You can have it in any color you want, as long as it’s green. Best Buy is currently offering the green, red, or cream colorways of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 for its best price ever. The GPS and cellular-equipped configuration of the Series 7 is typically priced at $499 but is available for just $329. While Apple has everyone focused on the new Series 8, the Series 7 is still every bit the excellent Apple wearable we’ve come to expect. The Series 7 offers a larger screen than its predecessor, and it can charge faster than generations that came before it.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 HOURS AGO