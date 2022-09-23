Read full article on original website
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Darius V. Daughtry Shares The Vision of How The Arts Can Unlock Our Potential on OVM RadioShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
2022 NBA Draft Review: Miami HeatAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
The history of the first black millionaire in FloridaAlissa RoseMiami, FL
Click10.com
Expansion of LGBTQ+ rights is strategy to appease Cubans during crisis, expert says
MIAMI – As Hurricane Ian approached, the Cuban government announced on Monday that about 66.9% of the voters with valid ballots were in favor of legalizing LGBTQ+ marriage and family planning. Andy Gomez, a University of Miami expert on attitudes in post-Fidel Castro Cuba, said the island’s communist leaders...
WPTV
Cancellations, closures caused by Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Schools. Okeechobee County public schools will be closed Wednesday. All classes at the University of South Florida have been canceled through...
Hurricane threat passes for South Florida, events go on as scheduled
Instead of the gray skies once forecast, the South Florida Car and Truck Fest featured the colors of a hot West Palm Beach September Sunday.
Click10.com
Dead rodent, roaches and flies found in South Florida pizzeria
Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection. No establishments in the Florida Keys were ordered shut last week. ***ZAZZY’S PIZZA...
Miami New Times
Cold Shoulder: Miami Commissioners Say You Only Matter if You Live Inside City Limits
With a municipality as large and influential as the City of Miami, decisions made within its borders have a wide-ranging impact on surrounding communities. People from all over Miami-Dade County want to speak their mind about issues on which the Miami city commission is deliberating. But if folks don't live within the city limits, certain commissioners don't want to hear from them.
Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale
It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
Local officials keeping an eye on Ian as threat to Palm Beach County appears to dim
Local officials were keeping a wary eye on Tropical Storm Ian on Sunday as the system's westward slide appeared to reduce the threat to Palm Beach County. "The Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center is currently activated to a Level 3, which is enhanced monitoring," the county said in a statement Sunday. "Emergency Management staff...
FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission
On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
communitynewspapers.com
Alina Garcia gets our endorsement for Florida House District 115
Longtime Miami resident and highly experienced public servant Alina Garcia is extremely well-qualified and ready to serve as State Representative for District 115 of the Florida House of Representatives. We have witnessed how this small-business owner with 30 years of community involvement and leadership strives for excellence in everything she...
secretmiami.com
Here’s What Miami Can Expect From Hurricane Ian
As Floridians keep an eye out for the storm inching closer to the state, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Storm Ian to hurricane status early Monday morning. “Regardless of Ian’s exact track and intensity, there is a risk of a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of this week,” the NHC warned in a 5 a.m. advisory. “Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches have been issued for a portion of the west coast of Florida and additional watches may be required later today.”
brevardtimes.com
NOAA: Hurricane Ian Track, Spaghetti Models
MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Public Advisory at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Monday, September 26, 2022, due to the presence of Hurricane Ian over the central Caribbean. Hurricane Ian Projected Path. Hurricane Ian is located about 100 miles west of Grand Cayman,...
wlrn.org
A 'transformational' raise: thousands of public school workers see wages increase to $15 an hour
More than 15,000 workers at public schools across South Florida are in line for a raise: school districts face an Oct. 1 deadline to establish a $15 dollar an hour minimum wage, after state lawmakers mandated the pay hike. Members of AFSCME Local 1184, which represents non-instructional staff in Miami-Dade...
luxury-houses.net
Substantially Remodeled Waterfront Home with Fully Furnished with Italian Designer Furniture Asks $7.9 Million in Fort Lauderdale
The Home in Fort Lauderdale, a remodeled waterfront estate sited on an oversized lot on a desirable street in Coral Ridge featuring luxurious entertainment amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 2726 NE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ani Romanson (Phone: 954-338-8277) & Rory Vanucchi (Phone: 954-667-7182) at Florida Luxurious Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Fort Lauderdale.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade boy who vanished a month ago warned mom: ‘Bad people trying to take me away’
MIAMI – Tuesday will mark a month since six-year-old Jorge “Jojo” Morales vanished from Miami-Dade County. His mother made a plea on Monday after a sports utility vehicle recently turned up in Littleton, Maine, near the border with Canada. Joe Carrillo, a private investigator, has been on...
WSVN-TV
30 cats, dogs flown from Puerto Rico shelter damaged by Fiona, taken in by Broward Humane Society
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than two dozen pets rescued from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico will soon be available for adoption in South Florida. Thirty dogs and cats were flown into Miami Executive Airport, Saturday afternoon. Their arrival comes days after 20 dogs and 10 cats arrived at...
franchising.com
Metal Supermarkets Fort Lauderdale Welcomes New Ownership
Metal Supermarkets Owner Takes on Leadership at Second Gold Coast Store. September 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Infusing renewed energy and customer service commitment to an established local business, Metal Supermarkets is pleased to announce new ownership of its Fort Lauderdale store by existing franchisee Chip Jones.
publicaffairsbooks.com
The City Built By Spies
A history of the southern theater of the Cold War: the city of Miami, from two leading espionage experts. The Cuban Missile Crisis was perhaps the most dramatic and dangerous period of the Cold War. What's less well known is that the city of Miami, mere miles away, was as much a part of Cold War history as Washington DC or Moscow. With its population of Communist exiles from Cuba, its strategic value for military operations, and its lax business laws, Miami was an ideal environment for espionage.
South Florida Man Arrested For Not Paying After Dining At Restaurants
Police say at least three restaurants didn't see any money from this mysterious customers.
wlrn.org
Marjory Stoneman Douglas wanted her house to be a museum. Why is it taking so long?
Before her death in 1998 at the age of 108, the author and famed environmentalist Marjory Stoneman Douglas told friends she hoped her simple cottage in Coconut Grove would one day become an inspiration to others. Douglas had spent seven decades in the house tucked into the back of a...
survivornet.com
Miami Woman, 56, Recalls Extreme ‘Bloating’ Before Stage 3 Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I Went From a Bit Chubby to Looking Like I Was 6 or 7 Months Pregnant’
56-year-old Lilimay Stokes-Prospere, a mental health professional from Miami-Dade County, survived what is often referred to as the cancer that whispers: ovarian cancer. The wife and mother paid attention to her body, and knew something was off when her stomach was so bloated that she looked pregnant. She also suffered from fatigue.
