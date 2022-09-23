New report illustrates potential of precision genome editing in treating inherited retinal diseases

Read full article on original website
First person to ever be treated with CRISPR-based HIV gene therapy
A new gene-editing therapy for human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV) is being tested on individuals. The clinical trial, led by researchers at Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and Excision BioTherapeutics, a company creating CRISPR-based therapies to ultimately cure viral infectious diseases, is unprecedented and the goal is to evaluate the safety measures of EBT-101, a unique gene-editing treatment.
Researchers identify potential therapeutic targets to prevent hearing loss caused by antibiotics
Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine are developing new ways to study why an antibiotic causes hair cell death and permanent hearing loss in people. In a study recently published in Developmental Cell, the researchers explained how they identified the autophagy pathway in hair cells that's linked to permanent hearing loss brought about by aminoglycosides—a class of antibiotics. The researchers also developed one of the first laboratory models that's insusceptible to aminoglycoside-induced hearing loss.
Diagnosis of genetic cause in motor neuron disease patients could be missed due to age limits on genetic testing
Based on the findings of a new study published in Brain, researchers from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London are calling for a complete rethink of the national guidelines surrounding who can access genetic testing for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also called motor neuron disease. The research suggests that there are hundreds of people with ALS in the UK for whom a genetic basis of their ALS is being missed, as they do not fit the narrow requirements for genetic testing. As guidelines are similar in many countries, this situation will likely be the same internationally, meaning potentially thousands of people being unaware of a genetic link to their ALS.
Longer-lasting HIV antibody treatments could offer a one-shot alternative to maintenance therapies
Antiretroviral therapy has had an enormous impact on treating HIV infections around the world. The millions of people currently taking these treatments under medical supervision can reasonably expect to reduce their viral loads to undetectable levels, eliminate the risk of transmission and live a normal life span. However, antiretroviral therapy is not without shortcomings. People need to take these medications regularly for life, and low compliance can lead to drug resistance.
Breakthrough brings potential glioblastoma drug into focus
Glioblastoma, the most common cancerous brain tumor in adults, is an aggressive disease—patients survive an average of just 15 months once they are diagnosed. Despite more than two decades of research on the causes and treatments of glioblastoma, that prognosis has hardly improved. But recent work by a Keck...
New technique boosts online medical search results
When looking for medical information on the internet, having the precise terminology makes the search fairly straightforward. But what if the person doing the searching doesn't know the exact terminology, or wants to see what other information may be available without using technical terms? Will internet queries yield any useful results—or worse, will they produce incomplete or downright incorrect information?
Total number of HPV vaccination encounters down during pandemic
There was an increase in human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination per encounter for pediatric patients aged 9 to 22 years, despite a decrease in overall encounters associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a research letter published online Sept. 19 in JAMA Network Open. Jenny K.R. Francis, M.D., from University of...
National study confirms that mRNA vaccines protect against serious COVID-19 during pregnancy
The first large, real-world study of the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy found these vaccines, especially two initial doses followed by a booster, are effective in protecting against serious disease in expectant mothers whether the shots are administered before or during pregnancy. Pregnant women were excluded from COVID-19...
Hospitals treat thousands of drug-related bike injuries each year
From 2019 to 2020, more than 11,000 people who had been using drugs were treated in U.S. emergency departments for injuries that occurred while riding a bicycle, according to a new report in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs. "When these patients present to the emergency department, it...
Can I get the flu from touching surfaces? Researcher says no.
In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the coronavirus was everywhere—stuck to our cellphone screens, smeared on our mail, dangling from doorknobs, even clinging to our cereal boxes. Except that it wasn't. Despite public health guidance suggesting surfaces be disinfected to stop the spread of COVID-19, the virus...
Immune cells more susceptible to being suppressed allow acceptance of transplanted organs
Patients who receive organ transplants must take powerful medications to prevent the immune system from rejecting the organ. Unfortunately, these drugs can cause a host of serious side effects and increase the risk of infections from viruses and bacteria, so researchers continue searching for ways to allow the immune system to accept a new organ while maintaining its normal functions.
'Placenta-on-a-chip' mimics malaria-infected nutrient exchange between mother and fetus
Placental malaria as a consequence of Plasmodium falciparum infections can lead to severe complications for both mother and child. Each year, placental malaria causes nearly 200,000 newborn deaths, mainly due to low birth weight, as well as 10,000 maternal deaths. Placental malaria results from parasite-infected red blood cells that get stuck within tree-like branch structures that make up the placenta.
Feeling depressed or lonely can age us faster than smoking, researchers say
Digital model of ageing reveals importance of psychological health as well as biological
Chronic kidney disease risk up for metabolically healthy overweight, obese people
Metabolically healthy overweight and obese individuals may have an increased risk for chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published online Sept. 19 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Mehmet Kanbay, M.D., from the Koc University School of Medicine in Istanbul, Turkey, and colleagues conducted a systematic review...
New way to track peripheral artery disease aids quest for better treatments
Cardiovascular experts at UVA Health have found a new way to track peripheral artery disease (PAD), a serious medical condition involving atherosclerosis in the leg arteries that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The researchers say the approach will greatly benefit efforts to better understand the condition, which diminishes blood flow to the limbs, and to improve treatment options for patients.
Omicron-specific vaccines may give slightly better COVID protection, but getting boosted promptly is the best bet
Vaccines (predominantly mRNA vaccines) have been our front-line defense against COVID and have saved millions of lives. Despite the emergence of genetically distinct COVID variants throughout the pandemic, we've relied on vaccines that target the spike protein from the virus originally detected in Wuhan, China. While still providing excellent protection, mRNA vaccines are less effective against newer variants with immunity waning within months of immunization.
Can robots have morals? Robots' decisions on forced medication evoke doubts
A study, recently published in the European Journal of Social Psychology and completed at the University of Helsinki, investigated people's judgments toward decisions made by nursing robots. Based on the study, it seems that human sensitivity and empathy are required from AI-based medical applications in order for patients to consider...
Living donor transplantation offers a safe alternative for liver transplant patients
Demand for donor livers for transplant patients outstrips supply with over 15% of waitlist patients dying after a year. A new international study offers support for increasing the use of living donor liver transplantation (LDLT) in Western countries and reducing the imbalance between organ supply and demand. This study is reported in the Journal of Hepatology.
Using AI during cancer-screening results in more recommended controls
A polyp is a small growth of tissue in the colon that can evolve into colorectal cancer. Patients with polyps have a higher risk of evolving cancer in the future. "Using Artificial intelligence (AI) during colonoscopy, endoscopic examination with a camera, can be useful to detect pre-cancerous polyps," says Yuichi Mori, doctor and associate professor from the Clinical Effectiveness Research group at the University of Oslo.
Machine learning provides insights into neurobiological and nosological bases of mental illness
Much attention has been drawn to the use of classification models for clinical diagnoses since machine learning was introduced to psychiatric research, but there are still practical challenges. Meanwhile, the trend of using machine learning to identify neurobiological features and provide the new insights for the nosology of mental disorders has emerged.
