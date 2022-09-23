High School Roundup | Camden volleyball sweeps Manteo, takes sole possession of NCC lead

MANTEO — The Camden volleyball team took sole possession of first place in the Northeastern Coastal Conference with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-7 road sweep of Manteo Thursday.

Carlyn Tanis led the Lady Bruins (12-0, 7-0 NCC) with 14 kills, Tessa Dodson had three aces and Adisyn Russell had 17 digs to go along with four blocks. Peyton Carver had 15 assists against Manteo (9-2, 6-1 NCC).

Camden hosts Pasquotank on Tuesday.

Perquimans def. Bertie 25-4, 25-5, 25-6: The Lady Pirates (11-1, 7-0 FRC) cruised on the road over the Lady Falcons (0-8, 0-4 NCC) Thursday.

Victoria Williamson had seven kills and Daven Brabble had five.

Perquimans hosts South Creek on Tuesday.

John A. Holmes def. Hertford County 25-18, 25-10, 24-26, 25-11: The Lady Aces (6-9, 3-4 NCC) won at home over the Lady Bears (5-6, 2-5 NCC) Thursday.

They host Manteo Tuesday.

First Flight def. Currituck: The Lady Knights (9-7, 4-3 NCC) lost in five sets to the Lady Nighthawks (7-6, 5-2 NCC) at home Thursday.

Currituck heads to Hertford County on Tuesday.

Pungo Christian def. Albemarle School 25-21, 25-21, 25-23: The Lady Colts (13-5-1, 5-2 TIC) came close but were unable to win a set against the Lady Raiders (17-4, 6-0 TIC) Thursday in Elizabeth City.

They head to Lawrence Academy Tuesday.