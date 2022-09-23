Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnycentral.com
Pumpkins and Pooches returns Saturday to Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in Syracuse is hosting its biggest event of the year on Saturday. The "Pumpkins and Pooches" event is taking place at 7268 Caswell Street in Syracuse. It will run from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The event is meant for fall-themed fun,...
wwnytv.com
Moose looking for love in Lorraine
TOWN OF LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - If you found yourself in southern Jefferson County over the weekend, you may have noticed a moose on the loose. “It’s awesome. It’s unbelievable. We went all the way to Alaska to see them and they’re right in our backyard,” said Dennis Lavere.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
New blessing box installed on west side of Oswego
OSWEGO — A blessing box has been installed at 73 W. Mohawk St., on the corner near Oswego Health, by community members with hopes to bring the neighborhood together and provide non-perishable goods to those who may need them. Lee Hickey and her husband, Bryan, along with their neighbors...
Your Stories: Angry Smokehouse to open next month
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today’s question is an update that might make you angry, and hungry. It’s about Angry Smokehouse and Margaret Miller asks… when is the Angry Smokehouse in Baldwinsville going to open? This is the old lock 24 restaurant on 33 Water Street, right on the Seneca River. When we first […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego County deputies dealing with barricaded man in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies are dealing with a man who’s barricaded himself inside his home in a mobile home park in the Town of Hannibal. Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton confirms the standoff to NewsChannel 9. The mobile home park is just off Rathbun Lane. The sheriff says the initial call […]
Donnajean VanBuren
FULTON – Donnajean VanBuren, 61, of Fulton, New York, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 after a long illness at University Hospital, Syracuse, New York. Mrs. VanBuren was born in Oswego, New York, to the late George and Ruth (Lehtonen) Weldin. She has been a longtime resident of Fulton. Donnajean loved woodworking, sewing and painting. She was described to be a very independent woman and she was always enthusiastic about her garden.
Daily Orange
Boom Babies founder Lorraine Koury remembered as a ‘generous, dynamic leader’
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. A memorial for the late Lorraine Koury sits in the center of Boom Babies surrounded by delicate jewelry and prom dresses. In the largest photo, Koury wears a striped shirt with a bright pink oversized belt and bold jewelry — an outfit that was “quintessentially Lorraine,” said co-store manager MacKenzie Wilkinson.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: September 18 – September 24
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton. Full story here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marketing Partners Step Up For This Friday Opening Night Of Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Weekend
FULTON, NY – AmeriCU Credit Union, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, E & V Energy, and Mirabito, are not just season division sponsors at the Brewerton Speedway and Fulton Speedway, but also major contributors of the Fast Friday opening night of the 36th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend at the Fulton Speedway on Friday and Saturday, September 30 – October 1.
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida Sheriff’s Deputy goes above & beyond for local family
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – An Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy was seen going above and beyond to help a family in need at a local area Walmart who did not have the proper safety equipment for their children in their vehicle. During the evening of Saturday, September 17th,...
Sandra S. Baker
PALERMO, NY – Sandra S. Baker, 79, of Palermo, New York, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Sunday, September 25, 2022. She was born November 27, 1942 in Fulton, New York, to Ernest and Ruby Larrabee. Sandra was a graduate of Mexico Academy in 1960 and enjoyed her role as a homemaker caring for her children. As her children moved on in years, she accepted employment in the cafeteria at Volney Elementary School.
wxhc.com
Cortland and Homer Fire Departments Honor Charter Chief
On Saturday, September 24th members from the Cortlandville and Homer Fire Department honored one of their own, charter assistant chief Lynn Buddenhagan. Members from both departments welcomed home Buddenhagan, who took part in the “Honor Flight ” out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport and welcomed him at the airport along with other veterans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oswego County Fair Hosts Rescheduled Truck Pull Event Sept. 30
SANDY CREEK – The Oswego County Fair Board welcomes visitors to the annual Oswego County Truck Pulls! The event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at the fairgrounds at 291 Friday, Sept. 30. The annual truck pull event is normally scheduled during the Oswego County Fair in...
iheartoswego.com
Olga M. Endres – September 22, 2022
Olga M. Endres, 76, of Oswego died Thursday September 22, 2022 in University Hospital, Syracuse. Mrs. Endres was born in Key West, Florida the daughter of the late Louis and Dolores (Swain) Hernandez. Mrs. Endres worked at the Oswego Hospital in the kitchen helping to prepare and serve the food.
informnny.com
Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned left out of the driveway, to head North. From then on, he was never heard from again.
WKTV
Fire displaces 7 in Utica
Fire crews were able to put out a fire that started on the second floor of a home on Pleasant Street early Sunday morning. 7 people displaced following house fire on Pleasant Street in Utica. A house fire in Utica that left seven people homeless over the weekend started on...
MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event In Fulton Oct. 4
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs, Ltd. to host a hiring event on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The event will be open by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the OCWNY office, 200 N. Second St., Fulton. MacKenzie-Childs, Ltd. is...
Construction to begin on Syracuse’s First Food Truck Park
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A groundbreaking ceremony will kick off the construction of Syracuse’s first food truck park, Harvey’s Garden, on Wednesday, September 28 at 11:30 a.m. The location will be 1200 E. Water Street and will include a 6,000-square-foot beer hall, with self-pouring taps, as well as outdoor space for seating, lawn games, and food […]
Enjoy Upstate New York’s Fall Season At The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest
You know it's fall time in Upstate New York when you're able to head out and have family fun at the Oneida Fall Fest. The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest will take place on Saturday October 1st from Noon to 4PM at the Oneida Parks and Recreation Center located at 217 Cedar Street in Oneida. The festival has been trying the last few weeks to gather over 1,000 pumpkins to be on display at the festival.
cnycentral.com
CNYCentral promotes Amanda Hull to co-anchor Today in Central New York on NBC3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Central, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Central New York television stations WSTM NBC3, WTVH CB5, and CW6, announced Amanda Hull has been named co-anchor on Today in Central New York on NBC3. Hull, who joined the CNYCentral team in 2020 will join Lisa Spitz, Brandon Roth...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0