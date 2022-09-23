Read full article on original website
Related
18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow
A complicated, tragic story keeps getting more complicated. Local authorities on Sept. 20 charged Jacob Firestone, 18, with obstructing justice after he attempted to conceal evidence related to the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, of Highland Park, on Saturday, Sept. 17, on Fort Sheridan Beach. According to previous Record reporting, Ascaridis reportedly lived near the […] The post 18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow appeared first on The Record.
2 killed after car crashes into building on SW Side
CHICAGO — Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a building on the city’s Southwest Side. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park. A witness told police a vehicle was traveling southbound on Archer, lost control and slammed into a building. […]
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Chicago's West Loop, police say
The man approached the woman and began pulling her towards a van when she was able to escape, police say
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens door of Chicago building, shoots 3 people inside: police
A 27-year-old man was shot in both legs and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition. Another 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg. He was taken in good condition to the same hospital. A third man, 29, was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjol.com
Three Arrested After Shooting in Joliet Leaves Six-Year Old Wounded
A Sunday shooting in Joliet led to the arrests of three individuals. At 5:38 pm officers were called to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive for a report of shots fired. Shortly after arriving they discovered a 6-year-old male that appeared to have suffered a grazed gunshot wound to his right arm. The child was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment by a Joliet Fire Department ambulance.
11 shot in overnight violence, 3 in South Side
CHICAGO — Eleven people were shot in overnight shootings since 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to Sunday morning. No one was killed but all incidents are being investigated by the CPD. Three men were inside a building attending a gathering at the 1200 block of West 103rd Place in South...
South Holland woman ID'd after killed in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash; 4 others injured
The Major Accidents unit is investigating after a woman was killed and four others were hurt in a DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash, police said.
Oak Park hosts historical tour for homes of Chicago mobsters
In this Weekend Break, we’ll take a look at the Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour which showcases the homes of 14 of Chicago’s biggest mobsters. Some of the homes are of late Tony Accardo, Sam Gianaca, Paul Ricca and more. The tour serves as a history lesson of the Chicago mob.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago man caught stealing catalytic converter in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights police caught one member of a crew stealing catalytic converters Saturday. Terrell Davidson, 29 is charged with theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing a police officer.
2 shot, 1 fatally in west suburban shooting, police say
Aurora police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and another in critical condition.
walls102.com
Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca
SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
4 dead in Chicago suburb after barricade situation, fire
OAK FOREST, Ill. — The medical examiner said four people were killed after officials responded to a barricade situation and house fire in suburban Oak Forest Friday morning. The city on Twitter said police had a barricade subject in a domestic situation on the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane around 7 a.m. SkyCam 9 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starvedrock.media
Chicago man fatally crashed near Seneca on the 17th
A Chicago man apparently died in a motorcycle crash on the 17th. That from Grundy County Coroner John Callahan. The release said Contreras Eulalio had been in a Seneca bar on the 17th, but had not been seen since. His friends reported him missing on the 21st. Callahan stated that video footage showed Eulalio leaving the bar eastbound on Route 6.
WGNtv.com
Severe T-storm Warning cancelled for Lake and Mc Henry CO…
..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. ____________________________________________________________________. Update 7:24PM...
Northwest suburb comes together for 3-year-old with rare neurological disease
The funds raised Sunday through "Austin's A-Team" event will help pay for nursing care, any home renovations and equipment needed for his care.
fox32chicago.com
Aurora Shooting: One shot dead, one in critical condition
AURORA, Illinois - Aurora police said one person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting on Saturday. Police said they responded to the 300 block of Center Avenue around 2 p.m. for a report of two gunshot victims. Both victims were 29-year-old men. Their names are not...
wjol.com
Shooting in Grundy County Leaves Two Dead
An investigation is underway after a shooting on Saturday morning in unincorporated Coal City left two people dead. It was just before 12:30 am that deputies with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Officer were called to Gippers Sports Club and Eatery on E. Pine Bluff Road for shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies learned that two individuals had been shot in an outside pavilion area and were both presumed dead. The two men were declared deceased at the scene and identified as 33-year-old Darius D. Travis of Joliet and 25-year-old Dameonta D. Terry-Travis of Joliet. One firearm was recovered during the investigation. Authorities tell WJOL that this appears to be a targeted act of violence.
Elgin Police offers explanation about man making threats with knife
Elgin Police are explaining why only a few residents were warned about a man outdoors threatening people with a knife. Elgin Police shut down a section of Willard Road on Wednesday, in response to the incident.
Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022
Best of the South Side 2022 The post Best of Chicago Lawn & West Lawn 2022 appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Comments / 0