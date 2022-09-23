Read full article on original website
Related
Analysis-Whipsawed forex traders say currency moves 'remarkable', resemble casino
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Trading in tumultuous foreign exchange markets is akin to being in a casino right now, according to some traders navigating markets that have been whipsawed as central banks and governments try to right their economies.
Wells Fargo is in Trouble Yet Again
The workforce gender gap has been a fight since well back into the 1800’s and continues to be fought today. Many people don't think that it exists, and those who are still out there fighting are referred to as feminist. Some consider feminism to be a derogatory word, but that's the reality.
Comments / 0