Camden, NC

High School Roundup | Camden volleyball sweeps Manteo, takes sole possession of NCC lead

By From staff reports
 3 days ago

MANTEO — The Camden volleyball team took sole possession of first place in the Northeastern Coastal Conference with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-7 road sweep of Manteo Thursday.

Carlyn Tanis led the Lady Bruins (12-0, 7-0 NCC) with 14 kills, Tessa Dodson had three aces and Adisyn Russell had 17 digs to go along with four blocks. Peyton Carver had 15 assists against Manteo (9-2, 6-1 NCC).

Camden hosts Pasquotank on Tuesday.

Perquimans def. Bertie 25-4, 25-5, 25-6: The Lady Pirates (11-1, 7-0 FRC) cruised on the road over the Lady Falcons (0-8, 0-4 NCC) Thursday.

Victoria Williamson had seven kills and Daven Brabble had five.

Perquimans hosts South Creek on Tuesday.

John A. Holmes def. Hertford County 25-18, 25-10, 24-26, 25-11: The Lady Aces (6-9, 3-4 NCC) won at home over the Lady Bears (5-6, 2-5 NCC) Thursday.

They host Manteo Tuesday.

First Flight def. Currituck: The Lady Knights (9-7, 4-3 NCC) lost in five sets to the Lady Nighthawks (7-6, 5-2 NCC) at home Thursday.

Currituck heads to Hertford County on Tuesday.

Pungo Christian def. Albemarle School 25-21, 25-21, 25-23: The Lady Colts (13-5-1, 5-2 TIC) came close but were unable to win a set against the Lady Raiders (17-4, 6-0 TIC) Thursday in Elizabeth City.

They head to Lawrence Academy Tuesday.

Elizabeth City, N.C.
The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina.

