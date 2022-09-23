ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Elderly Hyde Park residents upset elevators are not working in 12-floor building

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Only on 2Imagine having to walk several flights of stairs each day. It is a long, frustrating climb. For days, a 90-year-old woman was forced to use the stairs at her Hyde Park apartment building - because the elevators didn't work.That what residents at one Hyde Park apartment have been enduring the past couple of days. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke to a couple of tenants who said they're fed up."We not paying public housing rent up in here. So why don't we have elevators?"Ninety-year-old Etna Pitman said she's lived at Hyde Park West Apartments and Townhomes...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Woman in Austin hit in the head and robbed by someone she knew

CHICAGO - A woman in the Austin neighborhood was reportedly hit in the head, robbed of personal belongings, and hospitalized early this morning and, according to police, she knew the attacker. It's been a day of bizarre crime stories here in Chicago but this incident happened shortly after 2:00 a.m....
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 37, hit and robbed on West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was struck and robbed early Monday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. when someone grabbed the cellphone from her hand and hit her on the head in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
jazminmarie.co

Looking for the Best Puerto Rican Food in Chicago 🍽️ My Review of Jibaritos y Mas near Logan Square in Chicago, Illinois

One of my favorite meals is a Jibarito and an Alcapurria. There’s something about the garlic, fried and delicious delicacy that has me on a search for the most perfect one in Chicago. I have tried several different Puerto Rican restaurants across the city, but this week I found myself at one of my new favorite establishments near Fullerton and Kimball in the Chicago neighborhood of Logan Square. Let me share with you a little bit about my experience and my review of the food at Jibaritos Y Mas in Chicago, Illinois:
CHICAGO, IL
jazminmarie.co

7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois

I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Weekly

Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook

arynook: an architectural preservationist’s dream. Upon entering this community, one is immediately aware of how unique it is. Unlike the grid layout typical of most Chicago neighborhoods, Marynook is a […] The post Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook appeared first on South Side Weekly.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Jeri Stenson, Longtime Maywood Museum Curator, Dies At 90

Jeri Stenson gives a tour of the West Town Museum of Cultural History to District 89 students. | District 89. Saturday, September 24, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Laurietta Jeri Stenson, the longtime curator of the West Town Museum of Cultural History, 104 S. 5th Ave. in Maywood, died Sept. 20. Stenson, who was better known by her middle name, was 90 years old. Multiple people affiliated with Operation Uplift Inc., the museum’s nonprofit parent organization, confirmed her death.
MAYWOOD, IL
uhighmidway.com

Store reopens in heart of Hyde Park

Light aromas of warm chocolate and roasted nuts fill the air, beckoning customers to buy a pecan snapper or caramel krispy treat. Bags of taffy, caramels and chocolates line the wooden shelves, dozens of ice cream flavors fill the dipping cases, and freshly dipped caramel apples cool by the window sill. The new wooden floors, touches of copper kitchenware and relaxing R&B music make the store a comforting place to buy and eat sweets.
CHICAGO, IL
southsideweekly.com

Best of Clearing & Garfield Ridge 2022

This section was originally written in Spanish and was translated by the Weekly. Are Clearing and Garfield Ridge part of the so-called “El Sur,” as a publication recently referred to the larger Southwest Side that is predominantly Mexican/Latino? The answer should be obvious when you see the business signs on the commercial streets of these neighborhoods.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

City-owned lots to be transformed into affordable housing

CHICAGO - Sixteen city-owned vacant lots in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood will be redeveloped into affordable single-family homes. This is part of an initiative to expand homeownership options in the neighborhood. Each house will be sold for about $250,000. Meanwhile, factory-made homes from a North Lawndale warehouse were made...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police search for men robbing food trucks on South Side

CHCIAGO — Chicago Police have issued a community alert about a string of food truck robberies on the South Side. There have been three armed robberies this month and one back in June. One robbery happened at the 1700 block of West 47th Street on September 3 and another happened at the same located September 21. […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

A Chicago Woman Celebrates Her 100 Birthday With Neighbors on The West Side

Mrs. Lethea Crump, affectionately known as Mother Crump, will be turning 100 years young on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mother Crump never had any biological children of her own, however, she’s been a surrogate mother to many in our community and across the country. She’s opened her home to family and friends when times got hard. Mother Crump has lived and served in the Austin community for over 48 years, retiring from Leaf Candy Company after 29 years of service. The one thing that she wants people to remember about her is that she loves God and that she is serving in the ministry. Mrs. Crump is a native of Clarksdale Mississippi. She left there and moved to Memphis at the age of 18, then moved to Chicago at the age of 35 and has resided here ever since.
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca

SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
SENECA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago violence: Man hit in the head with bottle on Red Line train

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the man and woman who attacked a rider on a CTA Red Line train early Sunday morning. Police said the attacked happened in Roseland near East 95th Street. Video shared on social media shows the suspects surrounding the man as he sat on...
CHICAGO, IL

