Employees at a Trader Joe’s grocery store in Brooklyn are petitioning to unionize, adding to a swelling unionization effort within the national chain and the larger retail industry. Staffers at the store, located in Williamsburg, allege that they’ve been dealing with poor working conditions, racial discrimination, and union busting, according to nonprofit news outlet More Perfect Union. Two Trader Joe’s locations in Massachusetts and Minnesota unionized over the summer, and employees of Trader Joe’s now-closed wine shop in Manhattan alleged last month that the store was abruptly shut down just as they were about to publicize their intent to unionize. (Trader Joe’s denied that the closure was related to union activity.) The Brooklyn outpost will be the first Trader Joe’s store in New York to unionize, if it succeeds.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO