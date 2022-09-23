Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Sept. 26
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Threats, Sept. 23, Weston, CCSO. A woman told deputies at 6:30 p.m. Sept....
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Sept. 26
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
PRECorp Foundation raises $15,360 for volunteer firefighters through WyoGives
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Powder River Energy, or PRECorp, Foundation Board of Directors was able to spread $15,360 in WyoGives donations equally among local volunteer fire departments in the five counties in its service territory. The foundation announced in a news release Sept. 23 that Crook, Sheridan, Weston, Johnson...
county17.com
Run, Hide, Fight: Hospital tests active shooter preparedness
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It was all hands on deck at the Campbell County Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning as four police officers, shadowed by hospital security, advanced through the emergency department. They were followed moments later by several loud bangs and incoherent shouting that echoed through the emergency department on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
county17.com
Applications are due Sept. 28 for Gillette library reference services job
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Applications are due at 5 p.m. Sept. 28 for a position at Campbell County Public Library. The library announced Sept. 22 that it’s hiring a full-time Reference Services Specialist. The person will help patrons locate information so they can become informed and independent users of the library’s printed and electronic resources, the job description said. The Reference Services Specialist will connect the community to library resources, especially digital ones, and guide and instruct patrons on emerging technology.
county17.com
4 Gillette teenagers recognized for saving another boy’s life
GILLETTE, Wyo. — On an evening in September 2021, four boys in eighth grade saved another boy’s life. When Cody Dover heard a boy* say that he was going to take his own life, he relied on his instincts to keep that boy safe. After trying to talk the boy out of his plan, Dover called a few of his friends to come help. Hayden Bennett, Hunter Kuenzel and Kahne Muller were hanging out together about one mile away. They immediately stopped what they were doing and rushed to the area where the boy was. Together, the four boys made sure he stayed safe until first responders arrived.
county17.com
Gillette library adult program coordinator: basement has water damage
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Public Library in Gillette suffered water damage after a water main unexpectedly broke Monday. “All of the water — my understanding is a lot of water — came into the basement which houses our Young Adult Department and Technical Services Department (where all our collection is processed), as well as a couple offices, a storage room, and a staff work room and break room,” Campbell County Public Library Adult Program Coordinator Genevieve Schlekeway said Tuesday afternoon.
cowboystatedaily.com
Gate-Crashing Poacher Gets Hefty Fine From Wyoming Authorities
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Putting the pedal to metal and crashing through gates in Johnson County with a mule deer buck strapped to his flatbed may have seemed a good escape plan for a Wyoming poacher. He thought wrong. Instead of getting treats for his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through Sept. 17
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Sept. 11 through Sept. 17. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. James...
county17.com
Campbell County average gas price up as national decline comes to an end
GILLETTE, Wyo. — While the nation’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel saw its first increase in 14 weeks, up 3.2 cents, Campbell County’s average has risen 30 cents in the last two weeks. Data compiled from more than 11 million price reports to tracker...
county17.com
Week of warmth and sun ahead of possible showers, thunderstorms
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Above normal temperatures approaching the mid-80s will be possible this week as high pressure settles into the region before breaking down to allow for storm chances headed into the weekend. Today will be sunny with a high near 75 degrees as winds come from the west...
PhotoFest! State High School Tennis
The tennis season wrapped up Saturday in Gillette with some pleasant weather after a rainy start. For the girls, Gabriella Blumberg of Kelly Walsh won the #1 singles state championship with a 6-3 and 6-3 win over Ashli Smedley of Cheyenne Central. Blumberg went undefeated this season. Haley Mathis-Breitkpog from Central defeated Gabby Rabon from Sheridan 6-4 and 6-4 to win the #2 girls singles title.
Comments / 0