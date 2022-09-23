PALERMO, NY – Sandra S. Baker, 79, of Palermo, New York, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Sunday, September 25, 2022. She was born November 27, 1942 in Fulton, New York, to Ernest and Ruby Larrabee. Sandra was a graduate of Mexico Academy in 1960 and enjoyed her role as a homemaker caring for her children. As her children moved on in years, she accepted employment in the cafeteria at Volney Elementary School.

FULTON, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO