Highland Park, IL

The Record North Shore

18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow

A complicated, tragic story keeps getting more complicated. Local authorities on Sept. 20 charged Jacob Firestone, 18, with obstructing justice after he attempted to conceal evidence related to the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, of Highland Park, on Saturday, Sept. 17, on Fort Sheridan Beach. According to previous Record reporting, Ascaridis reportedly lived near the […] The post 18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

2 killed after car crashes into building on SW Side

CHICAGO — Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a building on the city’s Southwest Side. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park. A witness told police a vehicle was traveling southbound on Archer, lost control and slammed into a building. […]
CHICAGO, IL
Highland Park, IL
wjol.com

Three Arrested After Shooting in Joliet Leaves Six-Year Old Wounded

A Sunday shooting in Joliet led to the arrests of three individuals. At 5:38 pm officers were called to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive for a report of shots fired. Shortly after arriving they discovered a 6-year-old male that appeared to have suffered a grazed gunshot wound to his right arm. The child was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment by a Joliet Fire Department ambulance.
JOLIET, IL
WGN TV

11 shot in overnight violence, 3 in South Side

CHICAGO — Eleven people were shot in overnight shootings since 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to Sunday morning. No one was killed but all incidents are being investigated by the CPD. Three men were inside a building attending a gathering at the 1200 block of West 103rd Place in South...
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca

SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
SENECA, IL
starvedrock.media

Chicago man fatally crashed near Seneca on the 17th

A Chicago man apparently died in a motorcycle crash on the 17th. That from Grundy County Coroner John Callahan. The release said Contreras Eulalio had been in a Seneca bar on the 17th, but had not been seen since. His friends reported him missing on the 21st. Callahan stated that video footage showed Eulalio leaving the bar eastbound on Route 6.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-storm Warning cancelled for Lake and Mc Henry CO…

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. ____________________________________________________________________. Update 7:24PM...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aurora Shooting: One shot dead, one in critical condition

AURORA, Illinois - Aurora police said one person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting on Saturday. Police said they responded to the 300 block of Center Avenue around 2 p.m. for a report of two gunshot victims. Both victims were 29-year-old men. Their names are not...
AURORA, IL
wjol.com

Shooting in Grundy County Leaves Two Dead

An investigation is underway after a shooting on Saturday morning in unincorporated Coal City left two people dead. It was just before 12:30 am that deputies with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Officer were called to Gippers Sports Club and Eatery on E. Pine Bluff Road for shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies learned that two individuals had been shot in an outside pavilion area and were both presumed dead. The two men were declared deceased at the scene and identified as 33-year-old Darius D. Travis of Joliet and 25-year-old Dameonta D. Terry-Travis of Joliet. One firearm was recovered during the investigation. Authorities tell WJOL that this appears to be a targeted act of violence.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL

