WWE

411mania.com

Braun Strowman Shows Off His Body Transformation On Twitter

In a post to Twitter, Braun Strowman shared a photo of just how much he’s changed since he made his WWE debut in 2015. In addition to having less hair, he’s also in much better shape than he had been at the time. Strowman recently returned to WWE after being let go last year.
411mania.com

Shawn Michaels Thinks Chyna Would “Be Phenomenal” In Today’s WWE

In a recent New York Post interview, Shawn Michaels commented about his perspective on fellow DX member Chyna and how she would be received if she was performing in the current era. As one of D-Generation X’s founding members, Chyna was posthoumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside other members of the stable in 2019. In hindsight, Chyna’s accomplishments and performance are considered ahead of her time by many, and Michaels agreed.
411mania.com

Freddie Prinze Jr. Enjoyed Seeing Braun Strowman Destroy Maximum Male Models

On a recent podcast episode of Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. was painfully honest on his opinions regarding Maximum Male Models (via Wrestling Inc). He had unvarnished commendations to offer figures like Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman, but made no bones about his dislike for MMM. You can read a highlight and listen to the full episode below.
411mania.com

Booker T Doesn’t See ROH Getting Its Own TV Show As Likely

Tony Khan says that he is hoping to get ROH its own TV show, but Booker T doesn’t think it’s likely and recently explained why. Booker was talking about Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship win on his Hall of Fame podcast and explained that he thinks it would be too much for Khan to take on to run yet another TV show, and that he doesn’t see a whole ROH brand as being possible. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com

Bhupinder Gujjar Teases ‘Something Big’ For Impact Wrestling In India

Impact Wrestling is set to bring “something big” to India, according to Bhupinder Gujjar. The Impact roster member posted to his Twitter account on Saturday with a picture of himself standing in front of a screen displaying Pehlwani Patakha, the name of the company’s Hindi-language series that showcases highlights from the weekly show as well as big moments from Impact’s history.
411mania.com

WWE Still in Talks With Hulu on Reaching New Content Deal

– As previously reported, WWE content was recently expected to be leaving Hulu with the current programming expiring today or on September 24. It looks like that deadline has now been slightly pushed back to Tuesday, September 27. PWInsider reports that both sides are still in discussions on reaching a new deal.
411mania.com

WWE Set To Produce Belts Branded For SEC Schools

Sports Business Journal reports that WWE is set to produce championship belts branded for SEC schools. This comes after Bianca Belair held up a custom Tennessee belt on ESPN’s College Gameday. WWE secured licenses to produce custom side plates with logos for all fourteen SEC teams for custom title...
411mania.com

Streaming Additions Announced For WWE Network & Peacock This Week

WWE announced the following lineup of programs available on Peacock and WWE Network this week, including new episodes of NXT and NXT Level Up. You can see the full announcement with the schedule below:. This Week’s Schedule. ** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network. Monday, Sept....
411mania.com

Mickie James Praises Promo Ability of Eddie Kingston

In a tweet over the weekend, Mickie James praised the promo ability of Eddie Kingston leading up to his match with Sammy Guevera on AEW Rampage. She wrote: “I just watched this promo from Eddie Kingston to Sammy and it had me on the edge of my seat & emotional. It made me feel. Every word he was saying I was there with him. That’s not an easy task anymore. He’s always been incredible but now he’s truly on another level. That’s all.”
411mania.com

NJPW Royal Quest Events Will Not Stream Live

This year’s NJPW Royal Quest shows won’t stream live, according to a new report. John Pollock of POST Wrestling has confirmed on Twitter that the two-night event, which takes place this weekend, will not stream live on FITE TV and will be available On Demand in October via New Japan World.
411mania.com

Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 82) Review 9.26.22

Hey there people, time for another episode of AEW’s Elevation brand. Tonight we’ve got a super short episode, just two matches and clocking in at less than 30 minutes of total run time. This was taken from the Grand Slam tapings, so it makes sense that there would be a bit less content than usual. We’re also getting some PSA’s from wrestlers about mental health awareness. Ian Riccaboni and Matt Menard are on the call.
