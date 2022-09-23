Read full article on original website
Funding approved for multiple transportation projects across Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Funding for Idaho’s transportation future has been approved through 2029. The transportation board approved the recommended transportation investment program yesterday at its monthly meeting in Boise, according to the transportation department. This program would allocate $6.5 billion for multiple projects over the next...
This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest
Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
New signage on canyon rim trail designed to keep motorists off
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Walking on the canyon rim trail you may notice some new signage and barriers. This is in response to the City of Twin Falls receiving reports of motorized vehicles driving on the trail. The barriers, called bollards, will now be set up in the center of the trail, near crosswalks and entrances to it.
Glen Max Fife
Glen Max Fife was born on December 30, 1925 and went to be with his “Beloved Ruthie” on September 21, 2022 at the young age of 96 years. Max’s parents were Glen and Vera Hauser Fife. He was born upstairs in a red brick house across the street from the City Park in Preston, Idaho. Grandpa Fife’s farm was on the River Bottom west of Preston. In the spring, the folks moved in a house a little north of the highway on the Hot Springs Road between the River and West Cache Canal. For six years Max lived in this house and played almost daily with his cousins, who were all about the same age – Dean and Clare.
The Idaho Version of Stonehenge
I remember being at a parade in Buhl and then taking a drive. It was Independence Day several years ago. I had parked in a part of town where I was able to get out quickly when the event ended. It was still early on a lovely day and I decided to go for a drive. I headed out in the direction of Balanced Rock and along the way, stopped and snapped some pictures of the unique scenery. It's probably not unique to us, but people around the rest of the country, they’re transfixed by what we see daily.
Shots fired in Jerome, one person transported to hospital
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On September 24, 2022 at approximately 4:43pm , the Jerome City Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 900 block of South Davis. Prior to law enforcements arrival at the scene, one of two vehicles involved with the situation transported a 22...
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
New Children’s Clothing Retailer Opening Fall 2022 in Twin Falls
Carter's and OshKosh opening soon in Twin Falls. Twin Falls, Idaho is set to get a new Carter's Oshkosh store this fall! I've talked to several groups of young parents and many of them seem to be excited about the opening. This is great news for parents in the Twin Falls area, as it will provide them with an additional option for children's clothing. The Twin Falls area has seen significant growth over the past few years, and there is little doubt that a need for more retail options exists.
Broken Hearts Rescue raising funds to continue providing foster care for Magic Valley animals
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Magic Valley-based animal rescue organization Broken Hearts Rescue saw its annual Amazing Animal Race return following a three-year hiatus. The Twin Falls City Park was filled with obstacle courses, trivia, and more. Teams of one animal and two humans went through the course. However,...
One person dies in vehicle collision
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m. on US30 at milepost 198, west of Buhl. \A female driver, 22, of Hagerman, was travelling eastbound on US30 in a Oldsmobile Alero when she struck...
Twin Falls native stars in episode of Law & Order
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho native is making her big acting debut on the crossover special of Law & Order, which premiered Thursday night at 7. Jaci Calderon has been acting and honing her craft for years doing local theater in Twin Falls. Now the Idaho native is taking her skills to television and making her dreams a reality.
American Falls man gets probation for firing gun inside occupied home
AMERICAN FALLS — A man initially charged with four felonies received probation after pleading guilty to three misdemeanors. Originally, 35-year-old Scott Andrew Alvey was charged with discharging a firearm into an inhabited building and three counts of injury to a child. But after reaching a plea agreement, he was sentenced to two years probation for misdemeanor charges of exhibition of a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and three counts of disturbing the peace, court records show.
