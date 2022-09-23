ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

numberfire.com

Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Sammy Watkins (hamstring) placed on Packers' injured reserve

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been placed on injured reserve. Watkins was already ruled out for Week 3 against Tampa Bay, but this move now means the veteran pass catcher will be out for at least four games. His first chance to return to the field will come Week 7 against the Commanders. In Watkins' absence, Christian Watson should see a much larger role.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Saints' Michael Thomas (foot) questionable to return in Week 3

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers with a foot injury. Thomas picked up a foot injury and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. He is technically questionable to return, but his return seems unlikely with the game all but over.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) inactive in Week 3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Julio Jones (knee) is inactive for the team's Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers. Jones tested out his knee in pregame warmups, but is evidently not healthy enough to suit up against the Packers. His absence could open up more opportunities for Russell Gage (hamstring).
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Jarvis Landry (ankle) downgraded to questionable to return for Saints in Week 3

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been downgraded to questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Carolina Panthers. Landry was originally deemed probable to return as he deals with an ankle ailment. However, the most recent update from the Saints has him as questionable. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith should see more work while Landry is sidelined.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (head) returns to Week 3 game

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (head) has returned to Sunday's Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was evaluated for a concussion, but was evidently cleared to return as he led the team onto the field after halftime. Fortunately he seems to have avoided an injury after that tough hit.
NFL
numberfire.com

Kyle Tucker in Houston's lineup on Saturday

Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Tucker is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. Our models project Tucker for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 12.7...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Saints' Jarvis Landry injures foot in Week 3 loss

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry is dealing with a foot injury according to Ian Rapoport, but the team does not believe he has suffered any significant damage. The Saints suffered injuries to virtually all of their active receivers other than rookie Chris Olave in Week 3, but it fortunately seems like both Landry (foot) and Michael Thomas (toe) were able to avoid significant damage. The Saints' injury report will be worth monitoring during the week as they prepare for their Week 4 tilt with the Minnesota Vikings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario in Braves' Sunday lineup

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rosario is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Rosario for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.6...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Week 3

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Corey Dickerson starting Sunday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dickerson is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Dickerson for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Saturday lineup

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. Our models project Chirinos for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.1...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Justin Turner in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is starting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Turner is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Turner for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Nick Fortes starting Sunday for Miami

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Fortes for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Travis Homer (rib) won't return for Seahawks in Week 3

Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer will not return Sunday in the team's Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Homer is dealing with a rib injury, and as a result, they have ruled him out of action for the rest of the afternoon. Expect more work for DeeJay Dallas.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Austin Hays in Orioles' lineup on Monday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is starting Monday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Hays is getting the nod in right field while batting sixth in the order versus Red Sox starter Connor Seabold. Our models project Hays for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Adam Engel starting for Chicago Sunday

The Chicago White Sox will start Adam Engel in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Engel will bat ninth and start in centerfield while A.J. Pollock moves to left field and Mark Payton takes a seat. Engel has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jose Godoy catching for Pirates Monday

The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Jose Godoy as their catcher for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Godoy will bat ninth and start behind the plate Monday while Jason Delay sits. Godoy has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.1 fantasy points against the Reds.
PITTSBURGH, PA

