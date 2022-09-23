ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

fox2detroit.com

Dearborn police officer hit, seriously injured by pharmacy suspects fleeing crime

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Suspects trying to flee a robbery at a Dearborn pharmacy Wednesday are accused of hitting a police cruiser during their escape. Police said Tarik Rasheed Amerson, Jalen Amari Amerson, and Charles Jaylin Simmons walked into the pharmacy in the 5200 block of Oakman Boulevard around 1 p.m. wearing masks. They ordered the employees to the ground, hopped the counter, and filled backpacks with bottles of drugs, police said.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Suspect arrested in connection with August shooting at liquor store

Inkster − An 18-year-old man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen at a liquor store last month has been arrested, Michigan State Police said. Allen Marion is suspected of shooting a 17-year-old man inside the 25 HR Liquor Store on Michigan Avenue near Beech Daly Road on Aug. 6, 2022, according to authorities.
INKSTER, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Man charged with killing WWJ anchor, attacking family with hammer

Chesterfield Township police announced charges Monday against a man suspected of killing WWJ-AM anchor Jim Matthews with a hammer and injuring three others, including children, before attempting to kill himself. Arthur Williamson, 54, of Pontiac, is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of unlawful imprisonment. ...
PONTIAC, MI
WKBW-TV

Man charged in fatal stabbing of Detroit radio anchor

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 55-year-old man was arraigned Monday afternoon in connection to the deadly Chesterfield Township, Michigan, stabbing last week that left a Detroit radio anchor dead. Arthur Levan Williamson was charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Suspect arraigned in radio anchor's fatal Macomb County stabbing

A convicted felon with a 30-year criminal history was arraigned Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing late last week of WWJ-AM (950) anchor Jim Matthews and attacks on three other family members, but officials said the motive remained unclear. Arthur Levan Williamson, 55, on Pontiac was charged with seven...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute that left four others injured, including his kids. Police in Chesterfield Township are still investigating after the tragic discovery Friday morning. Police say WWJ Radio overnight anchor Jim Matthews was killed in his...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Florida woman still missing 52 years after she escaped a Michigan prison

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Sylvia Torgow was 18 years old when she escaped the Huron Valley Women’s Prison in 1970, officials still don’t know where she went. According to MDOC, Torgow escaped prison on Sept. 17, 1970. She had a scar on her forehead, a scar on her left arm and a tattoo on her right hand.
PLYMOUTH, MI
Detroit News

Argument leads to driver running over man, Detroit police say

Detroit police are searching for a suspect accused of intentionally hitting a man with his car Monday on the city's west side. The suspect and victim started arguing around 10:30 a.m. while at a business near Joy and Greenfield, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. "As one male was getting...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge: ‘Disagreement over Quarter Pounder’ leads to assault

A woman facing a misdemeanor assault and battery charge for allegedly throwing her keys at a fast food worker because she was upset about her order is prohibited from entering any McDonald’s restaurant for the time being, a Pontiac judge ruled. At her arraignment Monday before 50th District Judge...
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

3 teens sentenced for random murder, armed robbery of Dearborn woman

Detroit — Saja Aljanabi moved with her family to Dearborn to escape conflict in the Middle East and pursue the American dream, her brother said. The 29-year-old woman had just passed her driver's test and was excited about getting a car, her brother, Ali Aljanabi, said Friday. She was preparing to take the test to become a U.S. citizen.
DEARBORN, MI

