Westmoreland County, PA

Jury acquits Penn Borough man of attempted murder in roommate's shooting

By Rich Cholodofsky
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Westmoreland County Prison

A Westmoreland County jury acquitted a Penn Borough man of attempted murder and aggravated assault for the 2021 shooting of his girlfriend’s adult son.

Jurors deliberated more than seven hours over two days before they returned the not guilty verdict to two of the four criminal charges against Michael Keslar.

Prosecutors contended Keslar shot a man who rented a room in his home one time in the chest on Aug. 28, 2021.

A mistrial was declared on two remaining counts, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment after jurors said they could not reach a verdict on those offenses.

Keslar, 45, contended he feared for his life and acted in self-defense when he shot 26-year-old Nathan Booher when the younger man refused to leave the home they shared following a violent altercation at a local bar and a confrontation with his mother.

Keslar declined to comment as he left the courthouse on Friday but his lawyer said he was pleased with the verdict.

“Michael was acting in self-defense in his own house,” said defense attorney Tim Andrews.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said a decision has not been made as to whether the prosecution will proceed with a retrial of the two remaining charges against Keslar.

Keslar on Thursday testified he feared for his life when he shot Booher.

Booher, he said, came into the home, refused to the leave when ask to do so and held one arm behind his back during the standoff.

“I don’t want to shoot anyone, ever, Keslar testified.

Keslar, who was dating the victim’s mother, told jurors he and Booher had been friends since 2019. Booher rented a room in Keslar’s home for $400 a month

Prosecutors contended Booher was armed earlier that day before he turned over a weapon to Keslar as the men drank for hours at the Penn Rod and Gun Club.

Keslar said he attempted to leave the private club and Booher initially refused and a physical altercation ensued. Keslar eventually left Booher behind, he told jurors. Witnesses testified Booher was then asked to leave the bar and walked to his mother’s home where he asked her to supply him with a gun. When she refused, Booher smashed the rear window of her vehicle and threatened to kill Keslar, according to witnesses.

About 30 minutes later Booher entered Keslar’s home and held one arm behind his back as he refused to leave the residence, Keslar testified.

“I was thinking he could have anything behind his back,” Keslar said. “I told him to leave… I fired the first warning shot and he just stood there.”

Keslar said he fired two more warning shots without a response when Booher appeared to swing his arm forward.

“So you shot him in the stomach,” Andrews asked.

“Correct. He lifted his shirt, looked down at his abdomen and walked out,” Keslar responded.

The defense maintained Keslar acted in self-defense.

“The evidence is overwhelming. He was reasonable. He thought he could be shot, killed, bludgeoned to death, whatever. He was in a situation where he reacted and his reaction was justified under the law,” Andrews told jurors.

Assistant District Attorney Jackie Knupp argued Keslar’s response to an unarmed man was not justified.

Knupp suggested Keslar shot Booher in anger as a reaction to his violent confrontation earlier that night with his mother.

“He was planning and laying in wait. He was angry with the way Nate treated his mother and he was going to show him,” Knupp said.

Chris Boddie
2d ago

Wow don't prosecutors love convicting self defense shootings as premeditated murder. What's very interesting is if the situation was even vaugly similar and anyone holds there hand behind there back when dealing with an officer, and are shot as a result the shooting is ruled as justified, but if your a private citizen they wanna throw you in prison.

Westmoreland County, PA
