A Certificate of Deposit (CD) Can Be a Smart Financial Move Right Now—Here's Why
If you need to get serious about savings, this might be the right way—and time—for you to do it.
Interest rates are shooting up. So why is your savings account still paying 0.13%?
Interest rates are rising, with the Federal Reserve on Wednesday boosting its benchmark rate for the fifth time this year to a target of 3.25%. But Americans hoping to profit from a similar rise in their savings accounts rates have been out of luck this year. To be sure, savings...
CNBC
As 30-year mortgage rates hit 6.7%, homebuyers are facing 'payment shock.' Here are ways to save
The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.7%, up from 3.3% at the start of the year. While home prices have eased over the last couple of months, they are still up 13.1% from a year ago. The combination has created an affordability challenge for homebuyers. Even...
The Fed’s interest rate hikes just made the dream of owning a home even more out of reach
First-time home buyers are working against all odds to land their dream home amid skyrocketing housing prices, low availability, fierce competition, and ever-increasing mortgage interest rates. Today’s news won’t help. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by another 0.75% Wednesday, the fifth hike this year, in an attempt...
What is Mortgage Pre-Approval?
A mortgage pre-approval means a loan officer will examine your finances, including your assets, income, debts and even credit history, to work out how much money you can borrow, what loans you could be approved for and what interest rate you may be looking at when it comes to paying for your home.
After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”
Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
The Real Reason There Are so Few Homes for Sale
Homeowners are increasingly reluctant to put up the for-sale sign. Despite two-plus years of home price growth, new home listings are slumping. Why? Experts say, a key reason is that the vast majority of current homeowners have mortgage rates well below today’s 6% level. Millions of homeowners locked in...
Motley Fool
Bank of America Is Launching a $0 Down Payment Mortgage Program
Not having down payment funds is a barrier to homeownership for many. One lender is making loans with no down payment increasingly accessible to borrowers. Bank of America's Community Affordable Loan Solution will benefit aspiring first-time homeowners. Buying a home can be a challenge for many reasons -- and not...
How I'd Invest $50,000 for Retirement, if I Had to Start from Scratch
The key is to have a balanced, diversified portfolio with excellent growth potential.
Series I Savings Bonds - Interest Rate Update
Jeremy Keil updates us on what's happening with I bonds. Read his April 2022 article on Retirement Daily. If you’re looking for more interest, U.S. Series I Savings Bonds might be right for you. With the September 2022 I bond inflation rate of 9.62% (U.S. Treasury), this is 4.81%...
CNBC
Mortgage points can save you thousands of dollars on your home loan — here's how to tell if they're worth buying
There's a lot to learn when it comes to buying a house, especially if you're going through everything for the first time. While you might already be aware of some of the basics, such as what a down payment is or how lender fees work, other topics like mortgage points may not actually come up until you're knee-deep in the homebuying process.
CBS News
Sixth Florida property insurer declared insolvent
- State regulators have asked a judge to place a property-insurance company in receivership, making it the sixth Florida property insurer declared insolvent this year amid widespread financial problems in the industry. The Florida Department of Financial Services sought to be appointed receiver for FedNat Insurance Co., which canceled 56,500...
Why Retirees Are Returning To Work — It’s Not for the Paycheck
There might be a Great Resignation going on in some parts of the American workforce, but other parts are witnessing a Great Unretirement. A recent report from the AARP, citing data from the Indeed...
What is a Mortgage Banker?
When you're getting ready to buy a home, one of the key people you will be dealing with is a mortgage banker. A mortgage banker is an essential part of the homebuying process due to their role in providing the funding required for your mortgage. What is a mortgage banker?
FOXBusiness
Dave Ramsey's best advice for fixing credit card debt: 'People are hurting'
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve voted to lift the benchmark federal funds rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month. The U.S. central bank is trying to get inflation under control with the most aggressive interest rate hikes in decades. Speaking to reporters about the rate hike, Fed...
Mortgage borrowers could see monthly bills climb higher
Mortgage borrowers may see their monthly bills climb higher amid concerns that pressure is building for the Bank of England base rate to be hiked further in order to steady the pound. A raft of tax cuts unveiled on Friday last week have prompted concerns for the impact on inflation.
CNET
How to Build Home Equity in Your Home
Building equity in your home can take time, but the more equity you have, the more money you can borrow against it to tackle major expenses. Homeowners tap into their home equity when they need funds for such life events as paying for college tuition, home renovations or to pay off high-interest consumer debt like credit card debt.
CNBC
Home purchase cancellations are above 15% for the second straight month. It's important to know the financial repercussions
In August, 15.2% of home purchase agreements fell through, similar to 15.5% in July, according to a new report from Redfin. The average mortgage rate reached 6.7% last week, up from 3.3% heading into 2022. It's important to know if you can walk away from your agreement without losing your...
Buckle up, America: The Fed plans to sharply boost unemployment
In case the U.S. economy wasn't hurting enough already, the Federal Reserve has a message for Americans: It's about to get much more painful. Fed Chair Jerome Powell made that amply clear last week when the central bank projected its benchmark rate hitting 4.4% by the end of the year — even if it causes a recession.
CBS News
