Teen suspected in Inkster liquor store shooting, MSP warning public not to help fugitives
Michigan State Police officials say Allen Marion was arrested Sunday night without incident after spending around seven weeks on the run after allegedly killing another teen at the 25 Hour Liquor store on Michigan Avenue back on Aug. 6.
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn police officer hit, seriously injured by pharmacy suspects fleeing crime
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Suspects trying to flee a robbery at a Dearborn pharmacy Wednesday are accused of hitting a police cruiser during their escape. Police said Tarik Rasheed Amerson, Jalen Amari Amerson, and Charles Jaylin Simmons walked into the pharmacy in the 5200 block of Oakman Boulevard around 1 p.m. wearing masks. They ordered the employees to the ground, hopped the counter, and filled backpacks with bottles of drugs, police said.
Detroit man pleads guilty to spree of violent carjackings
DETROIT – A Detroit man had pleaded guilty to a spree of violent carjackings. Rayquan Sturgis, 23, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison with a maximum possible sentence of life in prison for the carjackings which occurred on the west side of Detroit three times in June and July 2020.
Detroit News
Suspect arrested in connection with August shooting at liquor store
Inkster − An 18-year-old man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen at a liquor store last month has been arrested, Michigan State Police said. Allen Marion is suspected of shooting a 17-year-old man inside the 25 HR Liquor Store on Michigan Avenue near Beech Daly Road on Aug. 6, 2022, according to authorities.
Michigan couple charged in fatal shooting after months of investigation
DETROIT – A Michigan couple is facing charges in a fatal shooting after nearly four months of investigation led to their recent arrest, authorities said. Akeem Stevens, 34, of Detroit, was fatally shot on May 30 in downtown Detroit. Nearly four months later, Ronald Gaskin Anthony, 27, of Oak...
Police find Michigan radio anchor dead, kids injured, suspected killer overdosed: officials
Police found a radio anchor dead, his kids hurt and the suspected killer overdosed, authorities said.
WTOL-TV
Family believes man attacked in downtown Toledo was victim of hate crime
Phong Tran's family says doctors have given him a five percent chance of survival. A man has been arrested for the attack.
fox2detroit.com
Westland man sentenced to 6-15 years in drunk driving case that killed 911 operator
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Westland man charged in the fatal car crash that killed a 911 worker was sentenced to 6-15 years Monday. Dale Good pled guilty to reduced charges of reckless driving causing death in June, having two other charges dismissed as part of the deal. He was ordered to pay $198 in fees and earned credit for three days served.
Man charged with killing WWJ anchor, attacking family with hammer
Chesterfield Township police announced charges Monday against a man suspected of killing WWJ-AM anchor Jim Matthews with a hammer and injuring three others, including children, before attempting to kill himself. Arthur Williamson, 54, of Pontiac, is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of unlawful imprisonment. ...
WKBW-TV
Man charged in fatal stabbing of Detroit radio anchor
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 55-year-old man was arraigned Monday afternoon in connection to the deadly Chesterfield Township, Michigan, stabbing last week that left a Detroit radio anchor dead. Arthur Levan Williamson was charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three...
Detroit News
Suspect arraigned in radio anchor's fatal Macomb County stabbing
A convicted felon with a 30-year criminal history was arraigned Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing late last week of WWJ-AM (950) anchor Jim Matthews and attacks on three other family members, but officials said the motive remained unclear. Arthur Levan Williamson, 55, on Pontiac was charged with seven...
ClickOnDetroit.com
36-year-old stabbed to death after argument between 2 Oakland County men
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 36-year-old was stabbed to death after an argument between two men in Oakland County, officials said. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 22) in the 600 block of West Huron Street in Pontiac. Detectives said a 62-year-old Pontiac man and Larry James Lewis-Lefler,...
abc12.com
A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute that left four others injured, including his kids. Police in Chesterfield Township are still investigating after the tragic discovery Friday morning. Police say WWJ Radio overnight anchor Jim Matthews was killed in his...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Florida woman still missing 52 years after she escaped a Michigan prison
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Sylvia Torgow was 18 years old when she escaped the Huron Valley Women’s Prison in 1970, officials still don’t know where she went. According to MDOC, Torgow escaped prison on Sept. 17, 1970. She had a scar on her forehead, a scar on her left arm and a tattoo on her right hand.
fox2detroit.com
Guns, narcotics seized after ShotSpotter leads Detroit police to suspects
DETROIT (FOX 2) - No one called to report gunshots in Detroit, but that didn't stop police from finding the suspects. Shots fired into the air at a Project Green Light gas station were picked up by the technology early last Tuesday. "When ShotSpotter goes off or we get the...
Detroit News
Argument leads to driver running over man, Detroit police say
Detroit police are searching for a suspect accused of intentionally hitting a man with his car Monday on the city's west side. The suspect and victim started arguing around 10:30 a.m. while at a business near Joy and Greenfield, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. "As one male was getting...
The Oakland Press
Judge: ‘Disagreement over Quarter Pounder’ leads to assault
A woman facing a misdemeanor assault and battery charge for allegedly throwing her keys at a fast food worker because she was upset about her order is prohibited from entering any McDonald’s restaurant for the time being, a Pontiac judge ruled. At her arraignment Monday before 50th District Judge...
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn police debunk Southfield Freeway attempted human trafficking Facebook post
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A Facebook post claiming a human trafficking attempt happened as a woman was getting onto the Southfield Freeway is false, according to Dearborn police. The post claims that a woman was getting onto the freeway from Michigan Avenue when a car stopped in front of...
Man reportedly run over by car in Detroit parking lot after dispute, police searching for suspect
Detroit police are searching for a suspect who reportedly hit another man with his car during an altercation in a liquor store parking lot Monday morning on the city’s northwest side.
Detroit News
3 teens sentenced for random murder, armed robbery of Dearborn woman
Detroit — Saja Aljanabi moved with her family to Dearborn to escape conflict in the Middle East and pursue the American dream, her brother said. The 29-year-old woman had just passed her driver's test and was excited about getting a car, her brother, Ali Aljanabi, said Friday. She was preparing to take the test to become a U.S. citizen.
