Funeral arrangements set for Austin police officer killed in crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Funeral arrangements have been set for senior Austin police officer Anthony "Tony" Martin, who was killed in a crash last week. Senior Police Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash on his department issued motorcycle at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Liberty Hill just before 6 a.m. Sept 23. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
New Braunfels teen charged for giving false tip about shooter on campus
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The New Braunfels Police Department has found and arrested a teenager in connection with a lockdown of New Braunfels High School. Police said the Sept. 8 lockdown of New Braunfels High School was prompted by a tip saying there was a person on campus with a gun.
Woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash still not identified
AUSTIN, Texas - Police have not identified the woman killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on I-35. The crash happened on September 23 at around 6:46 a.m. in the 11500 block of North I-35 southbound service road. The Austin Police Department says the initial investigation shows that a woman was walking...
Austin police asking for help identifying man involved in aggravated assault
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding a man involved in an aggravated assault. Police said on Monday, August 29, around 5:39 p.m., a man was involved in a disturbance with a Tesla employee at a Tesla Supercharging Station at 6406 N IH 35 SVRD SB.
Lawrence Parrish, man shot by Austin police officers in 2017, dies
AUSTIN, Texas - Lawrence Parrish, the man at the center of a 2019 excessive force lawsuit against the Austin Police Department, has died. Parrish passed away on Sept. 10 at the age of 36, according to his obituary. In April 2017, Parrish was shot by Austin police officers in East...
Southeast Austin neighborhood calls for help following recent string of gun violence
AUSTIN, Texas - Gun violence has filled the streets in one Southeast Austin neighborhood. Bullet holes can be seen in almost every other house. Bullets holes, not one or two, but hundreds can be seen in several houses in the Indian Hills neighborhood off East William Cannon Drive in Southeast Austin.
Fundraising efforts underway for family of APD officer killed in crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Fundraising efforts are underway for the family of an Austin police officer killed in a motorcycle crash. Senior Police Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash on his department issued motorcycle at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Liberty Hill just before 6 a.m. Friday. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Woman shot and killed in back of SUV after argument at east-side bar
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman who was riding in the back of an SUV after an argument at an east-side bar. Police responded to the 800 block of Hammond Avenue off S. New Braunfels around 12:17 a.m. Monday for reports of a shooting in progress, saying they had a hard time locating the victim.
Police, first responders working to put out brush fire in Buda
BUDA, TEXAS - Police and first responders are tracking a brush fire in Buda. Buda police said the brush fire is currently burning in Southeast Buda near Suffield Drive and Dacy Lane. Drivers and residents should expect road closures at Apple Blossom St/Dacy Ln, Kelly Smith Ln, Industrial Way and...
Austin police officer killed in off-duty crash in Liberty Hill
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — An Austin Police Department officer was killed while driving home from his night shift early Friday morning, officials confirmed to KVUE. The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 29 and RM 1869 just after 6 a.m. Friday. As of 9 a.m., the Texas...
Killeen man shot, in critical condition | Police looking for answers
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of E. Dean Avenue, which left one 42-year-old man in critical condition, according to police. On Sept. 22 police say around 7:26 p.m. the man was standing outside of his parked car when he was shot by an unknown person. Multiple witnesses refused to talk to police or left the shooting before police arrived, according to reports. The man was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital by helicopter.
Hurricane Ian: Texas search, rescue crews stand by in Florida as hurricane approaches
AUSTIN, Texas - Search and rescue crews are standing by in Florida, including some from Texas. "Our team is very adept at working in floods because of the work that they do on the state of Texas," said Jeff Saunders, director of Texas A&M Task Force 1. Fourty-five responders from...
Buda wildfire: Fire about 50 percent contained with 35 acres burned
BUDA, TEXAS - Police said about 35 acres were burned due to a brush fire in Buda Wednesday afternoon. Crews battled a fire on Dacy Lane between Kelly Smith Lane and Suffield Drive in Southeast Buda. It started around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say as of Wednesday afternoon, about 35...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in eastern Travis County. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
VIDEO: Car runs over pedestrian in Round Rock; police looking for witnesses
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock police are looking for eyewitnesses in an aggravated assault. Police said on Sept. 9, the driver of a vehicle hit a pedestrian near the Walmart at IH-35 & SH-45. The victim was originally in critical condition but is now stable. This incident stemmed from...
Jason Landry: Search efforts continue in Luling
LULING, Texas - The search continues for missing Texas State student Jason Landry. It’s been almost two years since he disappeared. "We all have a common cause, we're all passionate people, we want to find Jason," volunteer Catherine Shellman said. About 15 volunteers have walked for miles with search...
WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
'Absolutely heartbreaking': Ex-wife of retired DPS trooper who shot, killed 2 victims in Elgin speaks out
ELGIN, TEXAS - Authorities have now identified the victims of a double homicide at a home in Elgin. FOX 7 learned new details about the deceased suspect, retired DPS trooper Rito Paul Morales, from his ex-wife. "It's absolutely heartbreaking," said Sheakell Soto, who was formerly married to Paul Morales. "I...
Texas 'trigger' abortion ban hearing: Groups sue AG Paxton, want ban declared unconstitutional
AUSTIN, Texas - Reproductive justice groups were in federal court in Austin suing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton along with district and county attorneys. The groups say they're being deprived of their constitutional rights and are unable to help Texans receive out-of-state abortions. They're asking the court to declare unconstitutional Texas' "trigger" abortion ban and the laws that threaten to criminalize anyone who helps Texans access legal abortion care. They say the ban and the laws violate the First Amendment.
