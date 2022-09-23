Providence Study Indicates COVID-19 Boosters Among Vaccinated Individuals Significantly Reduce Hospitalization Rates, Add Protection

Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary
TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
Do Omicron COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Protect Against Infection? Top Doc Explains
How well will the new bivalent COVID booster shots protect against infection from the newest variants and mutations, including the now-dominant BA.5?. While health officials have said vaccines continue to show effective protection, particularly when it comes to severe outcomes of the virus, experts hope the newest shots could go even further.
COVID Increases Risk for Developing Neurological Conditions Within First Year After Infection, Study Finds
Complications such as strokes, seizures, memory and movement disorders occurred 7% more in patients who had been infected with COVID than in similar, uninfected patients People who have contracted COVID-19 are at higher risk for developing a number of neurological conditions within the first year after infection, according to a new study. A year-long study published Thursday in Nature Medicine analyzed about 14 million medical records in a database from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Evaluating 44 brain and other neurological disorders, researchers found that disorders occurred...
ajmc.com
Early Use of Short-term Emollients Linked With Reduced Incidence of AD in High-risk Infants
Early initiation of daily specialized emollient use until 2 months was associated with a reduced incidence of atopic dermatitis development among high-risk infants. Early initiation of daily specialized emollient use until 2 months was associated with a reduced incidence of atopic dermatitis (AD) development among high-risk infants, according to study findings published in Allergy.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection
A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
Does the new bivalent COVID booster have different side effects?
(NEXSTAR) – If you go to your local pharmacy or vaccination site, you’ll be getting a new type of COVID-19 shot these days. It’s a bivalent booster shoot, meaning it contains parts of the original COVID-19 variant and the omicron variant that’s grown dominant in 2022.
msn.com
Why You Can’t Get the Omicron Booster If You’ve Never Been Vaccinated Against COVID
Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the use of a COVID booster vaccine that specifically targets Omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 variants. The goal of the Omicron booster is to help restore protection that has faded since your last COVID-19 vaccine, and to specifically target the variants that are widely circulating in the U.S. right now.
CDC recommends Pfizer's and Moderna's new Covid boosters
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday signed off on updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s Covid boosters, allowing vaccinations to begin. The final endorsement, from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, came shortly after the members of the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in...
Georgia leads the nation with most COVID-19 cases as variant-specific booster becomes available
LISTEN: Infectious disease experts with Emory University say Georgia is currently leading the nation in COVID-19 infections. But a new booster shot, recently authorized by the FDA, should help. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. Over the past two weeks, COVID-19 cases in Georgia increased by 40%, infectious disease experts say.
New genetically engineered herpes virus kills cancer cells
A genetically modified version of the herpes virus has shown great potential in treating advanced cancers, according to a report by the Institute of Cancer Research in London published on Thursday. A promising therapy. Although the treatment is still in early trials, researchers have found that RP2, a modified version...
MedicalXpress
Fourth SARS-CoV-2 vaccination also protects cancer patients
A research team led by Matthias Preusser from MedUni Vienna's Division of Oncology had already demonstrated that cancer patients benefit from a third vaccination to protect them against COVID. A recent study now also supports fourth vaccination for this vulnerable group. However, passive immunization by administering an antibody combination to cancer patients does not seem to provide adequate protection. The study has now been published in the journal JAMA Oncology.
Frozen embryos linked to increased risk of hypertensive disorders during pregnancy, study finds
Undergoing in vitro fertilization using frozen embryos is linked to a greater risk of hypertensive disorders, including preeclampsia, during pregnancy, according to research published Monday in the journal Hypertension. While the link between frozen embryo transfers and elevated blood pressure is not new, the research, which included data on millions...
Polio is spreading in the US for the 1st time in decades. Do you need a booster?
A specific type of poliovirus has been spreading in Rockland County, New York, as well as in neighboring areas, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to add the United States to a list of countries (opens in new tab) where similar polioviruses have been detected. The list includes about 30 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa, such as the United Kingdom, Israel, Yemen, Algeria and Niger.
News-Medical.net
Antenatal steroid therapy for pregnant women may improve survival among extremely preterm infants
Steroid treatment before birth appears to improve survival and reduce complications among extremely preterm infants, according to a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. Antenatal steroid therapy, given to women at risk of preterm delivery, causes the fetal lungs to mature and has been shown to improve survival and reduce complications among infants born from 24 to 34 weeks of pregnancy. However, previous studies of the treatment for infants born between the 22nd and 23rd week — those at greatest risk for death and disability — were inconclusive.
The Latest Guidance On Who Should Get A Polio Vaccine
Recent detection of poliovirus in the Northeast has government officials urging those who are unvaccinated to receive their series of polio shots.
healio.com
Adults with type 2 diabetes reach HbA1c target faster with tirzepatide than semaglutide
Adults with type 2 diabetes assigned tirzepatide achieved glycemic targets in a shorter time than those taking 1 mg semaglutide or titrated insulin degludec, according to an analysis of SURPASS-2 and SURPASS-3 data. In findings presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting, tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Eli...
MedicalXpress
Common gene variant linked to COVID mortality
It may be the most baffling quirk of COVID: What manifests as minor, flu-like symptoms in some individuals spirals into severe disease, disability, and even death in others. A new paper published in Nature may explain the genetic underpinnings of this dichotomy. The researchers demonstrated that mice with gene variants...
Nature.com
Adult and children's use of hand sanitizer during a pandemic "“ an observational study
Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. The use of hand sanitizers has been one of the key public health measures recommended to reduce the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 during the pandemic. As such, its daily use among the general population has reportedly increased dramatically since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
News-Medical.net
Pregnancy-specific anxiety associated with shorter gestation times and earlier births
A new UCLA study has found anxiety specific to pregnancy and childbirth is associated with shorter gestation times and earlier births. One screening tool administered in the first trimester could reliably predict early birth. Screening for depression in pregnancy and postpartum is now a common part of maternal care; the authors suggest that adding an evaluation for anxiety in early pregnancy and for a more specific form of anxiety called pregnancy anxiety during pregnancy could identify women who might need interventions for healthier pregnancies and babies. The research is published in the journal, Health Psychology.
Washington Examiner
Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech ask FDA to authorize omicron boosters for children
Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize their omicron-specific COVID-19 booster candidates for school-aged children. Pfizer-BioNTech submitted an application for emergency use authorization for its updated booster targeting the omicron variant for children aged 5-11 years, while Moderna requested that the FDA...
