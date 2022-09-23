DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Suspects trying to flee a robbery at a Dearborn pharmacy Wednesday are accused of hitting a police cruiser during their escape. Police said Tarik Rasheed Amerson, Jalen Amari Amerson, and Charles Jaylin Simmons walked into the pharmacy in the 5200 block of Oakman Boulevard around 1 p.m. wearing masks. They ordered the employees to the ground, hopped the counter, and filled backpacks with bottles of drugs, police said.

