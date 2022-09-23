ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome Powell
What is Mortgage Pre-Approval?

A mortgage pre-approval means a loan officer will examine your finances, including your assets, income, debts and even credit history, to work out how much money you can borrow, what loans you could be approved for and what interest rate you may be looking at when it comes to paying for your home.
REAL ESTATE
The Intercept

After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”

Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
CREDITS & LOANS
Money

The Real Reason There Are so Few Homes for Sale

Homeowners are increasingly reluctant to put up the for-sale sign. Despite two-plus years of home price growth, new home listings are slumping. Why? Experts say, a key reason is that the vast majority of current homeowners have mortgage rates well below today’s 6% level. Millions of homeowners locked in...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Bank of America Is Launching a $0 Down Payment Mortgage Program

Not having down payment funds is a barrier to homeownership for many. One lender is making loans with no down payment increasingly accessible to borrowers. Bank of America's Community Affordable Loan Solution will benefit aspiring first-time homeowners. Buying a home can be a challenge for many reasons -- and not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Retirement Daily

Series I Savings Bonds - Interest Rate Update

Jeremy Keil updates us on what's happening with I bonds. Read his April 2022 article on Retirement Daily. If you’re looking for more interest, U.S. Series I Savings Bonds might be right for you. With the September 2022 I bond inflation rate of 9.62% (U.S. Treasury), this is 4.81%...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Mortgage points can save you thousands of dollars on your home loan — here's how to tell if they're worth buying

There's a lot to learn when it comes to buying a house, especially if you're going through everything for the first time. While you might already be aware of some of the basics, such as what a down payment is or how lender fees work, other topics like mortgage points may not actually come up until you're knee-deep in the homebuying process.
REAL ESTATE
CBS News

Sixth Florida property insurer declared insolvent

- State regulators have asked a judge to place a property-insurance company in receivership, making it the sixth Florida property insurer declared insolvent this year amid widespread financial problems in the industry. The Florida Department of Financial Services sought to be appointed receiver for FedNat Insurance Co., which canceled 56,500...
FLORIDA STATE
Money

What is a Mortgage Banker?

When you're getting ready to buy a home, one of the key people you will be dealing with is a mortgage banker. A mortgage banker is an essential part of the homebuying process due to their role in providing the funding required for your mortgage. What is a mortgage banker?
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Dave Ramsey's best advice for fixing credit card debt: 'People are hurting'

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve voted to lift the benchmark federal funds rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month. The U.S. central bank is trying to get inflation under control with the most aggressive interest rate hikes in decades. Speaking to reporters about the rate hike, Fed...
BUSINESS
CNET

How to Build Home Equity in Your Home

Building equity in your home can take time, but the more equity you have, the more money you can borrow against it to tackle major expenses. Homeowners tap into their home equity when they need funds for such life events as paying for college tuition, home renovations or to pay off high-interest consumer debt like credit card debt.
REAL ESTATE
CBS News

Buckle up, America: The Fed plans to sharply boost unemployment

In case the U.S. economy wasn't hurting enough already, the Federal Reserve has a message for Americans: It's about to get much more painful. Fed Chair Jerome Powell made that amply clear last week when the central bank projected its benchmark rate hitting 4.4% by the end of the year — even if it causes a recession.
ECONOMY
CBS News

CBS News

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

