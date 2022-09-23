Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Arrested For Murder After A Patrol Officer Stops Her For SpeedingMary HolmanBaltimore, MD
Lamar Jackson Rises in Odds to Win NFL MVPFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to TryKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Fraudsters steal food stamps, cash assistance benefits from hundreds of Marylanders
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — For a Baltimore mom with three kids, the bad news came on Sept. 2. “I woke up, I went to the ATM, [and] they said I had insufficient funds,” said Elizabeth Baltierra. She said within hours of her monthly Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) benefits...
bethesdamagazine.com
Chevy Chase hotel mogul Stewart Bainum Jr. plunges into the local news business
The view of the Inner Harbor is spectacular from the Fells Point conference room in the fourth-floor offices of The Baltimore Banner, the news nonprofit that Stewart Bainum Jr. hopes will shift the very foundation of how local journalism is conducted and consumed in this country. But Bainum, the Montgomery County hotel magnate and philanthropist who founded the enterprise and has committed to bankrolling it to the tune of $50 million, isn’t gazing out the window and admiring the gleaming National Aquarium or the iconic Domino Sugars sign in the distance. Rather, he’s looking inward, contemplating a future for his startup, for which there is no blueprint.
Maryland announces settlement with Kushner-owned company
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A property management company owned by the family of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has agreed to pay a $3.25 million civil penalty and restitution to settle a 2019 lawsuit in Maryland over allegations of charging tenants illegal fees and failing to maintain properties, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Friday. Frosh announced that his office’s Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with Westminster Management, LLC, a New Jersey-based corporation, and the 25 companies that own or owned 17 residential communities managed by Westminster Management in Maryland. The settlement addresses charges that Westminster and the property owners violated the Consumer Protection Act. The attorney general said in a news release that the properties in question contained more than 9,000 rental units across Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Prince George’s County. The settlement will potentially pay restitution to thousands of current and former residents of the communities, the attorney general’s office said.
foxbaltimore.com
Kirwan calls for patience as multi-billion-dollar education plan sees setbacks
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, also known as The Kirwan Plan, is a multi-billion-dollar law designed to improve public education in Maryland. But less than two years after it was passed, it’s already seeing setbacks. The man behind the law, Brit Kirwan, is asking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockvillenights.com
Maryland GOP Lt. Governor candidate to appear in Montgomery County September 27
The Republican nominee for Maryland lieutenant governor, Gordana Schifanelli, will appear at a free event in Potomac tomorrow evening, September 27, 2022 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM. It will be held at the Old Anglers Inn at 10801 MacArthur Boulevard. While admission is free, RSVP online to attend. Schifanelli is...
foxbaltimore.com
City Hall's Hopkins police hearing canceled after Councilwoman Ramos withdraws resolution
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Just days before a hearing was scheduled, Councilwoman Odette Ramos withdrew her resolution to talk about the controversial agreement between Johns Hopkins University and the Baltimore Police Department to create a new police force on the campus. The hearing was scheduled for Sept. 29 and has...
foxbaltimore.com
Details remain sparse ahead of changes coming to Safe Streets
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Some of the changes coming to the Safe Streets program in Baltimore are set to begin in October, yet little is known about how much the new oversight and management of the 10 different sits will cost taxpayers. City Council President Nick Mosby said it was...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Morgan State University President David Wilson on this year’s record enrollment and expansion plans, including a campus in Africa: ‘The brand of the institution has just caught fire!’
Most years, Morgan State University in Baltimore had an enrollment of about 7,460 students. This fall, it set a record for both its incoming freshmen class, about 2,400 students, and its total enrollment, 9,660. For the first time, more than half of incoming freshmen came from out of state, forcing...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Adnan Syed case -- 'There's something deeply wrong with the system'
It was a moment Adnan Syed's family and friends waited for decades to see: His release after his conviction was vacated. Now, two decades after his conviction, Syed is out on home detention. But the joy for one family comes as another deals with what they call a continued nightmare.
Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
foxbaltimore.com
Experts weigh in on impact of potential marijuana legalization in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the November election drew closer, experts weighed in on the impact legalizing recreational uses of marijuana could have on the state. Political Analyst John Dedie predicts legalization could lead to a big uptick in tax revenue for the state. He believed that was a major reason many people support it.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. cuts ribbon on new, high-demand affordable housing
Prince George’s County leaders helped cut the ribbon on the Gateway at Peerless, a new development aimed at boosting the stock of high-demand affordable housing in the region. The project brings more than 60 apartments to a plot of land off U.S. Route 301 just north of downtown Upper...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Veterans Administration denies grave marker for enslaved vet from War of 1812
FREDERICK, Md. — An attempt in Maryland to recognize a patriot who fought the British in the War of 1812 has ignited a modern debate about race and military recognition. The unmarked grave in question is in the St. John's Cemetery in Frederick. The Veterans Administration (VA) is denying a formal request for a marker to honor Samuel Neale, who was likely enslaved while serving as a fully armed soldier in the defenses of Washington and Baltimore against British attacks in 1814.
Freethink
This start-up is recycling abandoned wooden homes in Baltimore
An initiative in the US city of Baltimore wants to salvage and reuse as much wood as possible, while also creating jobs. The Baltimore Wood Project works with partners such as the US Forest Service to rethink and reclaim wood in the city in order to reduce landfill waste, rejuvenate disused land and engage local communities.
Shontel Greene’s winner mentality delivers on multimillion-dollar businesses
Shontel Greene, the product of a pair of drug-addicted parents, made the decision to become a drug dealer at the impressionable age of 14. Though her environment repeatedly affirmed that her life expectancy may not reach much beyond her teenage years, she consciously decided that she would defy the odds and secure a future beyond the hard scrappy streets she hustled on. Greene set clear goals and through her determination, she realized her dreams.
WBAL Radio
Multiple shootings reported across Baltimore City, Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties
It was a violent weekend all over the metro area. There were murders in Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties, and seven people who were shot survived in Baltimore City. This morning, three people are recovering in the hospital after a triple shooting in the Brooklyn neighborhood in South Baltimore. Investigators...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbaltimore.com
2 stores in Baltimore County sell winning lottery tickets worth $100,000
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Two stores in Gynn Oak and Parkville sold winning lottery tickets worth $100,000 each last week, the Maryland Lottery said. A player claimed a $100,000 prize after they bought a Money Rush scratch-off from the ING Wireless store in the 7000 block of Liberty Road. Meanwhile, the 8 Days A Week Liquor in the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue sold a Keno ticket on Sept. 22 also worth $100,00. The ticket was also claimed, the lottery said.
Baltimore security guard finds own gun in safe after blaming kids stealing it
A Baltimore security guard who reported having his gun stolen Saturday while working an event near City Hall, now says it wasn't stolen after all.
2 teens steal gun from downtown Baltimore security guard
Two teens stole a gun from a security guard on Fayette Street in downtown Baltimore Saturday afternoon, confirmed police.
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland
Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
Comments / 0