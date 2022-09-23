Read full article on original website
Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
Monday Night Football Betting: Are the Defenses Going to Dominate This NFC East Clash?
After not having a Sunday night game (I know we did, but let’s all agree we didn’t), we’re to be treated to an epic showdown between Daniel Jones and the New York Giants hosting Cooper Rush’s Dallas Cowboys. Here is how numberFire ranks each team heading...
Isaac Paredes starting Sunday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Paredes is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Paredes for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home...
Julio Jones (knee) a game-time decision for Bucs in Week 3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will be a game-time decision for the team's Week 3 tilt against the Green Bay Packers. Jones missed the Bucs' second game of the season with a knee injury and is now on the verge of missing another contest after a week without practice. The veteran receiver will test out his injured knee ahead of today's game.
A.J. Green (knee) won't return for Cardinals in Week 3
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Green suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of action, and coming out of the halftime break, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch should see added work.
Cowboys' Michael Gallup (knee) questionable for Monday night's matchup versus Giants
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee) is questionable to play in Week Three's contest against the New York Giants. After three full practices, Gallup could make his season debut on Monday night. In a potential matchup versus a New York unit ranked second (18.1) in FanDuel points allowed to receivers per game, our models project Gallup to score 5.4 FanDuel points.
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can Jimmy G Keep the Momentum Going?
It may be a bit of a unique path to get here, but the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos will square off in Denver tonight and both teams sit at 1-1 on the young 2022 season. Our nERD-based rankings show that the Sunday Night Football contest could be a...
Saints' Michael Thomas dealing with toe injury after Week 3
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas injured his toe in the team's Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, but the team does not believe that the injury is serious. Thomas missed most of the last two seasons with a brutal ankle injury, but the toe he injured Sunday is on his other foot. The veteran wideout did not finish Sunday's game, though he suffered his injury later on in the contest. He may show up on injury reports this week, but should be expected to play in Week 4 for now.
Saints' Jarvis Landry injures foot in Week 3 loss
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry is dealing with a foot injury according to Ian Rapoport, but the team does not believe he has suffered any significant damage. The Saints suffered injuries to virtually all of their active receivers other than rookie Chris Olave in Week 3, but it fortunately seems like both Landry (foot) and Michael Thomas (toe) were able to avoid significant damage. The Saints' injury report will be worth monitoring during the week as they prepare for their Week 4 tilt with the Minnesota Vikings.
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Week 3
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
Travis Homer (rib) won't return for Seahawks in Week 3
Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer will not return Sunday in the team's Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Homer is dealing with a rib injury, and as a result, they have ruled him out of action for the rest of the afternoon. Expect more work for DeeJay Dallas.
Mark Payton in left field for White Sox on Saturday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Mark Payton is bating eighth in Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Payton will man left field after AJ Pollock was moved to center and Adam Engel was rested. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Drew Hutchison, Payton's FanDuel salary stands at $2,000.
Kyle Tucker in Houston's lineup on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Tucker is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. Our models project Tucker for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 12.7...
Nick Fortes starting Sunday for Miami
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Fortes for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
Giants WR Sterling Shepard Carted Off With Injury During ‘MNF’
The veteran wideout suffered a non-contact injury on the team’s final drive of the game.
Jason Vosler starting Saturday for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants infielder Jason Vosler is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Vosler is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Vosler for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
Michael Hermosillo starting Sunday for Cubs
The Chicago Cubs will start Michael Hermosillo in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hermosillo will bat ninth and start in centerfield Sunday while Christopher Morel sits. Hermosillo has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.8 fantasy points against the Pirates.
Corey Dickerson starting Sunday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dickerson is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Dickerson for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Brendan Donovan starting Sunday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donovan is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Donovan for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Jordan Groshans starting for Miami Sunday afternoon
Miami Marlins infielder Jordan Groshans is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Groshans is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Groshans for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
