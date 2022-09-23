Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno: The Bloodline Battles Braun Strowman and the New Day
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * ‘White Rabbit’ played once again. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya...
411mania.com
Braun Strowman Shows Off His Body Transformation On Twitter
In a post to Twitter, Braun Strowman shared a photo of just how much he’s changed since he made his WWE debut in 2015. In addition to having less hair, he’s also in much better shape than he had been at the time. Strowman recently returned to WWE after being let go last year.
411mania.com
Shawn Michaels Thinks Chyna Would “Be Phenomenal” In Today’s WWE
In a recent New York Post interview, Shawn Michaels commented about his perspective on fellow DX member Chyna and how she would be received if she was performing in the current era. As one of D-Generation X’s founding members, Chyna was posthoumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside other members of the stable in 2019. In hindsight, Chyna’s accomplishments and performance are considered ahead of her time by many, and Michaels agreed.
411mania.com
WWE Live Results 9.24.22 From Vancouver: Roman Reigns Battles AJ Styles, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event in Vancouver, British Columbia last night with Roman Reigns taking on AJ Styles and more. You can see the full results from the WWE live show below, per PWInsider:. *The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy. *Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory.
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Cody Rhodes On The Status Of His Recovery, Says He “Has The Strength Of An 11 Year-Old’
Cody Rhodes is still on the mend, and he recently gave an update on his recovery. Rhodes is currently out of action due to surgery to fix a torn pectoral muscle suffered before his match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. TMZ caught up with Rhodes and asked him about the injury; you can see some highlights below:
411mania.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Enjoyed Seeing Braun Strowman Destroy Maximum Male Models
On a recent podcast episode of Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. was painfully honest on his opinions regarding Maximum Male Models (via Wrestling Inc). He had unvarnished commendations to offer figures like Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman, but made no bones about his dislike for MMM. You can read a highlight and listen to the full episode below.
411mania.com
Booker T Doesn’t See ROH Getting Its Own TV Show As Likely
Tony Khan says that he is hoping to get ROH its own TV show, but Booker T doesn’t think it’s likely and recently explained why. Booker was talking about Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship win on his Hall of Fame podcast and explained that he thinks it would be too much for Khan to take on to run yet another TV show, and that he doesn’t see a whole ROH brand as being possible. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 09.24.22 – Sami Zayn Talks Being an Honorary Uce and More!
-My recap of The Steiner Family on Table for 3 can be found here. Now, we get a recap of what went down last night on SmackDown. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Jerry Lawler will be joining the show later.
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Jeff Jarrett Recalls Vince Russo Winning WCW Title In 2000, Russo’s Trust Issues With The Company
On a recent edition of My World with Jeff Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett discussed Vince Russo making himself an on-screen character in WCW, Russo booking himself to win the WCW title, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jeff Jarrett on Vince Russo making himself an on-screen character in...
411mania.com
Backstage Notes for Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings, New Producer Backstage (SPOILERS)
– As previously reported, former ROH wrestler Delirious worked the Impact Wrestling TV tapings last night in Nashville, Tennessee, losing a match to Black Taurus that was taped for IMPACT! on AXS TV. PWInsider reports that Delirious also worked as a producer for last night’s tapings. There is no...
411mania.com
Bhupinder Gujjar Teases ‘Something Big’ For Impact Wrestling In India
Impact Wrestling is set to bring “something big” to India, according to Bhupinder Gujjar. The Impact roster member posted to his Twitter account on Saturday with a picture of himself standing in front of a screen displaying Pehlwani Patakha, the name of the company’s Hindi-language series that showcases highlights from the weekly show as well as big moments from Impact’s history.
411mania.com
WWE Still in Talks With Hulu on Reaching New Content Deal
– As previously reported, WWE content was recently expected to be leaving Hulu with the current programming expiring today or on September 24. It looks like that deadline has now been slightly pushed back to Tuesday, September 27. PWInsider reports that both sides are still in discussions on reaching a new deal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
WWE Set To Produce Belts Branded For SEC Schools
Sports Business Journal reports that WWE is set to produce championship belts branded for SEC schools. This comes after Bianca Belair held up a custom Tennessee belt on ESPN’s College Gameday. WWE secured licenses to produce custom side plates with logos for all fourteen SEC teams for custom title...
MLB・
411mania.com
Streaming Additions Announced For WWE Network & Peacock This Week
WWE announced the following lineup of programs available on Peacock and WWE Network this week, including new episodes of NXT and NXT Level Up. You can see the full announcement with the schedule below:. This Week’s Schedule. ** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network. Monday, Sept....
411mania.com
Mickie James Praises Promo Ability of Eddie Kingston
In a tweet over the weekend, Mickie James praised the promo ability of Eddie Kingston leading up to his match with Sammy Guevera on AEW Rampage. She wrote: “I just watched this promo from Eddie Kingston to Sammy and it had me on the edge of my seat & emotional. It made me feel. Every word he was saying I was there with him. That’s not an easy task anymore. He’s always been incredible but now he’s truly on another level. That’s all.”
411mania.com
NJPW Royal Quest Events Will Not Stream Live
This year’s NJPW Royal Quest shows won’t stream live, according to a new report. John Pollock of POST Wrestling has confirmed on Twitter that the two-night event, which takes place this weekend, will not stream live on FITE TV and will be available On Demand in October via New Japan World.
411mania.com
WWE NXT House Show Results 9.23.22: Bron Breakker Teams With Apollo Crews
– WWE NXT Held its latest live event last night in Fort Pierce, Florida at the Havert L Fenn Center. Here are some results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam :. * Stacks Lorenzo beat Quincy Elliott. * Axiom beat Trick Williams. * Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reed and Rip Fowler) came...
411mania.com
Maria Kanellis On Why She Won’t Compete In Her Women’s Wrestling Army Promotion
Maria Kanellis has no plans to step into the ring for her Women’s Wrestling Army promotion, and she recently explained why. Kanellis spoke with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast and discussed the promotion that she runs along with Bobby Cruise, and you can check out some highlights below:. On if...
411mania.com
Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 82) Review 9.26.22
Hey there people, time for another episode of AEW’s Elevation brand. Tonight we’ve got a super short episode, just two matches and clocking in at less than 30 minutes of total run time. This was taken from the Grand Slam tapings, so it makes sense that there would be a bit less content than usual. We’re also getting some PSA’s from wrestlers about mental health awareness. Ian Riccaboni and Matt Menard are on the call.
411mania.com
WWE News: Goldberg’s Streak Featured On Playlist, Sheamus on Canvas 2 Canvas, New Bobby Lashley Shirts
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at all of Goldberg’s televised wins from his famous streak in WCW. You can see the video below, described as follows:. “Watch every televised match from Goldberg’s legendary 173-match winning streak to start his career. #Goldberg25”. – WWE Shop has...
Comments / 0