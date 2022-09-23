Read full article on original website
Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains
Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
Seahawks have won the Russell Wilson trade in a way you’d never expect
Have the Seattle Seahawks won the Russell Wilson trade just three weeks into the 2022 season?. One of the biggest trades of the NFL offseason involved Russell Wilson going from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. While it was viewed as a universal win for the Broncos, they have not had the best of starts to the season, despite their 2-1 record. Their lone loss came against the Seahawks and Geno Smith, Wilson’s former backup who won the starting job in training camp.
CeeDee Lamb quiets haters with clutch fourth-quarter drive on Monday Night Football
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a rough first half but he more than made up for it with an epic drive in the fourth quarter on Monday Night Football. Dallas has been looking for a true WR1 in 2022 after trading Amari Cooper to the Browns. It sure feels...
NFLPA investigating Tua Tagovailoa’s injury, why he was allowed back into Dolphins-Bills
The NFL Player’s Association is launching an investigation into the Miami Dolphins over the handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check. The Miami Dolphins remain undefeated through Week 3, as they held on to defeat the Buffalo Bills 21-19 by way of time expiring to prevent a game-winning field goal try by their rivals. But in the game, one of the big stories to follow was the status of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who left in the first half with a head injury. Tagovailoa was shown on camera trying to get up, but stumbling. The thing was, Tagovailoa returned for the second half.
Look: Tennessee football fan’s beard is beyond legendary
Tennessee football fans are always ready to go all-out at Neyland Stadium but one man took it to a new level with his beard for the matchup with Florida. Whenever Neyland Stadium is packed and exciting, there are few better environments in college football. And that was certainly the case on Saturday with the Tennessee Volunteers preparing for their matchup against an SEC East rival in the Florida Gators.
Chiefs vs Bucs Prediction and Special Promo (Chiefs Rebound Behind Ferocious Pass Rush)
Our Kansas City Chiefs suffered a shocking defeat to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. The offense hasn’t looked that hapless since the Super Bowl matchup against Tampa Bay, so there’s no better time to exercise these demons than against the Buccaneers this Sunday. Thanks to BetMGM, we’ll all have a free $1,000 bet to use however we’d like.
Buccaneers to relocate to Miami to avoid Hurricane Ian
With Hurricane Ian approaching Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers have relocated to Miami to practice and prepare for their Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took their first loss of the season this past week, falling 14-12 to the Green Bay Packers. They have a huge game upcoming this Sunday, as they host the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it is unknown if that game will be played in Tampa Bay.
