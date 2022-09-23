Read full article on original website
Eater
Superstar Chef Michael Mina Leads a New Two-Part Project at D.C.’s City Ridge Complex
Michael Mina, the James Beard Award-winning restaurateur behind D.C.’s sleek stalwart Bourbon Steak, will debut two restaurants at the shiny new City Ridge development near Tenleytown. In addition to a to-be-named Italian restaurant on the ground floor, MINA Group will open a new rooftop bar and cafe serving tropical...
Eater
LA-Born Fatburger Makes a D.C. Area Debut — and More Openings
Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.
Eater
Bludorn Team Unveils Chef and Plans for Houston’s Newest Seafood Restaurant Navy Blue
The team at one of Houston’s favorite dinner spots, Bludorn, has announced that New York chef Jerrod Zifchak will lead its new seafood restaurant, Navy Blue (2445 Times Boulevard) in Rice Village, which opens this November. Zifchak, born in Chicago and raised in New York, previously worked with James...
Eater
11 Dallas Restaurants That Are Perfect for Celebrations
In the see-and-be-seen culture that is the Dallas dining scene, a celebratory atmosphere is becoming the norm. But for the ultimate causes to celebrate: birthdays, anniversaries, promotions, graduation, and engagements, nothing but the finest reservations will do. Whether it’s time for a steak and oysters, a view like no other,...
Eater
A City Ordinance Might Force Two of Minneapolis’s Best Barbecue Trucks Out to the Suburbs
Animales Barbecue and Boomin Barbecue announced Saturday that an order by the city of Minneapolis could potentially drive both businesses — two of the Twin Cities’ best barbecue operations — out to the suburbs, or elsewhere. Both Animales and Boomin Barbecue run offset smokers — massive, barrel-like...
Eater
Traci Des Jardins Surprise-Announces Restaurant Closure After Just Six Months
In a surprise post on Instagram, chef Traci Des Jardins announced Saturday that her highly-anticipated El Alto restaurant served its last dish just a day earlier, after only six months in business, as first reported by Palo Alto Online. Des Jardins wrote, in part, “It has been incredible to operate in Los Altos where the interest, excitement, and reception to the restaurant blew me away. It was a wonderful experience to again work alongside Chef Robert Hurtado, as well as the amazing kitchen and front-of-house staff that worked to bring this concept to life.”
Eater
Legendary Gay Bar Atlanta Eagle Is Reopening in Midtown
After closing two years ago, one of Atlanta’s oldest and most legendary gay and leather bars is reopening in Midtown, and right before Pride next month. Atlanta Eagle closed in March 2020 as part of a mandatory statewide shutdown of bars and restaurants throughout Georgia in the early months of the pandemic. While restaurants were allowed to reopen for takeout in April 2020, bars remained closed until June, eventually reopening that summer at only 35 percent total capacity. Unable to sustain business, Atlanta Eagle officially closed in the old Kodak Building on Ponce de Leon Avenue in November 2020.
Eater
Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week Returns After Hiatus
Following a two-year pandemic hiatus, Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week returns Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 9., featuring 21 restaurants whose cuisine spans the Americas. This year, organizers are dedicating their efforts to the memory of Monica Casarez, co-founder of the dining event and a healthcare worker who died from COVID-19 in the early months of the pandemic.
Eater
Brooklyn Trader Joe’s May Be First in New York To Unionize
Employees at a Trader Joe’s grocery store in Brooklyn are petitioning to unionize, adding to a swelling unionization effort within the national chain and the larger retail industry. Staffers at the store, located in Williamsburg, allege that they’ve been dealing with poor working conditions, racial discrimination, and union busting, according to nonprofit news outlet More Perfect Union. Two Trader Joe’s locations in Massachusetts and Minnesota unionized over the summer, and employees of Trader Joe’s now-closed wine shop in Manhattan alleged last month that the store was abruptly shut down just as they were about to publicize their intent to unionize. (Trader Joe’s denied that the closure was related to union activity.) The Brooklyn outpost will be the first Trader Joe’s store in New York to unionize, if it succeeds.
Eater
Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot
There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
Eater
This Hip Williamsburg Pizza Parlor Further Cements the $5 Slice Era
Okay, so Fini is a neighborhood slice joint with lawn chairs out front (bring your uncle’s tank top), almond ices in the freezer, and a website that greets you with a slick video of a staffer in noise-canceling headphones walking the streets of Brooklyn in shiny custom swag. It’s a chill place to spend $25 on two Neapolitan-style cheese slices and an IPA because, hey, you can’t get a $49 burger with fries at a “Dimes Square” tavern every day.
Eater
People Are Lining Up in the Valley for This Savory Israeli Pastry That Sells Out Daily
Borekas, a new Sherman Oaks shop selling bourekas, advertises its hours as “9 a.m. to sellout,” a hint at the incredible demand that has already materialized since the takeout window opened at 15030 Ventura Boulevard earlier this month. People have been lining up for the flaky, savory Israeli...
Eater
Houston’s Most Anticipated New Steakhouse Finally Has a Chef
Owners of anticipated steakhouse Andiron (3201 Allen Parkway, Suite E110) have announced that Ann Arbor’s Louis Maldonado will use his Michelin-star chops to lead the restaurant as executive chef. Maldonado previously worked at award-winning restaurants, including French Laundry, where he served as chef de cuisine and was named People’s...
Eater
Paradisaea Brings Destination Dining and Serious Cocktails to Bird Rock
Four years in the making, a no-expense-spared new restaurant and cocktail bar has finally landed in the coastal community of Bird Rock. Paradisaea is a dream project for La Jollans Eric and Zoe Kleinbub, who purchased the iconic “Piano Building” on La Jolla Boulevard, transforming the 4,500-square-foot space into the neighborhood’s largest-scale restaurant that may also help boost San Diego’s overall culinary draw.
Eater
Chicago Chefs Turn Attention To Raising Money for Puerto Rico
A week after raising $110,000 to support victims of the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia, more than 30 of Chicago’s top chefs have quickly turned their attentions to helping flood-ravaged Puerto Rico, proving tireless in their charity efforts. “They’re not just chefs, they’re humanitarians,” says Billy Ocasio, executive director of...
Eater
The ‘Badass Bitches of Beef’ Help Run Virginia’s Most In-Demand Wagyu Farm
On a clear day, Karen Way can just make out the Washington Monument from the peak of her bucolic, 700-acre farm in Paris, Virginia, an unincorporated community in Fauquier County that’s easy to overlook on a map. Way’s historic Ovoka Farm, which dates back to a 1731 land grant, loosely translates to “ever-running water.”
