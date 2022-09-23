Glen Max Fife was born on December 30, 1925 and went to be with his “Beloved Ruthie” on September 21, 2022 at the young age of 96 years. Max’s parents were Glen and Vera Hauser Fife. He was born upstairs in a red brick house across the street from the City Park in Preston, Idaho. Grandpa Fife’s farm was on the River Bottom west of Preston. In the spring, the folks moved in a house a little north of the highway on the Hot Springs Road between the River and West Cache Canal. For six years Max lived in this house and played almost daily with his cousins, who were all about the same age – Dean and Clare.

PRESTON, ID ・ 10 HOURS AGO