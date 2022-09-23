Read full article on original website

CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Elderly Hyde Park residents upset elevators are not working in 12-floor building
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2Imagine having to walk several flights of stairs each day. It is a long, frustrating climb. For days, a 90-year-old woman was forced to use the stairs at her Hyde Park apartment building - because the elevators didn't work.That what residents at one Hyde Park apartment have been enduring the past couple of days. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke to a couple of tenants who said they're fed up."We not paying public housing rent up in here. So why don't we have elevators?"Ninety-year-old Etna Pitman said she's lived at Hyde Park West Apartments and Townhomes...
Ellie’s Urban Grill Making Englewood Debut in 2023
The new $5.3 million restaurant hub will also feature a test kitchen
Chicago Journal
Woman in Austin hit in the head and robbed by someone she knew
CHICAGO - A woman in the Austin neighborhood was reportedly hit in the head, robbed of personal belongings, and hospitalized early this morning and, according to police, she knew the attacker. It's been a day of bizarre crime stories here in Chicago but this incident happened shortly after 2:00 a.m....
Woman, 37, hit and robbed on West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was struck and robbed early Monday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. when someone grabbed the cellphone from her hand and hit her on the head in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, according to Chicago police.
jazminmarie.co
Looking for the Best Puerto Rican Food in Chicago 🍽️ My Review of Jibaritos y Mas near Logan Square in Chicago, Illinois
One of my favorite meals is a Jibarito and an Alcapurria. There’s something about the garlic, fried and delicious delicacy that has me on a search for the most perfect one in Chicago. I have tried several different Puerto Rican restaurants across the city, but this week I found myself at one of my new favorite establishments near Fullerton and Kimball in the Chicago neighborhood of Logan Square. Let me share with you a little bit about my experience and my review of the food at Jibaritos Y Mas in Chicago, Illinois:
jazminmarie.co
7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois
I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook
arynook: an architectural preservationist’s dream. Upon entering this community, one is immediately aware of how unique it is. Unlike the grid layout typical of most Chicago neighborhoods, Marynook is a […] The post Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook appeared first on South Side Weekly.
vfpress.news
Jeri Stenson, Longtime Maywood Museum Curator, Dies At 90
Jeri Stenson gives a tour of the West Town Museum of Cultural History to District 89 students. | District 89. Saturday, September 24, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Laurietta Jeri Stenson, the longtime curator of the West Town Museum of Cultural History, 104 S. 5th Ave. in Maywood, died Sept. 20. Stenson, who was better known by her middle name, was 90 years old. Multiple people affiliated with Operation Uplift Inc., the museum’s nonprofit parent organization, confirmed her death.
Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022
Best of the South Side 2022 The post Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022 appeared first on South Side Weekly.
uhighmidway.com
Store reopens in heart of Hyde Park
Light aromas of warm chocolate and roasted nuts fill the air, beckoning customers to buy a pecan snapper or caramel krispy treat. Bags of taffy, caramels and chocolates line the wooden shelves, dozens of ice cream flavors fill the dipping cases, and freshly dipped caramel apples cool by the window sill. The new wooden floors, touches of copper kitchenware and relaxing R&B music make the store a comforting place to buy and eat sweets.
southsideweekly.com
Best of Clearing & Garfield Ridge 2022
This section was originally written in Spanish and was translated by the Weekly. Are Clearing and Garfield Ridge part of the so-called “El Sur,” as a publication recently referred to the larger Southwest Side that is predominantly Mexican/Latino? The answer should be obvious when you see the business signs on the commercial streets of these neighborhoods.
fox32chicago.com
Armed man in Florida claims 'I'm from Chicago, bro' — then leaves store when this happens
Escambia County, Fla. - A man casually carrying a shotgun and claiming to be from Chicago walked into a Florida convenience store during an attempted robbery but walked out when a clerk displayed his own weapon, authorities said. Rakim Stephen Tate, 32, made a bad decision that "became a worse...
fox32chicago.com
City-owned lots to be transformed into affordable housing
CHICAGO - Sixteen city-owned vacant lots in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood will be redeveloped into affordable single-family homes. This is part of an initiative to expand homeownership options in the neighborhood. Each house will be sold for about $250,000. Meanwhile, factory-made homes from a North Lawndale warehouse were made...
Chicago shooting: Police shoot intruder inside Homan Square CPD facility, Supt. David Brown says
A man previously arrested for car theft climbed a fire escape and pointed unloaded guns at officers during SWAT active shooter training, authorities said.
cwbchicago.com
Murder suspect, arrested for Rogers Park armed robbery, briefly escaped from cops in Uptown: prosecutors
Prosecutors said a man being sought for a downstate murder briefly escaped from Chicago police by bolting out of an Uptown hospital where they took him for treatment after he was arrested in connection with an armed robbery on Thursday. Kyle Escoe, 18, was recaptured a short time later and...
theeastcountygazette.com
Chicago Under Investigation: Austin Neighborhood Building Collapse Claims Life and Injured Many
WLS-TV in Chicago reports The cause of a building explosion and collapse in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood remained unknown Wednesday. “I’ve been asking the same question; I have no idea what it was,” property owner Roman Viere explained. Building Explosion. The Tuesday collapse and explosion injured eight people,...
Chicago police search for men robbing food trucks on South Side
CHCIAGO — Chicago Police have issued a community alert about a string of food truck robberies on the South Side. There have been three armed robberies this month and one back in June. One robbery happened at the 1700 block of West 47th Street on September 3 and another happened at the same located September 21. […]
A Chicago Woman Celebrates Her 100 Birthday With Neighbors on The West Side
Mrs. Lethea Crump, affectionately known as Mother Crump, will be turning 100 years young on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mother Crump never had any biological children of her own, however, she’s been a surrogate mother to many in our community and across the country. She’s opened her home to family and friends when times got hard. Mother Crump has lived and served in the Austin community for over 48 years, retiring from Leaf Candy Company after 29 years of service. The one thing that she wants people to remember about her is that she loves God and that she is serving in the ministry. Mrs. Crump is a native of Clarksdale Mississippi. She left there and moved to Memphis at the age of 18, then moved to Chicago at the age of 35 and has resided here ever since.
walls102.com
Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca
SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago violence: Man hit in the head with bottle on Red Line train
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the man and woman who attacked a rider on a CTA Red Line train early Sunday morning. Police said the attacked happened in Roseland near East 95th Street. Video shared on social media shows the suspects surrounding the man as he sat on...
