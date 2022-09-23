ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanasports.com

Griz slot in at No. 3, Bobcats at No. 4 in new Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll

In the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, there was little to no movement for the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats. After being tied with South Dakota State at No. 2 last week, the Grizzlies (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky) are now solo at No. 3 in the new poll which was released on Monday. The Grizzlies topped Portland State 53-16 on Saturday to open league play. The Grizzlies next take on Idaho State on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Pocatello.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana College Sports
Cheney, WA
Football
Local
Montana Sports
City
Cheney, WA
Local
Washington Football
Cheney, WA
Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
Bozeman, MT
College Sports
Bozeman, MT
Sports
Bozeman, MT
Football
State
Kentucky State
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Montana Football
State
Montana State
Cheney, WA
College Sports
City
Bozeman, MT
KULR8

#4 Bobcats Secure 38-35 Win Over #15 Eastern Washington

The offenses were off and running early Saturday afternoon in Cheney, Washington as No. 15-ranked Eastern Washington hosted No. 4 Montana State in each team's first conference game of the year. A 56-yard rushing score from Micah Smith set the tone to put the Eagles up 7-0 less than three...
CHENEY, WA
msuexponent.com

Bobcats Postgame Reaction

Brent Vigen, Ty Okada and Sean Chambers talk about their win and some of the key moments that led to the victory. #4 Bobcats Secure 38-35 Win Over #15 Eastern Washington. The offenses were off and running early Saturday afternoon in Cheney, Washington as No. 15-ranked Eastern Washington hosted No. 4 Montana State in each team's first conference game of the year.
CHENEY, WA
KULR8

Rocky rolls over MSU-Northern 56-0

BILLINGS- Rocky Mountain College rolled on Saturday afternoon, blowing out winless MSU-Northern 56-0. George Tribble got the start for the Battlin' Bears in place of Nate Dick. Tribble went 15-22 for 206 yards and four touchdowns. Trae Henry caught two of those touchdowns, hauling in three total catches for 82 yards.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana State Billings battles to draw in men's, women's soccer

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings and visiting Western Oregon University battled to a 1-1 tie Saturday in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer at Yellowjacket Field. The Yellowjackets (1-5-3, 1-2-1) led early on Kiley Sandow's goal in the 41st minute. The Wolves (4-2-2, 1-2-1) tied the match in the...
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Washington#Tennessee State#Stats Perform#American Football#College Football#Msu#Ewu#Cbs#Espn#The Bobcat Radio Network#The Varsity Network#Osu
KULR8

Adessa Lundberg leads way for Montana State Billings golfers

DUPONT, Wash. — Adessa Lundberg shot a career-best 36-hole total 159 over the weekend as Montana State Billings' women placed eighth at the Saint Martin's Invitational women's golf tournament. Lundberg shot an 80 on Friday and a 79 on Saturday. She finished in a tie for 18th in the...
BILLINGS, MT
MY 103.5

This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why

One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
AM 1450 KMMS

This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana

If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
XL Country 100.7

New Movie Coming Out Features Local Actor

If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
MONTANA STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?

Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash cleared from eastbound I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is now clear from eastbound I-90 in downtown Spokane. The crash occurred on eastbound I-90 near Division Street. All I-90 lanes and the Division Street exit are back open. There’s been another multi-vehicle crash on eastbound US 2 at Geiger Blvd. The left...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall

A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy