startup, for which there is no blueprint.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Maryland announces settlement with Kushner-owned company

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A property management company owned by the family of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has agreed to pay a $3.25 million civil penalty and restitution to settle a 2019 lawsuit in Maryland over allegations of charging tenants illegal fees and failing to maintain properties, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Friday. Frosh announced that his office’s Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with Westminster Management, LLC, a New Jersey-based corporation, and the 25 companies that own or owned 17 residential communities managed by Westminster Management in Maryland. The settlement addresses charges that Westminster and the property owners violated the Consumer Protection Act. The attorney general said in a news release that the properties in question contained more than 9,000 rental units across Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Prince George’s County. The settlement will potentially pay restitution to thousands of current and former residents of the communities, the attorney general’s office said.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Details remain sparse ahead of changes coming to Safe Streets

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Some of the changes coming to the Safe Streets program in Baltimore are set to begin in October, yet little is known about how much the new oversight and management of the 10 different sits will cost taxpayers. City Council President Nick Mosby said it was...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Morgan State University President David Wilson on this year’s record enrollment and expansion plans, including a campus in Africa: ‘The brand of the institution has just caught fire!’

Most years, Morgan State University in Baltimore had an enrollment of about 7,460 students. This fall, it set a record for both its incoming freshmen class, about 2,400 students, and its total enrollment, 9,660. For the first time, more than half of incoming freshmen came from out of state, forcing...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
ODENTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Experts weigh in on impact of potential marijuana legalization in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the November election drew closer, experts weighed in on the impact legalizing recreational uses of marijuana could have on the state. Political Analyst John Dedie predicts legalization could lead to a big uptick in tax revenue for the state. He believed that was a major reason many people support it.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Veterans Administration denies grave marker for enslaved vet from War of 1812

FREDERICK, Md. — An attempt in Maryland to recognize a patriot who fought the British in the War of 1812 has ignited a modern debate about race and military recognition. The unmarked grave in question is in the St. John's Cemetery in Frederick. The Veterans Administration (VA) is denying a formal request for a marker to honor Samuel Neale, who was likely enslaved while serving as a fully armed soldier in the defenses of Washington and Baltimore against British attacks in 1814.
FREDERICK, MD
Freethink

This start-up is recycling abandoned wooden homes in Baltimore

An initiative in the US city of Baltimore wants to salvage and reuse as much wood as possible, while also creating jobs. The Baltimore Wood Project works with partners such as the US Forest Service to rethink and reclaim wood in the city in order to reduce landfill waste, rejuvenate disused land and engage local communities.
BALTIMORE, MD
rolling out

Shontel Greene’s winner mentality delivers on multimillion-dollar businesses

Shontel Greene, the product of a pair of drug-addicted parents, made the decision to become a drug dealer at the impressionable age of 14. Though her environment repeatedly affirmed that her life expectancy may not reach much beyond her teenage years, she consciously decided that she would defy the odds and secure a future beyond the hard scrappy streets she hustled on. Greene set clear goals and through her determination, she realized her dreams.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 stores in Baltimore County sell winning lottery tickets worth $100,000

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Two stores in Gynn Oak and Parkville sold winning lottery tickets worth $100,000 each last week, the Maryland Lottery said. A player claimed a $100,000 prize after they bought a Money Rush scratch-off from the ING Wireless store in the 7000 block of Liberty Road. Meanwhile, the 8 Days A Week Liquor in the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue sold a Keno ticket on Sept. 22 also worth $100,00. The ticket was also claimed, the lottery said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland

Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

