Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Funeral arrangements set for Austin police officer killed in crash

AUSTIN, Texas - Funeral arrangements have been set for senior Austin police officer Anthony "Tony" Martin, who was killed in a crash last week. Senior Police Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash on his department issued motorcycle at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Liberty Hill just before 6 a.m. Sept 23. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash still not identified

AUSTIN, Texas - Police have not identified the woman killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on I-35. The crash happened on September 23 at around 6:46 a.m. in the 11500 block of North I-35 southbound service road. The Austin Police Department says the initial investigation shows that a woman was walking...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Lawrence Parrish, man shot by Austin police officers in 2017, dies

AUSTIN, Texas - Lawrence Parrish, the man at the center of a 2019 excessive force lawsuit against the Austin Police Department, has died. Parrish passed away on Sept. 10 at the age of 36, according to his obituary. In April 2017, Parrish was shot by Austin police officers in East...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fundraising efforts underway for family of APD officer killed in crash

AUSTIN, Texas - Fundraising efforts are underway for the family of an Austin police officer killed in a motorcycle crash. Senior Police Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash on his department issued motorcycle at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Liberty Hill just before 6 a.m. Friday. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police, first responders working to put out brush fire in Buda

BUDA, TEXAS - Police and first responders are tracking a brush fire in Buda. Buda police said the brush fire is currently burning in Southeast Buda near Suffield Drive and Dacy Lane. Drivers and residents should expect road closures at Apple Blossom St/Dacy Ln, Kelly Smith Ln, Industrial Way and...
BUDA, TX
KVUE

Austin police officer killed in off-duty crash in Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — An Austin Police Department officer was killed while driving home from his night shift early Friday morning, officials confirmed to KVUE. The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 29 and RM 1869 just after 6 a.m. Friday. As of 9 a.m., the Texas...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Killeen man shot, in critical condition | Police looking for answers

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of E. Dean Avenue, which left one 42-year-old man in critical condition, according to police. On Sept. 22 police say around 7:26 p.m. the man was standing outside of his parked car when he was shot by an unknown person. Multiple witnesses refused to talk to police or left the shooting before police arrived, according to reports. The man was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital by helicopter.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Buda wildfire: Fire about 50 percent contained with 35 acres burned

BUDA, TEXAS - Police said about 35 acres were burned due to a brush fire in Buda Wednesday afternoon. Crews battled a fire on Dacy Lane between Kelly Smith Lane and Suffield Drive in Southeast Buda. It started around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say as of Wednesday afternoon, about 35...
BUDA, TX
fox7austin.com

Jason Landry: Search efforts continue in Luling

LULING, Texas - The search continues for missing Texas State student Jason Landry. It’s been almost two years since he disappeared. "We all have a common cause, we're all passionate people, we want to find Jason," volunteer Catherine Shellman said. About 15 volunteers have walked for miles with search...
LULING, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas 'trigger' abortion ban hearing: Groups sue AG Paxton, want ban declared unconstitutional

AUSTIN, Texas - Reproductive justice groups were in federal court in Austin suing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton along with district and county attorneys. The groups say they're being deprived of their constitutional rights and are unable to help Texans receive out-of-state abortions. They're asking the court to declare unconstitutional Texas' "trigger" abortion ban and the laws that threaten to criminalize anyone who helps Texans access legal abortion care. They say the ban and the laws violate the First Amendment.
TEXAS STATE

