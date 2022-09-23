ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Sept. 26

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (9/23/2022-9/25/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents from Friday, Sept. 23, to Sunday, Sept. 25:. At 8:47 a.m. to the 1200 block of West 2nd Street for an odor of natural gas in the building. Firefighters checked the atmosphere inside the building with gas monitors and turned the scene over to Black Hills Energy.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

4 Gillette teenagers recognized for saving another boy's life

GILLETTE, Wyo. — On an evening in September 2021, four boys in eighth grade saved another boy’s life. When Cody Dover heard a boy* say that he was going to take his own life, he relied on his instincts to keep that boy safe. After trying to talk the boy out of his plan, Dover called a few of his friends to come help. Hayden Bennett, Hunter Kuenzel and Kahne Muller were hanging out together about one mile away. They immediately stopped what they were doing and rushed to the area where the boy was. Together, the four boys made sure he stayed safe until first responders arrived.
GILLETTE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Gate-Crashing Poacher Gets Hefty Fine From Wyoming Authorities

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Putting the pedal to metal and crashing through gates in Johnson County with a mule deer buck strapped to his flatbed may have seemed a good escape plan for a Wyoming poacher. He thought wrong. Instead of getting treats for his...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through Sept. 17

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Sept. 11 through Sept. 17. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. James...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Applications are due Sept. 28 for Gillette library reference services job

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Applications are due at 5 p.m. Sept. 28 for a position at Campbell County Public Library. The library announced Sept. 22 that it’s hiring a full-time Reference Services Specialist. The person will help patrons locate information so they can become informed and independent users of the library’s printed and electronic resources, the job description said. The Reference Services Specialist will connect the community to library resources, especially digital ones, and guide and instruct patrons on emerging technology.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

PRECorp Foundation raises $15,360 for volunteer firefighters through WyoGives

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Powder River Energy, or PRECorp, Foundation Board of Directors was able to spread $15,360 in WyoGives donations equally among local volunteer fire departments in the five counties in its service territory. The foundation announced in a news release Sept. 23 that Crook, Sheridan, Weston, Johnson...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Week of warmth and sun ahead of possible showers, thunderstorms

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Above normal temperatures approaching the mid-80s will be possible this week as high pressure settles into the region before breaking down to allow for storm chances headed into the weekend. Today will be sunny with a high near 75 degrees as winds come from the west...
GILLETTE, WY

