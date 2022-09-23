ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UPDATE: Woman killed in car crash in south central El Paso

 5 days ago

UPDATE: El Paso Police department have identified the victim of this morning’s pedestrian incident near downtown El Paso, as 57-year-old Maria Lorena Ponce Velazquez.

Special Traffic Investigations officer say Ponce was crossing San Antonio Ave, when she was hit by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pick up truck, driven by 37-year-old Fernando Renteria Camarena.

The preliminary incident report indicates that Ponce was corssing San Antonio Ave. when she was hit by the truck when Renteria made a left turn.

Ms. Ponce was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

This is the 52 nd traffic fatality of the year, compared with 50 last year.

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – El Paso Police department responded to a traffic incident where it was reported a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened in the intersection of St. Vrain and San Antonio, in Downtown El Paso area just before 11 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as our newsroom learns more information.

