Read full article on original website
Related
The Mercedes F1 Team’s Toto Wolff and Global CEO of the Marque Talk Racing and the Road Ahead
Global domination does not happen often; the number of true empires throughout history are still able to be counted on one’s fingers while they remain the subject of academic study eons after. The world of sports has also had its share of ruling powers, and though their prominence is much shorter lived, the imprint they leave on respective fan-bases keeps the flame of loyal fervor burning for generations. Regardless of athletic discipline, individual or franchise, one team has resoundingly usurped any other claim to that crown in recent years—Formula 1’s Mercedes-AMG Petronas. Mercedes-Benz had early success in motorsport with its famed...
racer.com
Rosberg X Racing ahead after Chile Extreme E qualifying
Championship leaders Rosberg X Racing topped qualifying for Extreme E’s Copper X-Prix in Antofagasta, Chile, edging X44 Vida Carbon Racing after a penalty cost the Lewis Hamilton-backed team top spot. RXR, with drivers Johan Kristoffersson and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky, paced the first part of qualifying, which comprised four-lap, single-car runs,...
Lewis Hamilton Offered F1 Exit In Exiting New Deal
It’s safe to say that Lewis Hamilton has not had the best F1 season this year with the Mercedes having many issues this year. After the drama at the end of the 2021 season, Hamilton said he was coming back to the sport in 2022 in “fight mode”.
racer.com
VIDEO: Inside the BMW M Hybrid V8 with designer Michael Scully
BMW’s new M Hybrid V8 racer is loaded with Easter eggs throughout its shape and livery, and thanks to Michael Scully, the German brand’s Global Director of Automotive and Advanced Design, RACER gets the inside story on all the contours and colors and meanings contained within the IMSA GTP machine.
CARS・
RELATED PEOPLE
racer.com
Hamilton's Extreme E team gets first win of the season in contentious Chile X-Prix
X44 Vida Carbon Racing, the Extreme E team owned by Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, scored its first Extreme E victory of 2022 in a wild Copper X Prix final in Chile. The four-lap contest on the 3.05km/1.9-mile course in the Antofagasta desert ended with confusion over the winner, with on-the road victors McLaren Racing subject to penalties for clipping track markers. There was the potential for a similar punishment for X44 too, but with that flag not falling entirely, stewards decided not to take action.
racer.com
Mercedes, Porsche, BMW take Sebring GT4 America race one wins
The sun continued to shine over Sebring International Raceway for the first race of the Pirelli GT4 America championship. Although the start of the race was delayed, the drivers remained unfazed as they prepared for an intense battle ahead. With humidity in the air and track temperatures on the rise, the field braced themselves for a challenging 60-minute event.
Benzinga
Honda and Idemitsu Hold 10th Anniversary Event of Rider Development Project at Grand Prix of Japan
TOKYO, Sept 26, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - To commemorate the tenth anniversary of the rider development program conducted by Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Director, President and Representative Executive Officer: Toshihiro Mibe) and Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Idemitsu, Representative Director President and Chief Executive Officer: Shunichi Kito) aimed at "discovering and nurturing world class Asian riders, and developing motorsports culture in Asia," the companies held a ceremony at Mobility Resort Motegi, where the 2022 FIM* MotoGP World Championship Round 16, the Grand Prix of Japan is being held.
SkySports
Jamie Chadwick: Two-time W Series champion targets F1 'within five years' as she nears third title
The 24-year-old has had remarkable success in the all-female W Series, winning the championship in both seasons so far and all but one race this year, but has so far been unable to advance through other feeder series. She has been touted to be the first woman to race in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
racer.com
Mazda expands MX-5 Cup prize money to over $1 million for 2023
Having a long-established support program that for years has provided the financial backing to connect talent with opportunity for deserving racers, Mazda is raising the bar even higher in 2023. The Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires has long provided thrilling racing with eyeblink finishes. That competitive spirit...
racer.com
K-PAX, Racers Edge win GT World Challenge race one at Sebring
The third-to-last Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS race was nothing short of thrilling, with mostly green-flag racing and some immense displays of driver skill under the hot Central Florida sun. As soon as the field rolled onto the front straight ready to pounce, the race went from...
racer.com
Differentiation key to success of F1's U.S. races – Steiner
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes the unique aspects of the three races in the United States next season will ensure the success of all three. The United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas has been on the calendar since 2012 and provided Formula 1 with a permanent home in the States after five years off the schedule. Austin was joined by Miami this year, and a new street event in Las Vegas forms part of the record-breaking 24-race calendar in 2023 in a sign of growing American demand.
Comments / 0