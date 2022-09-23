Read full article on original website
KTUL
Homeowner's flag prompts Skiatook police to discuss protected forms of speech
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "Unfortunately, we live in times right now when politics get people's emotions high, I guess that's the best way I can put it," said Skiatook Police Chief Billy Wakefield. Wakefield is commenting on a flag that has the town talking. It has profanity on it,...
KTUL
Gov. Stitt joins Sen. Haste for ceremonial bill signing at Tulsa Police Memorial
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, September 26, the Tulsa Police Department hosted a ceremonial bill signing of Senate Bill 968 at the Tulsa Memorial. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, State Senator John Haste, and Governor Kevin Stitt were all in attendance. Stitt officially signed the...
KTUL
Family of man killed leaving Tulsa State Fair reacts to improvements made at crosswalk
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Potentially life-saving improvements are now in place on a midtown street neighbors have called dangerous. The upgrades were made after a driver hit and killed Jose Luis Calzada Gutierrez last October as he was leaving the Tulsa State Fair. At the time, police said he...
KTUL
1 dead, 2 children in critical condition following crash with asphalt truck, TPD says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police responded to a crash at the intersection of East 46th Street North and North Lewis Avenue at 2:30 p.m. on September 26. Police say bystanders were helping push a disabled 2000 Jeep Cherokee down the roadway. When the Jeep approached the red light,...
KTUL
Tulsa County burn ban set to expire, could be extended again
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County burn ban is set to expire Monday. It's been in place for over a month due to the area experiencing its fourth driest summer on record. The Tulsa County Commissioners have voted to extend the burn ban multiple times since it was put in place back in early August.
KTUL
Adopters plan playdate for Poodles rescued from puppy mill
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A few recently rescued and adopted poodle and doodles were reunited for a playdate in Owasso on Sunday. In July, about 70 dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Pontotoc County. The Tulsa SPCA and the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals took the dogs to help rehabilitate, foster and adopt out to loving families.
KTUL
Broken Arrow festival shut down as it began
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow food and music festival was shut down just as it began Saturday. Officials said 3,000 people were turned away from “Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival.” 2,000 attendees were already through the gates. Broken Arrow police arrived en...
KTUL
'The Moth Pop-Up Porch' tour launches in Tulsa; searching for compelling stories
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Moth is on the hunt for interesting stories. The non-profit organization is seeking to uncover diverse stories in cities across the south and bring them to a larger audience, ultimately, the listeners of the The Moth Radio Hour and The Moth Podcast. The Moth...
KTUL
American Airlines hosting career fair to recruit talent, inspire diverse youth to join
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hundreds of students are set to attend American Airlines' career fair Monday at the Greenwood Cultural Center. The fair aims to recruit "the best and brightest local talent and to inspire the next generation of Tulsans to join the team at American," according to a press release.
KTUL
Stillwater Regional Airport expanding services and accommodations
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater Regional Airport is expanding services and accommodations for travelers. Starting on Nov. 3, American Airlines will be using the larger CRJ-700 aircraft to connect Stillwater to Dallas Fort Worth Airport (DFW). The new planes also offer passengers new amenities like premium seat upgrades and in-flight entertainment.
KTUL
Blue Whale of Catoosa celebrates 50th birthday
CATOOSA, Okla. — It was a big day for one Oklahoma's most well known and loved Route 66 icons. Fifty years ago, a man named Hugh Davis built the Blue Whale of Catoosa as an anniversary present for his beloved wife Zelta. Today, they cut the cake and celebrated...
KTUL
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new property at former Spaghetti Warehouse site
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for a new downtown property at the site of the former Spaghetti Warehouse. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum will speak during the ceremony at 2 p.m. The new building includes 245,000 square feet of office space, 15,000 square feet...
KTUL
SATURDAY FORECAST: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today will be partly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Some areas could see showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. South winds will become west in the afternoon with gusts as high as 20 mph. After the clouds move out tonight, it will...
KTUL
Muskogee spoils homecoming for Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Muskogee might just be a contender in 6A-2. The Roughers went to Sand Springs and knocked off the Sandites 48-26, ruining homecoming at Charles Page. Muskogee is now a perfect 4-0 on the season.
KTUL
Tulsa Oilers Football to host open tryout event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Oilers Football team, member of the Indoor Football League, announced Monday, September 26, that they will be hosting an official open tryout event. The event will be held at the Titan Main Sports Complex on Saturday, October 22 from noon to 3 p.m.
