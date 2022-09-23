ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPTV

Cancellations, closures caused by Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Schools. Okeechobee County public schools will be closed Wednesday. All classes at the University of South Florida have been canceled through...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Dead rodent, roaches and flies found in South Florida pizzeria

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection. No establishments in the Florida Keys were ordered shut last week. ***ZAZZY’S PIZZA...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Switzerland, FL
City
Miami Lakes, FL
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
Miami New Times

Cold Shoulder: Miami Commissioners Say You Only Matter if You Live Inside City Limits

With a municipality as large and influential as the City of Miami, decisions made within its borders have a wide-ranging impact on surrounding communities. People from all over Miami-Dade County want to speak their mind about issues on which the Miami city commission is deliberating. But if folks don't live within the city limits, certain commissioners don't want to hear from them.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale

It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission

On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
SUNRISE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychedelic Drugs#Clinic#Lsd#Anxiety#Diseases#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Medical Services#American#Mindmed
communitynewspapers.com

Alina Garcia gets our endorsement for Florida House District 115

Longtime Miami resident and highly experienced public servant Alina Garcia is extremely well-qualified and ready to serve as State Representative for District 115 of the Florida House of Representatives. We have witnessed how this small-business owner with 30 years of community involvement and leadership strives for excellence in everything she...
FLORIDA STATE
secretmiami.com

Here’s What Miami Can Expect From Hurricane Ian

As Floridians keep an eye out for the storm inching closer to the state, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Storm Ian to hurricane status early Monday morning. “Regardless of Ian’s exact track and intensity, there is a risk of a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of this week,” the NHC warned in a 5 a.m. advisory. “Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches have been issued for a portion of the west coast of Florida and additional watches may be required later today.”
MIAMI, FL
brevardtimes.com

NOAA: Hurricane Ian Track, Spaghetti Models

MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Public Advisory at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Monday, September 26, 2022, due to the presence of Hurricane Ian over the central Caribbean. Hurricane Ian Projected Path. Hurricane Ian is located about 100 miles west of Grand Cayman,...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Switzerland
luxury-houses.net

Substantially Remodeled Waterfront Home with Fully Furnished with Italian Designer Furniture Asks $7.9 Million in Fort Lauderdale

The Home in Fort Lauderdale, a remodeled waterfront estate sited on an oversized lot on a desirable street in Coral Ridge featuring luxurious entertainment amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 2726 NE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ani Romanson (Phone: 954-338-8277) & Rory Vanucchi (Phone: 954-667-7182) at Florida Luxurious Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
franchising.com

Metal Supermarkets Fort Lauderdale Welcomes New Ownership

Metal Supermarkets Owner Takes on Leadership at Second Gold Coast Store. September 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Infusing renewed energy and customer service commitment to an established local business, Metal Supermarkets is pleased to announce new ownership of its Fort Lauderdale store by existing franchisee Chip Jones.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
publicaffairsbooks.com

The City Built By Spies

A history of the southern theater of the Cold War: the city of Miami, from two leading espionage experts. The Cuban Missile Crisis was perhaps the most dramatic and dangerous period of the Cold War. What's less well known is that the city of Miami, mere miles away, was as much a part of Cold War history as Washington DC or Moscow. With its population of Communist exiles from Cuba, its strategic value for military operations, and its lax business laws, Miami was an ideal environment for espionage.
MIAMI, FL
survivornet.com

Miami Woman, 56, Recalls Extreme ‘Bloating’ Before Stage 3 Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I Went From a Bit Chubby to Looking Like I Was 6 or 7 Months Pregnant’

56-year-old Lilimay Stokes-Prospere, a mental health professional from Miami-Dade County, survived what is often referred to as the cancer that whispers: ovarian cancer. The wife and mother paid attention to her body, and knew something was off when her stomach was so bloated that she looked pregnant. She also suffered from fatigue.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy