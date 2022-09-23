Governor Baker Joins UMass Officials To Break Ground For New $125 Million Building For Manning College Of Information and Computer Sciences

Read full article on original website
Easthampton High School to receive $40,000 for security
Senator John C. Velis will announce $40,000 in funding for Easthampton High School security upgrades on Monday.
Baker-Polito announced $1 million in grants for 26 projects
To celebrate Climate Week, the Baker-Polito Administration announced $1,217,619 in grant funding for 26 projects through the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Land Use Planning Assistance Grant Program.
Tell us: Should schools ban these items to improve student well-being?
Share your thoughts on banning items in schools and if it's ever a good thing. We all have different ideas about what the best education looks like for children. Between the stress of the world around them and the distractions of the Internet, it can be hard to create that optimal learning environment.
Quinsigamond Community College instructor sued over alleged racial remarks about Nigerians, blacks
“You can’t trust Nigerians. They’ll steal your money,” is what a civil lawsuit claims a Quinsigamond Community College instructor told her class, among other disparaging remarks about Nigerians. The civil lawsuit claims Arlene James, a part-time faculty member at QCC since 2010, made “repeated disparaging racial remarks...
Conservation Commission Discusses Weddings On Mt. Pollux And Storage Battery Facility For North Amherst
Report On The Meeting Of The Amherst Conservation Commission, September 14, 2022. This meeting was held over Zoom and was recorded. It can be viewed here. Jen Fair (Chair), Michelle Labbe, Laura Pagliarulo, Fletcher Clark, and Andrey Guidera. Staff: Erin Jacques (Wetlands Administrator), Dave Ziomek (Assistant Town Manager) Permit For...
Amherst Awarded $280,000 Grant For Accessible Trail Improvements At Hickory Ridge
The Town of Amherst was successful in obtaining a State grant to improve the town’s recreation facilities, the third in the past five years. This year’s grant, an award of $280,000, will go toward trail improvements at the former Hickory Ridge golf course. The two previous grants created the popular new playground at Kendrick Park and the exciting new splash pad at Groff Park.
A Closer Look at the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot Questions
With Massachusetts' primaries over, the ballots are set for the general election — including what proposed laws voters will get to approve or reject. There will be four questions on the ballot on Nov. 8: whether to add an additional tax on income over $1 million, change the dental insurance regulation, expand accessibility of alcohol licenses or make immigrants in the country illegally eligible to obtain driver's licenses.
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WCAX) - They set a daily attendance record at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts, possibly thanks to Vermont Day. Officials say more than 177,000 people visited the annual exposition and festival supporting New England agriculture and commerce. The Vermont building provided 23 Vermont vendors with a unique way to share their Green Mountain products. Some of the vendors included the Skinny Pancake, Danforth Pewter and Ben and Jerry’s.
Mass. AG Slaps Cleaning Company With Over $65K in Labor Violations Citations
A cleaning company is facing over $65,000 in citations for allegedly violating state labor laws, the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office announced in a news release Monday. MP Star Professionals, which operates as Cleaning Pros, and its owner Christian Perez, were issued the citations for several alleged violations, including failure to...
Mass. misses on one bid for Cape bridge replacement
PUBLIC OFFICIALS fell short in one of two bids to secure more than $1 billion in federal funding toward replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, a blow that left them “disappointed” as they wrangle with questions over how to pay for the critical infrastructure project. The US...
What’s Happening In Amherst?
You can help us make our events calendar more useful by sending us your listings and including contact information and/or a link for more information. Send events listings to amherstindy@gmail.com. IN PERSON EVENTS. EVERY SATURDAY through NOVEMBER 19. Amherst Farmers’ Market. Town Common 7:30 a.m – 1:30 p.m. Farm to...
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
Newspaper ads take aim at Martha’s Vineyard
A newspaper that bills itself as the daily newspaper of the Cape and Islands allowed a right-leaning nonprofit to purchase a full-page ad trolling one of the Islands it purports to cover. The Cape Cod Times ran a full-page ad from Citizens for Sanity, which mocked Martha’s Vineyard’s response to...
Letter: Cutting Down Trees At 52 Fearing Breaks My Heart
Waking up to the sound of loud buzzing last summer, I look out my window to see my new neighbor is not blowing leaves, but cutting down whole trees! A developer has recently acquired several lots in the Fearing Sreet. neighborhood, including the old home of Martha and Warren Averill. Warren, who recently passed, was a popular Mass Aggie professor and an expert on trees.
MASSACHUSETTS: NEW CLIMATE LAW
Mary Schuermann Kuhlman – Commonwealth News Service. Clean-energy advocates are hopeful Massachusetts’ leadership on fighting biomass pollution will drive change in other states and nations. The Bay State recently became the first in the U.S. to end renewable-energy subsidies for electricity from wood-burning biomass power plants as part of a new climate law.
Where does Western Mass. begin? This reporter is on a quest to find out
Where does Western Massachusetts begin? Is it in Worcester? At the entrance to Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties? Past the Connecticut River?. Or is it on Cape Cod? One Boston man suggested as much when asked by WBZ NewsRadio reporter Matt Shearer. Seeking answers on where the Western Mass. region...
19 Mass. police officers ‘off the job’ due to failed certification, report says
A state commission has found 19 police officers unfit to serve in Massachusetts law enforcement and will be “off the job” as a result, a report says. CBS Boston reports that 19 officers failed to become certified with the Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as the POST Commission. The certification process comes after state legislatures required all police officers to undergo a background check a few years ago. The commission represents the first of its kind effort in Massachusetts to certify officers in an effort to bring accountability to police departments.
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in Massachusetts
(Photo by Andrea Piacquadio) (MASSACHUSETTS) As the weather gets colder and we spend more time indoors, it's the perfect time to pick up a good book! If you're looking to explore beyond the pages and get a bit more up close and personal with the authors, then this is for you; check out these four free events happening in Massachusetts- the last one might surprise you!
Here’s how local officials are going to try to mitigate skyrocketing energy costs this winter
From a $50 million oil reserve to calls on the Biden administration, local officials are looking for ways to rein in winter energy costs. With energy costs expected to skyrocket in the coming months, Massachusetts officials are looking for ways to help residents keep their homes heated and their lights on this winter.
Western Massachusetts consumers react to rising energy costs with worry, resignation
Energy prices are likely to soar this winter across Massachusetts. National Grid announced this week it plans to raise electricity rates by 64%, which the state is reviewing for approval. Eversource announced earlier its electricity prices could go up by more than 10% and other utilities have warned of similar...
