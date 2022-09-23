Read full article on original website
Inflation causing road projects in St. Charles to double in price
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - From the grocery store to the gas pump, inflation is impacting prices. Now the City of St. Charles says it’s causing road construction prices to double in cost as they figure out ways to save taxpayer dollars. “We’ve talked to MoDOT and others in...
Heavy black smoke fills air near downtown St. Louis after fire breaks out in Sauget
SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV) – Heavy black smoke could be seen for miles near downtown St. Louis after a fire broke out at the former site of Big River Zinc in Sauget, Illinois. Hazmat crews and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) were notified about the fire in the 2400 block of Mississippi Avenue, St. Clair County EMA says. Crews left the site around 6:30 p.m. Monday. As of Tuesday morning, there aren’t any air quality issues or any fatalities reported. The site of Big River Zinc is vacant therefore no evacuations were done, authorities say.
Two firehouses in St. Charles to get huge makeover
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A huge makeover begins Monday on one of the firehouses in St. Charles. In the coming months, another firehouse will receive some upgrades. The city of st. Charles plans to completely replace Firehouse 3 on here Elm Street. The current fire station has several structure issues, including flooding problems and electrical hazards that would require expensive repairs according to the city.
Kirkwood works to find new ways to increase parking in its downtown
KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - One St. Louis County suburb is working to find new ways to increase parking in its downtown. News 4 has reported on Kirkwood seeing a boom in development in the last year. The city said it’s encouraging more people to explore the city. But in a community of almost 28,000 people, the new visitors are creating a higher demand for parking spots.
Lockdown lifted at Oakville High School
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Another school in the Mehlville School District went under lockdown for the second time this week. The district said Oakville High School went under lockdown around 12:30 p.m. after a threatening message was found at the school. Police looked into the matter and nothing was found. The lockdown was lifted around 1:15 p.m.
21-year-old killed in shooting at South County apartment complex
SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened at a South County apartment complex Monday afternoon. The homicide occurred at the Southmoor Apartments, on Golf Ridge Lane, just before 2:15 p.m. Officers told News 4 that two women were shot, one was dead at the scene. The other woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries; she was treated and released. Police believe an argument led to the shooting.
Good Samaritan finds toddlers who wandered away from St. Louis County daycare
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A woman on her way to the market Monday morning found two toddlers close to the roadway after they wandered out of their daycare in north St. Louis County. “It’s one of the scariest things, one of the scariest phone calls,” said Isaiah Longhibler...
Over $85M in assistance approved for St. Louis Area residents impacted by historic flooding
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – More than $85 million in assistance has been approved for St. Louis area residents impacted by historic flooding. Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved $35.6 million in Individual Assistance grants for renters and homeowners for emergency repairs, rental assistance and other needs not covered by insurance. In addition, the National Flood Insurance Program has paid $27.9 million in claims for flood insurance policyholders, and the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved over $21.7 million in disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses.
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
St. Charles woman sentenced for $2.5 million in Missouri Medicaid fraud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles woman was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for her role in a $2.5 million fraud involving Missouri’s Medicaid program. Barbara Martin was ordered to pay $2,566,989 to Missouri’s Medicaid program and $58,295 to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you only have a few more days to turn those into the Department of Revenue. In October, the gas tax rate increased from 17 cents per gallon to 19.5...
Rep. Bush introduces bill to help victims of police violence
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri Congresswoman wants to set aside millions of dollars for victims of police violence. Tuesday, Congresswoman Cori Bush introduced the “Helping Families Heal Act.” The bill would set aside $100 million to fund mental health resources for those impacted by police brutality.
