Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (head) taken out of Week 3 contest; Teddy Bridgewater to fill in

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (head) has been taken to the team's locker room in Week 3's game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa took a big hit from a Bills linebacker and was clearly shaken up; he attempted to jog it off but stumbled as he trotted to the line of scrimmage. Teddy Bridgewater will take over as the Dolphins evaluate Tagovailoa for a concussion.
Sammy Watkins (hamstring) placed on Packers' injured reserve

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been placed on injured reserve. Watkins was already ruled out for Week 3 against Tampa Bay, but this move now means the veteran pass catcher will be out for at least four games. His first chance to return to the field will come Week 7 against the Commanders. In Watkins' absence, Christian Watson should see a much larger role.
Julio Jones (knee) a game-time decision for Bucs in Week 3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will be a game-time decision for the team's Week 3 tilt against the Green Bay Packers. Jones missed the Bucs' second game of the season with a knee injury and is now on the verge of missing another contest after a week without practice. The veteran receiver will test out his injured knee ahead of today's game.
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday

Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
Ryan McMahon starting Saturday night for Colorado

Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. McMahon is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models project McMahon for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.2...
Jarvis Landry (ankle) downgraded to questionable to return for Saints in Week 3

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been downgraded to questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Carolina Panthers. Landry was originally deemed probable to return as he deals with an ankle ailment. However, the most recent update from the Saints has him as questionable. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith should see more work while Landry is sidelined.
Kyle Tucker in Houston's lineup on Saturday

Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Tucker is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. Our models project Tucker for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 12.7...
A.J. Green (knee) won't return for Cardinals in Week 3

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Green suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of action, and coming out of the halftime break, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch should see added work.
Cowboys' Michael Gallup (knee) questionable for Monday night's matchup versus Giants

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee) is questionable to play in Week Three's contest against the New York Giants. After three full practices, Gallup could make his season debut on Monday night. In a potential matchup versus a New York unit ranked second (18.1) in FanDuel points allowed to receivers per game, our models project Gallup to score 5.4 FanDuel points.
Saints' Jarvis Landry injures foot in Week 3 loss

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry is dealing with a foot injury according to Ian Rapoport, but the team does not believe he has suffered any significant damage. The Saints suffered injuries to virtually all of their active receivers other than rookie Chris Olave in Week 3, but it fortunately seems like both Landry (foot) and Michael Thomas (toe) were able to avoid significant damage. The Saints' injury report will be worth monitoring during the week as they prepare for their Week 4 tilt with the Minnesota Vikings.
Saints' Michael Thomas dealing with toe injury after Week 3

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas injured his toe in the team's Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, but the team does not believe that the injury is serious. Thomas missed most of the last two seasons with a brutal ankle injury, but the toe he injured Sunday is on his other foot. The veteran wideout did not finish Sunday's game, though he suffered his injury later on in the contest. He may show up on injury reports this week, but should be expected to play in Week 4 for now.
Pavin Smith starting for Diamondbacks on Saturday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Pavin Smith is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Smith is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting second in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Smith for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Week 3

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
Travis Homer (rib) won't return for Seahawks in Week 3

Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer will not return Sunday in the team's Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Homer is dealing with a rib injury, and as a result, they have ruled him out of action for the rest of the afternoon. Expect more work for DeeJay Dallas.
Alek Thomas in lineup Saturday night for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thomas is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Thomas for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.2 FanDuel points.
Stone Garrett starting for Arizona on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Garrett is getting the nod in left field, batting third in the order versus Giants starter Scott Alexander. In 71 plate appearances this season, Garrett has a .317 batting average with...
Nick Gordon in lineup Sunday afternoon for Minnesota

Minnesota Twins infielder Nick Gordon is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Gordon is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. Our models project Gordon for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
