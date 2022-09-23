Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wchstv.com
Basic hygiene essentials donated for Mingo County students
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nearly 3,000 students in seven elementary and middle schools in Mingo County will have more access to basic hygiene essentials thanks to a donation. UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia donated the items for the “hygiene closet,” according to a news advisory. The...
Come join Fayette County for October in the Park
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — An event to look forward to next month that is coming back after 20-plus years is October in the Park. This event will start right in the beginning of October on Saturday, October 1, 2022, with a variety of activities that are fun for the whole family including obstacle courses, live […]
Metro News
American Heart Association youth ambassador hails from West Virginia
MINGO, W.Va. — A Mingo County student has been named a national Youth Ambassador for the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge. Hillary Gore, a junior at Mingo Central High School, will represent the association during in-school initiatives across the state while sharing her personal story of suffering a stroke at birth.
West Virginia jail faces lawsuit over inhumane conditions
BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against a West Virginia jail on behalf of current and former inmates who have described conditions at the facility as inhumane. The complaint filed last week about conditions at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver references a lack of access to water and food, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
Live coverage planned Tuesday of Kentucky Town Hall on opioid settlement plan
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — Eyewitness News will share an online stream Tuesday, Sept. 27, of a special Town Hall in Kentucky on opioids. Live coverage of the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission’s meeting in Ashland begins at 6 p.m. and will be shared in this story once it starts. It also will be shared on the Eyewitness News Facebook page.
wchstv.com
'Our downtown will not be the same': Well-known Charleston business owner passes away
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The owner of a popular downtown Charleston bar and grill has passed away. Eyewitness News has learned that Joe Guilfoile, the owner of Big Joe’s Bar and Grill, has died. The restaurant is located on Capitol Street. The mayor’s office confirmed Guilfoile’s death in...
wchstv.com
Strike up the bands: Kanawha County Majorette and Band Festival set for Tuesday, Sept. 27
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventy-five years of tradition returns Tuesday evening to the capital city with the sounds and sights of beating drums, trumpet fanfare and twirling majorettes. The Gazette-Mail Kanawha County Majorette and Band Festival is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Laidley Field in Charleston. Organizers...
WSAZ
Name of 12-year-old drowning victim released
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Family confirms the name of a boy who drowned during the weekend in the Ohio River as Christian Weaver, a 12–year-old seventh-grader at Huntington East Middle School. The family says his grandfather passed away the day before (Friday) from health issues. Weaver’s grandmother says Christian...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com
Inflation to cause temporary halt in W.Va. School Building Administration grants
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The School Building Authority of West Virginia says inflation is having a direct impact on school construction projects. The SBA gets $51 million each year between the state department of education and tax revenue, but now they will have to be selective in what projects are getting funded.
wchstv.com
Kanawha County schools offering guidance for college financial aid application
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County high school seniors and guardians can receive free guidance in completing an application that is the first step in receiving financial aid offers for college. The school system is hosting a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA) fair from 4 p.m....
wchstv.com
More on tap: New brewery coming to Summers Street in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Another brewery will be joining the craft beer scene in Charleston. Short Story Brewing, a family-owned craft brewery and restaurant in Rivesville in Marion County, announced on its Facebook page Sunday that it will be opening a taproom on Summers Street near Slack Plaza. “It’s...
wchstv.com
Community rallies to support teens injured in Mercer County car crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community is rallying together to support three Princeton High School students who were involved in a car crash Friday night in Mercer County. Family friend Sarah Malone prayed outside Charleston Area Medical Center General Saturday night. "We know God that through you all things...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OctoberWest returns to Charleston for 2022
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – OktoberWest is back in Charleston tonight to raise money for the local community. Charleston Main Streets – West Side says the event will kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in the Elk City District of Charleston’s West Side and will run through 9 p.m. This includes the 200 and […]
WSAZ
City of Huntington and Lifehouse discuss what led up to lawsuit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the city of Huntington, there are dozens of sober living homes, but this week officials slapped the operator of 14 of those homes with a federal lawsuit. Officials say the suit stems from safety concerns. “We have an old city and so we have old...
WSAZ
Fire crews contained brush, trash fire in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A brush fire reported in Rutledge, West Virginia has been contained, according to Metro 911. Fire crews from Pinch, Malden and Air National Guard responded to Heartland Lane. Dispatchers say the call came in as a brush, trash fire that spread to an abandoned trailer.
Authorities: Child who fell in river found deceased
UPDATE: (6:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022): Authorities have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy who fell into the water near where the Ohio and Guyandotte rivers meet has been found deceased. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller, the boy’s body was found just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. His body was taken to […]
New brewery coming to downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you’ve been to downtown Charleston recently, you’ll find there are many new attractions – from Slack Plaza to events always happening. Now, another new business is coming to town. The business is a brewery called “Short Story Brewing.” It will be located on Summer Street near fellow downtown beer classics […]
WSAZ
2 wanted in connection with thefts at flea market
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies need your help finding two people involved in recent thefts at the Milton Flea Market. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office release surveillance photos of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. A. Cremeans at the Detective Unit at 304-634-4672 or...
WSAZ
Families struggling to get reliable phone service
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH. (WSAZ) -Kathy Whifman and Thomas Cox both live on state route 93 about two miles apart from one another in Lawrence County, Ohio. For months, each of them has had problems with their home phones. “Off for weeks at a time,” Cox said. “When it comes back...
West Virginia man charged with high-speed chase with baby in backseat
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man indicted for allegedly leading police on a 20-mile-long high-speed chase with his baby in the backseat accepted a plea agreement in Kanawha County court on Monday. 20-year-old Dakota Taylor was indicted for strangulation, second offense domestic battery, assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing from an officer, fleeing with reckless […]
Comments / 0