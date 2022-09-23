ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Gov. Stitt joins Sen. Haste for ceremonial bill signing at Tulsa Police Memorial

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, September 26, the Tulsa Police Department hosted a ceremonial bill signing of Senate Bill 968 at the Tulsa Memorial. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, State Senator John Haste, and Governor Kevin Stitt were all in attendance. Stitt officially signed the...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KTUL

Tulsa County burn ban set to expire, could be extended again

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County burn ban is set to expire Monday. It's been in place for over a month due to the area experiencing its fourth driest summer on record. The Tulsa County Commissioners have voted to extend the burn ban multiple times since it was put in place back in early August.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Adopters plan playdate for Poodles rescued from puppy mill

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A few recently rescued and adopted poodle and doodles were reunited for a playdate in Owasso on Sunday. In July, about 70 dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Pontotoc County. The Tulsa SPCA and the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals took the dogs to help rehabilitate, foster and adopt out to loving families.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow festival shut down as it began

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow food and music festival was shut down just as it began Saturday. Officials said 3,000 people were turned away from “Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival.” 2,000 attendees were already through the gates. Broken Arrow police arrived en...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Strangling#Violent Crime
KTUL

Stillwater Regional Airport expanding services and accommodations

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater Regional Airport is expanding services and accommodations for travelers. Starting on Nov. 3, American Airlines will be using the larger CRJ-700 aircraft to connect Stillwater to Dallas Fort Worth Airport (DFW). The new planes also offer passengers new amenities like premium seat upgrades and in-flight entertainment.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Blue Whale of Catoosa celebrates 50th birthday

CATOOSA, Okla. — It was a big day for one Oklahoma's most well known and loved Route 66 icons. Fifty years ago, a man named Hugh Davis built the Blue Whale of Catoosa as an anniversary present for his beloved wife Zelta. Today, they cut the cake and celebrated...
CATOOSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

SATURDAY FORECAST: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today will be partly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Some areas could see showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. South winds will become west in the afternoon with gusts as high as 20 mph. After the clouds move out tonight, it will...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Muskogee spoils homecoming for Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Muskogee might just be a contender in 6A-2. The Roughers went to Sand Springs and knocked off the Sandites 48-26, ruining homecoming at Charles Page. Muskogee is now a perfect 4-0 on the season.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Oilers Football to host open tryout event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Oilers Football team, member of the Indoor Football League, announced Monday, September 26, that they will be hosting an official open tryout event. The event will be held at the Titan Main Sports Complex on Saturday, October 22 from noon to 3 p.m.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy