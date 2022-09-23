ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 23

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 23, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

No report

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

September 18

  • theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $93

September 20

  • domestic violence-3 rd degree; Cleveland Ave. N.W.

September 22

  • theft by deception-1 st degree; Merchants Bank; 2 nd Ave. S.W; cash
  • theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $89
  • theft of property-3 rd degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $578

Arrests

September 22

Brasher, Ronald A; 38

  • FTA-criminal trepassing-3 rd degree
  • FTA-driving under the influence

Brown, Michael W; 51

  • FTA-insurance violation
  • FTA-expired tag
  • FTA-failure to register vehicle
  • FTA-driving under the influence
  • FTA-driving while revoked

Lawson, Louann; 50

  • public intoxication

Miller, Leroy S; 45

  • FTA-insurance violation
  • FTA-expired tag

Nickens, Shannon D; 35

  • unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 39-year-old man was arrested by deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 23 for allegedly impersonating a peace officer. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office began receiving complaints in 2019 about a man identifying himself as an undercover drug agent at bars and clubs in Marshall County. The man was identified as Alvaro Jimenez, but there was not enough information to charge him at the time.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cullman, AL
Crime & Safety
Cullman County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Cullman County, AL
City
Leroy, AL
City
Cleveland, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. –  The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made several arrests this week, including:   Monday, Sept. 19  Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Good Hope community.   Justina Briann Guthery, 30, of Baileyton, was identified as the driver.   A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.   Guthery was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.   ——-  Deputies conducted a pedestrian check in the Vinemont area.   Deputies identified Patrick O’Neal Henry, 25, of Vinemont, and determined he had outstanding warrants.   A search of his person also allegedly yielded narcotics.   Henry was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, aggravated child abuse (failure to appear warrant) and child abuse (failure to appear warrant).   Wednesday, Sept. 21  Deputies arrested Walter Neal Thompson, 37, of Albertville, on multiple failure to appear warrants, including burglary, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.   Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry continues to commend the efforts of the diligent law enforcement officers working to keep the community safe. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Fta#Cullman Police Department#Cleveland Ave#Merchants Bank#S W#Ccso
WAFF

Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, a motorcyclist in Decatur was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter after a crash. According to the Decatur Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed around 4:45 p.m. on Church St. near Somerville Rd. It was a single-vehicle crash and Decatur Police determined that the motorcyclist...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police: Death Investigation underway

Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working a death investigation in the 1500 block of Sparkman Drive. HPD says the call came in at 5:39 p.m. Sunday. Police say they don't have any additional information to release at this time. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WAAY-TV

Suspected Decatur dealers caught in vehicle full of drugs

Two suspected drug dealers are in jail after large amounts of drugs were found in a vehicle in Decatur. Decatur Police Department drug investigators conducted a vehicle stop Wednesday on Old Moulton Road. During a search, they said they found “a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, a distribution amount of fentanyl,...
DECATUR, AL
CBS 42

2 injured in Oneonta plane crash

According to a post from the City of Oneonta, first responders were notified of an aircraft crash that happened just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field around 8:17 a.m.
ONEONTA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy