When the weather isn't great and your kids just need to burn some energy, a trampoline park is the perfect indoor activity. Luckily, there are plenty of fun trampoline parks near DC where kids can bounce, jump, and climb their wiggles away. My family recently had a chance to visit ZavaZone Trampoline Park at the Potomac Mills shopping center in Woodbridge, Virginia (there are also locations in Sterling, Virginia, and Rockville, Maryland). All three of my kids—11-year-old twin boys and an 8-year-old girl—had a blast. They had so much fun, in fact, that we added more time after our hour of play was over!

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO