ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

LA-Born Fatburger Makes a D.C. Area Debut — and More Openings

Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.
WASHINGTON, DC
Eater

11 Dallas Restaurants That Are Perfect for Celebrations

In the see-and-be-seen culture that is the Dallas dining scene, a celebratory atmosphere is becoming the norm. But for the ultimate causes to celebrate: birthdays, anniversaries, promotions, graduation, and engagements, nothing but the finest reservations will do. Whether it’s time for a steak and oysters, a view like no other,...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Eater

Traci Des Jardins Surprise-Announces Restaurant Closure After Just Six Months

In a surprise post on Instagram, chef Traci Des Jardins announced Saturday that her highly-anticipated El Alto restaurant served its last dish just a day earlier, after only six months in business, as first reported by Palo Alto Online. Des Jardins wrote, in part, “It has been incredible to operate in Los Altos where the interest, excitement, and reception to the restaurant blew me away. It was a wonderful experience to again work alongside Chef Robert Hurtado, as well as the amazing kitchen and front-of-house staff that worked to bring this concept to life.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Legendary Gay Bar Atlanta Eagle Is Reopening in Midtown

After closing two years ago, one of Atlanta’s oldest and most legendary gay and leather bars is reopening in Midtown, and right before Pride next month. Atlanta Eagle closed in March 2020 as part of a mandatory statewide shutdown of bars and restaurants throughout Georgia in the early months of the pandemic. While restaurants were allowed to reopen for takeout in April 2020, bars remained closed until June, eventually reopening that summer at only 35 percent total capacity. Unable to sustain business, Atlanta Eagle officially closed in the old Kodak Building on Ponce de Leon Avenue in November 2020.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week Returns After Hiatus

Following a two-year pandemic hiatus, Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week returns Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 9., featuring 21 restaurants whose cuisine spans the Americas. This year, organizers are dedicating their efforts to the memory of Monica Casarez, co-founder of the dining event and a healthcare worker who died from COVID-19 in the early months of the pandemic.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Rancic
Eater

Brooklyn Trader Joe’s May Be First in New York To Unionize

Employees at a Trader Joe’s grocery store in Brooklyn are petitioning to unionize, adding to a swelling unionization effort within the national chain and the larger retail industry. Staffers at the store, located in Williamsburg, allege that they’ve been dealing with poor working conditions, racial discrimination, and union busting, according to nonprofit news outlet More Perfect Union. Two Trader Joe’s locations in Massachusetts and Minnesota unionized over the summer, and employees of Trader Joe’s now-closed wine shop in Manhattan alleged last month that the store was abruptly shut down just as they were about to publicize their intent to unionize. (Trader Joe’s denied that the closure was related to union activity.) The Brooklyn outpost will be the first Trader Joe’s store in New York to unionize, if it succeeds.
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot

There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

This Hip Williamsburg Pizza Parlor Further Cements the $5 Slice Era

Okay, so Fini is a neighborhood slice joint with lawn chairs out front (bring your uncle’s tank top), almond ices in the freezer, and a website that greets you with a slick video of a staffer in noise-canceling headphones walking the streets of Brooklyn in shiny custom swag. It’s a chill place to spend $25 on two Neapolitan-style cheese slices and an IPA because, hey, you can’t get a $49 burger with fries at a “Dimes Square” tavern every day.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Group#K Street#Food Drink#Penn Quarter#Italian
Eater

Houston’s Most Anticipated New Steakhouse Finally Has a Chef

Owners of anticipated steakhouse Andiron (3201 Allen Parkway, Suite E110) have announced that Ann Arbor’s Louis Maldonado will use his Michelin-star chops to lead the restaurant as executive chef. Maldonado previously worked at award-winning restaurants, including French Laundry, where he served as chef de cuisine and was named People’s...
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Paradisaea Brings Destination Dining and Serious Cocktails to Bird Rock

Four years in the making, a no-expense-spared new restaurant and cocktail bar has finally landed in the coastal community of Bird Rock. Paradisaea is a dream project for La Jollans Eric and Zoe Kleinbub, who purchased the iconic “Piano Building” on La Jolla Boulevard, transforming the 4,500-square-foot space into the neighborhood’s largest-scale restaurant that may also help boost San Diego’s overall culinary draw.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Chicago Chefs Turn Attention To Raising Money for Puerto Rico

A week after raising $110,000 to support victims of the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia, more than 30 of Chicago’s top chefs have quickly turned their attentions to helping flood-ravaged Puerto Rico, proving tireless in their charity efforts. “They’re not just chefs, they’re humanitarians,” says Billy Ocasio, executive director of...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

The ‘Badass Bitches of Beef’ Help Run Virginia’s Most In-Demand Wagyu Farm

On a clear day, Karen Way can just make out the Washington Monument from the peak of her bucolic, 700-acre farm in Paris, Virginia, an unincorporated community in Fauquier County that’s easy to overlook on a map. Way’s historic Ovoka Farm, which dates back to a 1731 land grant, loosely translates to “ever-running water.”
PARIS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy