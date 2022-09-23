Read full article on original website
Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (head) taken out of Week 3 contest; Teddy Bridgewater to fill in
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (head) has been taken to the team's locker room in Week 3's game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa took a big hit from a Bills linebacker and was clearly shaken up; he attempted to jog it off but stumbled as he trotted to the line of scrimmage. Teddy Bridgewater will take over as the Dolphins evaluate Tagovailoa for a concussion.
Sammy Watkins (hamstring) placed on Packers' injured reserve
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been placed on injured reserve. Watkins was already ruled out for Week 3 against Tampa Bay, but this move now means the veteran pass catcher will be out for at least four games. His first chance to return to the field will come Week 7 against the Commanders. In Watkins' absence, Christian Watson should see a much larger role.
Jarvis Landry (ankle) downgraded to questionable to return for Saints in Week 3
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been downgraded to questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Carolina Panthers. Landry was originally deemed probable to return as he deals with an ankle ailment. However, the most recent update from the Saints has him as questionable. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith should see more work while Landry is sidelined.
Saints' Michael Thomas (foot) questionable to return in Week 3
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers with a foot injury. Thomas picked up a foot injury and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. He is technically questionable to return, but his return seems unlikely with the game all but over.
A.J. Green (knee) won't return for Cardinals in Week 3
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Green suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of action, and coming out of the halftime break, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch should see added work.
Cowboys' Michael Gallup (knee) questionable for Monday night's matchup versus Giants
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee) is questionable to play in Week Three's contest against the New York Giants. After three full practices, Gallup could make his season debut on Monday night. In a potential matchup versus a New York unit ranked second (18.1) in FanDuel points allowed to receivers per game, our models project Gallup to score 5.4 FanDuel points.
Saints' Jarvis Landry injures foot in Week 3 loss
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry is dealing with a foot injury according to Ian Rapoport, but the team does not believe he has suffered any significant damage. The Saints suffered injuries to virtually all of their active receivers other than rookie Chris Olave in Week 3, but it fortunately seems like both Landry (foot) and Michael Thomas (toe) were able to avoid significant damage. The Saints' injury report will be worth monitoring during the week as they prepare for their Week 4 tilt with the Minnesota Vikings.
Giants WR Sterling Shepard Carted Off With Injury During ‘MNF’
The veteran wideout suffered a non-contact injury on the team’s final drive of the game.
Giants shook up after 'heartbreaking' leg injury for Sterling Shepard: 'It choked me up a little bit'
Sterling Shepard's 2021 season ended early when he tore his left Achilles tendon in a December game against the Dallas Cowboys. On Monday — again against the Cowboys — Shepard appeared to sustain another significant injury. On the final Giants snap of the game — a Daniel Jones interception that sealed the Cowboys victory — Shepard pulled up on a route and clutched his left knee. He wasn't touched on the play. He fell to the ground in obvious pain and eventually left the field on a cart.
Lions' D'Andre Swift (shoulder) 'could miss some time'
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift suffered a shoulder sprain in the team's Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and "could miss some time" Tom Pelissero of the NFL reports. What It Means:. Pelissero added that Swift isn't expected to need surgery to repair his injured shoulder, but it...
Ronald Acuna Jr. (back) back in Braves' lineup Monday
The Atlanta Braves listed Ronald Acuna Jr. (back) as their starter in right field for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Acuna Jr. missed most of the last four games with a back strain, but was able to come in off the bench last night. He'll start today's game in right field and will bat leadoff while Robbie Grossman takes a seat.
