Staub’s Iconic Cast Iron Cookware Is More Than $100 Off at This Unexpected Retailer

Every home chef knows the value of a good piece of cookware . These pieces have the ability to make—or break—a beloved dish. And while buying bargain options is what we’re all about, sometimes investing in staples that are of the highest quality is worth it. Case in point: Staub’s iconic cast iron cocotte (AKA Dutch oven).

Known and loved by experts and novices alike, this cocotte is the kind of piece that can do pretty much everything, from braising and roasting to boiling and steaming. The 4-quart Dutch oven is a game-changer for roasts and soups thanks to its exceptional capability to retain heat and disperse it evenly throughout the dish… which is why the $471 price tag is actually valid.

However, we found this beloved dish on sale for nearly $150 off thanks to one expected retailer.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. HSN is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Now, I get it. $329 is still a lot of money. But this is the cookware item that you’ll be using again and again, and it will outlast any wear and tear that typically comes up (especially during the holiday season).

What makes this piece so great is all of the little design details it features. For example, the lid itself is self-basting thanks to the teeny tiny spike on the inside that help release condensation back into whatever dish you’re making. This way, it remains as moist and as delectable as possible.

Made with an enamel-coated interior , you can rest assured knowing that your braising and browning will be as even as possible from the sides to the middle. Now your meats will actually be cooked medium rare all throughout, rather than just in one spot in the center.

And, of course, we can’t overlook how attractive the cocotte is . Not only will it be a staple in your kitchen use but also in your decor. This is the kind of item you will proudly leave out on your stovetop to admire. But this move is also practical, given how much you’ll be using it.

Shop it in three colors: basil green, burnt orange and grena red—each is on sale for the time being.