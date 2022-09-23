Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 23
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 23, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No report
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
September 18
- theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $93
September 20
- domestic violence-3 rd degree; Cleveland Ave. N.W.
September 22
- theft by deception-1 st degree; Merchants Bank; 2 nd Ave. S.W; cash
- theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $89
- theft of property-3 rd degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $578
Arrests
September 22
Brasher, Ronald A; 38
- FTA-criminal trepassing-3 rd degree
- FTA-driving under the influence
Brown, Michael W; 51
- FTA-insurance violation
- FTA-expired tag
- FTA-failure to register vehicle
- FTA-driving under the influence
- FTA-driving while revoked
Lawson, Louann; 50
- public intoxication
Miller, Leroy S; 45
- FTA-insurance violation
- FTA-expired tag
Nickens, Shannon D; 35
- unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
