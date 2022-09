The Town of Amherst was successful in obtaining a State grant to improve the town’s recreation facilities, the third in the past five years. This year’s grant, an award of $280,000, will go toward trail improvements at the former Hickory Ridge golf course. The two previous grants created the popular new playground at Kendrick Park and the exciting new splash pad at Groff Park.

AMHERST, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO