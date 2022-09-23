Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Pierce College celebrates grand opening of Glacier Building on Wednesday, Sept. 28
Pierce College announcement. Pierce College is proud to announce the grand opening celebration of our newest academic building on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m. Pierce College Fort Steilacoom’s Glacier Building features 36,000 square feet of state-of-the-art learning spaces for our Dental Hygiene and Veterinary Technology programs. “Glacier will...
The Suburban Times
Letter: What and Who is Lakewood CARES?
Submitted by John Arbeeny. What and Who is Lakewood CARES? (Citizens for Accountability, Responsibility, Education and Service) You may have heard of Lakewood CARES recently from people who have never attended a CARES meeting and who, disagreeing with CARES positions on issues, grossly mis-characterized CARES in their ignorance. If they can’t attack the CARES message then they are content to attack the CARES messenger! Here’s the real story.
The Suburban Times
College Appreciation Week, Oct. 8-15
City of Puyallup social media post. College Appreciation Week is October 8 through 15 in Puyallup. To kick off the celebration, we’ll be having a 5K Fun Run in Van Lierop Park on October 8. To register, and for more information, please go to https://raceroster.com/…/wsu-extension-pierce-college-5k…
The Suburban Times
CPSD Promising Future: John Stambach
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Beachwood Elementary School fifth grader John Stambach. John’s favorite subject is math, and he is well known at Beachwood for his advanced skills. “I enjoy that there’s basically no limits to math,” he said. He happily works ahead of schedule on his math homework, doing advanced work along the way.
The Suburban Times
Daffodil Festival Announces 2023 Theme, Parade and Royalty Selection Dates, and a New Participating High School
The Pierce County Daffodil Festival will celebrate their 90th year of serving the community with this year’s theme “90 Years Around the Sound” highlighting the history and uniqueness of the South Puget Sound community and their Festival. Along with announcing their 2023 theme, The Daffodil Festival also...
myedmondsnews.com
High fashion on display at Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store show
Edmonds residents have always known that some of the best thrift shopping around is at the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store. What better way to showcase the store’s offerings than at a Saturday fashion show, with proceeds benefiting the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s senior lunch program for those who struggle with food insecurity.
seattleschild.com
Tacoma’s Community Schoolyards: A step toward better mental health?
There is, it turns out, a relationship between mental health and how far people live from parks. According to a study published several years ago in The Journal of Mental Health Economy, people who live within a quarter-mile of a park – about a 10-minute walk – have better mental health scores than those who live farther away.
The Suburban Times
Save the Date: Truck and Tractor Day, Oct. 8
City of Lakewood social media post. Save the date: Truck & Tractor Day is Saturday, Oct. 8 from 12-3 p.m. at Fort Steilacoom Park. We’ll have hayrides, games, food, activities, giant slingshot action, free pumpkins and hard hats while supplies last and lots of BIG machines to play on. Thanks to even sponsor WSECU.
The Suburban Times
Make your voices heard
Tacoma Business Council announcement. On Tuesday September 27 (4:30-7:00 pm) the Tacoma Business Council will host an evening to call in to City Council. Several important matters come before the City Council over the next couple of weeks including the Camping Ordinance, the 2023-24 Budget and proposed increases in Business License fees. Join us on the 27th so you can have your voice heard on these important matters. The meeting will be at 2310 A Street, Tacoma, WA 98402.
rentonreporter.com
These Edmonds and Renton shoe stores could change your life
Wide Shoes Only: Huge selection, expert fitting and superior customer service. If you’ve got wide, wide feet, we’ve got the eeeexact solution to help fortify your sole. Wide Shoes Only – with locations in Edmonds and Renton – specializes in outfitting people with wider feet, by not only offering more than 600 models of wide-soled shoes, but by also providing precision fitting by highly trained, expert staff.
The Suburban Times
South Sound Philanthropy Summit presents ‘Intentional Philanthropy’ in 2022
Submitted by Emily Happy. Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) South Sound Chapter and the South Sound Planned Giving Council (SSPCG) are pleased to announce the 10th Annual South Sound Philanthropy Summit on Friday, September 30, 2022. The half-day virtual town hall session includes national keynote speakers, an Eastside Community Center expert panel, and inspiring breakout sessions.
thejoltnews.com
Animal Services pushes for Lacey Community Cat Program
Lacey Joint Animal Services Commission (JASCOM) is lobbying for the new Community Cat Program (CCP) and recommending updates to the Lacey municipal code (LMC). During the council work session on Thursday, September 22, JASCOM proposed adding the definition of a community cat in the LMCto “any free-roaming cat that may be cared for by one or more residents in the area, known or unknown.”
I-90 traffic woes continue; many furious over construction planning
Mercer Island, WA. – Traffic has been a nightmare for many in western Washington over the past 48 hours, especially those who attempted to go westbound on Interstate 90. Steve Sogge says his commute from I-405 to the I-90 ramp to Mercer Island took hours upon hours. “And boom...
Tacoma Public Utilities proposes new rates for power, water
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Public Utilities’ (TPU) customers could see its power and water get a little more expensive next year. The utility services provider is set to submit a proposal to the Tacoma City Council that would increase the rates of power and water for its customers.
This Is The Best Dive Bar In Washington
TripSavvy has the scoop on the best dive bar in every state.
The Suburban Times
The Lakewood City Council Sept. 26 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Sept. 26 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
q13fox.com
Everett police start abandoned shopping cart recovery program
EVERETT, Wash. - Abandoned shopping carts may be a nuisance for a community, but the city of Everett has rolled out a program to help tackle the issue. This week the Everett Police Department announced its Shopping Cart Recovery Program as a solution for retrieving and returning abandoned shopping carts to the owners.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Restaurants on Bainbridge Island, Washington
Bainbridge Island is located on Kitsap Peninsula in Washington. It’s just a 30-minute ferry ride from Seattle, but when you step off the ferry, it’s another world. What you don’t have are lots of red lights, parking problems, and traffic. What you do have as you see all the sights the island has to offer is fantastic food and drink choices.
Business owner transforms Juanita Creek section for migrating salmon
A Kirkland restaurant owner wondered why she didn’t see more salmon migrating through the section of Juanita Creek running along her property. So Cafe Juanita owner and executive chef Holly Smith took it upon herself to transform her portion of the creek — and give the migrating salmon a healthier highway.
